Volvo XC40 Recharge Debuts

Volvo has unveiled the Volvo XC40 Recharge, a fully electric version of their compact XC40 SUV. Recharge will be the brand name for all Volvo branded EVs going forward and Volvo plans to unveil a Recharge option every year for the next 5 years. Eventually, all series will get a Recharge option.

The XC40 Recharge mostly looks like a standard XC40, except with a closed off front grille area. Where the engine would be is an additional "frunk" for more storage. Range is expected to be about 200 miles on a single charge, and the battery get get to 80% charge in 40 minutes on a fast-charger system. Motor output is 402 horsepower.

The infotainment system is powered by Android and is fully integrated with Volvo On Call, the app that connects your phone to your vehicle. The app offers powertrain and range information at the tap of a screen.

Volvo is aiming to make 20 percent of their sales plug-in hybrid vehicles in 2020 and aims to be a completely climate neutral company by 2040.