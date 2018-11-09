Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Volkswagen's Sub-20,000 Euro Electric Car

      Will be a subcompact crossover

    Volkswagen is planning a lineup of electric vehicles which include a hatchback, crossover, and small van. But a new report says the German automaker has ambitions to launch an electric vehicle with a pricetag of about 18,000 euros (about $21,000).

    Sources tell Bloomberg the model in question will be a subcompact crossover and begin selling sometime after 2020. According to Reuters, the model is currently known as "MEB entry". Volkswagen is planning a production volume of 200,000 vehicles that will take place at three factories. This vehicle hasn't been approved by Volkswagen's supervisory board. According to sources, a discussion on the vehicle is expected to take place during their next meeting on November 16th - the same meeting that is reportedly where a discussion on possible expanding their partnership with Ford is expected to take place.

    Sources also mentioned another electric model, the I.D. Aero. The midsize sedan and wagon would be built at Volkswagen's Emden plant in Germany. Emden is currently home to the production of the European Passat sedan and wagon, but sources say production of the model would move to the Czech Republic in 2022. Having the Aero take the Passat's place would help keep jobs at Emden.

    Volkswagen declined to comment.

    Source: Bloomberg (Subscription Required), Reuters


    dfelt

    Moving EV production to Emden would also help to lower cost. The German Unions are killing profitable auto building in Germany as the cost of labor is crazy high. I just hope we see these EVs in the US too and not just Europe and China.

