Volkswagen's Plan To Sell Their Older 'Clean Diesels'

Volkswagen has gotten the approval on a fix for their older first-generation 2.0L TDI models involved in the diesel emission scandal. Now they're waiting for Federal officials to give the go ahead for the automaker to begin selling these vehicles. When that approval comes, Volkswagen's head of North America Hinrich Woebcken says they have a plan to get them to dealers.

Speaking with Automotive News, Woebcken said the company would slowly release the 2.0L TDI vehicles to their 652 dealers in the U.S. Dealers will get a "right of first refusal" for models that were returned through their dealerships. The slow release is to try and keep the residual values somewhat stable. Dealers are excited to start selling these fixed vehicles according to Woebcken.

"There is, of course, a community of customers who would like to take a look at these cars, once they fulfill the regulations, and that's why we are pretty optimistic that we will have a successful remarketing of those cars," said Woebcken.

The first-generation 2.0L TDI models require a more extensive fix than the second-generation 2.0 TDI with new hardware and software.

However, not all of the first-generation 2.0L TDI models will be fixed. Herbert Diess, global head of the Volkswagen brand said some of the higher-mileage models would be scrapped.

"If the mileage is too high and the residual value is too low, it doesn't make sense anymore" to fix them. But the majority of the cars are going to be resold," said Diess.

