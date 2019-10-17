Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Volvo XC40 Recharge Debuts

      ...Recharge will be the name for Volvo EVs...

    Volvo has unveiled the Volvo XC40 Recharge, a fully electric version of their compact XC40 SUV.  Recharge will be the brand name for all Volvo branded EVs going forward and Volvo plans to unveil a Recharge option every year for the next 5 years.  Eventually, all series will get a Recharge option. 

    259196_Volvo_XC40_Recharge_P8_AWD_in_Glacier_Silver.jpgThe XC40 Recharge mostly looks like a standard XC40, except with a closed off front grille area. Where the engine would be is an additional "frunk" for more storage. Range is expected to be about 200 miles on a single charge, and the battery get get to 80% charge in 40 minutes on a fast-charger system.  Motor output is 402 horsepower. 

    The infotainment system is powered by Android and is fully integrated with Volvo On Call, the app that connects your phone to your vehicle. The app offers powertrain and range information at the tap of a screen. 

    Volvo is aiming to make 20 percent of their sales plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2020 and aims to be a completely climate neutral company by 2040.

    Source and Image:  Volvo Media

    dfelt

    Cool, exciting times we be in. Wonder if they will just go up the number line in bringing out a new Recharge each year? 🤔

    Drew Dowdell
    48 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Cool, exciting times we be in. Wonder if they will just go up the number line in bringing out a new Recharge each year? 🤔

    Yes, I think that's the plan. The XC60 will be next, and then the XC90 is due for a big refresh.

    ocnblu

    Very well-named, since that's what they'll be doing, like... constantly.  And slooooowly.

