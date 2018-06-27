Volvo S60 T8 Polestar Engineered To Be A Rare Bird In the U.S.

During the reveal of the 2018 Volvo S60 last week, it was announced that the S60 T8 Polestar Engineered would be offered in "extremely limited quantities." The automaker wasn't lying as there will be 20 models up for grabs in the U.S. that will be available only through the Care by Volvo app.

The S60 T8 Polestar Engineered packs 415 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque, along with Öhlins suspension, large Brembo brakes, and various interior enhancements.

It will also be the most the expensive model in the Care by Volvo program, carrying a monthly fee of $1,100 per month. Should be noted that monthly fee does include maintenance and insurance.

If you're interested in being one of the twenty people to get a S60 T8 Polestar Engineered, you'll need to be quick with your smartphone. Volvo says orders will open tomorrow at Noon eastern time.

Source: Volvo

