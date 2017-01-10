Rumorpile: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Concept Appears To Be Given The Go Ahead

Volkswagen has been teasing us for a number of years with Microbus concepts that never seem to go anywhere. The latest one is the I.D. Buzz that debuted earlier this month at the Detroit Auto Show. But an insider says this concept will go into production.

Automotive News Europe spoke to a source at Volkswagen who said, "I know what you're going to ask and the answer is 2022. Diess wants it."

The second sentence in that quote is important. Diess refers to Herbert Diess, the brand chief for Volkswagen. According ANE, Diess is a big fan of the I.D. Buzz concept in part as the original bus "is a feel-good throwback to the days when VW stood for flower power, not toxic pollutants."

According to other sources, the production variant of the I.D Buzz will be very close to the concept, minus the retractable steering wheel.

Whether it actually goes into production or not remains to be seen.

Source: Automotive News Europe (Subscription Required)

Pic Credit: NewspressUSA