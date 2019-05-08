Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Reservations Open for Volkswagen ID.3

      ...Europe only for now...

    Drivers in Europe can now place deposits for Volkswagen's new ID.3 all electric vehicle.  This is the car that Volkswagen expects to compete with the Tesla Model 3 in the compact EV space. The target starting price for the ID.3 is under €30,000 which translates to $33,585 at the time of this writing. Initial vehicles offered will be special edition ID.3 1st. With an initial run of 30,000 vehicles, the ID.3 1st starts around €40,000 ($44.803) and comes equipped with voice control, navigation system, larger wheels.  There is also an ID.3 1st Plus that ads IQ Light and bi-color design while a Max adds a panoramic glass roof and an advanced heads-up display. 

    The 3 in the name ID.3 marks the vehicle's importance to Volkswagen's history as the most important vehicle after the Beetle and Golf, and also signifies the ability for VW to expand the ID brand in either direction.

    The entry level ID.3 can travel up to 205 miles on a single charge while mid-grade can go 261 miles and top-line models get as far as 342 miles. 

    Volkswagen expect production to start in late 2019 with initial deliveries happening in mid-2020. No word yet on when the model will hit US shores.

    8e2fe0f1-2020-vw-id3-electric-hatch-2.jpg

    513719ce-2020-vw-id3-electric-hatch-5.jpg

     

     

    Source: VW Media

    dfelt

    Very Cool :metal:

    One does have to laugh :lol: as to why bother with giving a low price when that model is not available at launch but a much higher priced one is.

    Taking a page from Tesla with saying some day we will deliver the entry level priced $33K version but for now our actual break price is $44K.

    I wonder 🤔 what the ID.3 Max is priced at?

    Also, if they want to go to a center screen only, then HUD should be standard on all trim levels.

    Drew Dowdell
    Polestar is doing the same thing with launch pricing. 

