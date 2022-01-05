Jump to content
    Opinion: Kia Needs a Luxury Brand

      Hyundai has Genesis, and Kia needs a luxury brand to match.

     

    While Hyundai owns a controlling interest in Kia and they share a significant amount of technology, they still operate as somewhat independent companies. For that reason, Kia needs a luxury brand to match.

    Hyundai officially launched its Genesis luxury brand in the US in 2016 with the G90, the replacement for the Hyundai Equus. Since then, Genesis has rapidly evolved into a true luxury automaker with three sedans and 3 SUVs. My recent drives in Genesis vehicles gave me the impression that Genesis is Hyundai’s torpedoes to the Mercedes-Benz’s Bismark. With its sumptuous ride, coddling interior, and robust engines, Genesis proves this. But as fantastic a job as Genesis has done with its lineup; it won’t appeal to everyone. On the scale of luxury, Genesis is clearly towards the chic comfort end of the spectrum. There is a whole other end of the spectrum that is more about sport and activity that the Hyundai could cover as well.

    This is where Kia comes in. While Genesis focuses on comfort, Kia should form a luxury brand to cover the BMW / Jaguar / Land Rover side of things. While Kia is moving up in the world, like Volkswagen, they will never be considered a luxury brand while a Soul full of hamsters is sitting in their showrooms. Kia needs to photocopy Genesis’ playbook from 2016 and build a luxury brand of their own that focuses on sportiness. Let’s call the brand KLB for now.

    Korean Market Kia MohaveKLB can start by poaching the Stinger and moving the styling and materials upmarket to compete with the BMW 3-Series. Create a new, rugged and luxurious version of the Kia Borrego / Mohave, the rear-wheel-drive SUV that left the US after 2009 but is still in production in other markets, to take on the likes of the Land Rover Discovery/Defender and Lexus GX. After that, share platforms with Genesis but with an outdoorsy (for the SUVs) and sporty (for the sedans) will fill out the rest of the lineup. Where a Genesis SUV is curvy, the KLB should be boxy.

    Where a Genesis sedan is soft, a KLB sedan should be firm. Beyond those styling and materials differences, the Genesis powertrain lineup could carry over unchanged. Genesis plans to make a big push into electrification in the next few years, and so does Land Rover. Giving KLB an electrified competitor to the Defender and 5-series would gain customers for the Hyundai group that might otherwise look elsewhere.

    Do we really need another luxury brand? Some may say no, but I say if anyone is going to do it, it should be Kia.

    David

    I totally agree, this is where KIA should take tech from Rimac and build a Luxury Performance on Road and Off-Road line of auto's that would complement Genesis. I could see them truly having a decent BEV Luxury Line that goes beyond what Kia's EV6 type auto is and can squarely compete with the Europeans and American auto companies.

    My question to you Drew, Do you think Kia should do this with ICE and Hybrid or focus fully on BEV?

    smk4565

    I think Genesis is enough for the Hyundai/Kia company.  Genesis sold 200k units globally in 2021, that is 10% of what the Germans brands do, I don't know that they need a KLB to compete with Genesis (which they'd mostly be doing) and then try to fight BMW.  

    The Stinger flopped, if it was the KLB Stinger, it would have flopped too, the interior wasn't that good, and the car was over priced, the Stinger should have been marketed to Mustang/Challenger buyers that want 4 doors or Charger buyers that want a smaller, more modern car, not against BMW buyers that aren't going to give Kia the time of day.

    I do think Kia should bring back the Borrego as a Wrangler/Bronco competitor, just like Nissan needs the Xterra back for the same segment.

    The problem Genesis will have, and a hypothetical KLB will have is they aren't going to have the halo products or racing pedigree to get the big time worldwide recognition.  So their ceiling is basically what Infiniti/Lincoln are today.  That isn't worth 25 years and billions of dollars to try to build KLB up to an also ran luxury brand.  And if they made KLB EV only, then it has to out-Tesla, Tesla, and I don't see how they do that.  Tesla was there first, they'd just be seen as a cheap copy.  And if they put all that money into KLB and it bombs, what happens to Kia?  do they start to fall behind, and competition starts to eat them up?

    Drew Dowdell
    13 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think Genesis is enough for the Hyundai/Kia company.  Genesis sold 200k units globally in 2021, that is 10% of what the Germans brands do, I don't know that they need a KLB to compete with Genesis (which they'd mostly be doing) and then try to fight BMW.  

    The Stinger flopped, if it was the KLB Stinger, it would have flopped too, the interior wasn't that good, and the car was over priced, the Stinger should have been marketed to Mustang/Challenger buyers that want 4 doors or Charger buyers that want a smaller, more modern car, not against BMW buyers that aren't going to give Kia the time of day.

    I do think Kia should bring back the Borrego as a Wrangler/Bronco competitor, just like Nissan needs the Xterra back for the same segment.

    The problem Genesis will have, and a hypothetical KLB will have is they aren't going to have the halo products or racing pedigree to get the big time worldwide recognition.  So their ceiling is basically what Infiniti/Lincoln are today.  That isn't worth 25 years and billions of dollars to try to build KLB up to an also ran luxury brand.  And if they made KLB EV only, then it has to out-Tesla, Tesla, and I don't see how they do that.  Tesla was there first, they'd just be seen as a cheap copy.  And if they put all that money into KLB and it bombs, what happens to Kia?  do they start to fall behind, and competition starts to eat them up?

    You're missing the entire point.  The Stinger flopped because it is a Kia with a Kia interior but riding on a Genesis platform.  It's the VW Phaeton all over again (except the Phaeton did have a nice interior for the class).  Genesis has proven to me that they can do the interiors they need to do. I really liked the Telluride as a possible vehicle for Albert... but he absolutely declined ANY KIA badged vehicle.  He does like the Genesis options, and he knows they are the same company.  He just remembers the original Sportage and Sephia... and more recently the Soul.... and wants nothing to do with them.

    The Genesis SUVs are fantastic vehicles for what they aim to be... but they are not off-roaders in the same vein as something like Discovery, Lexus GX, or the Rivian R1S.  On the higher end they are Maybach-Lite. 

    At my house, I'd rather have a luxury Telluride with a Genesis level interior and one of the turbo-V6es for me while Albert would rather a GV80. It is purely a subjective styling thing.  I'm more motorcycle, hiking, skiing, scuba diving, cabin in the woods.... he's more going to the symphony, fine dining, and a penthouse apartment on Park Avenue.  

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Of the Genesis SUVs, I like the GV70...love the rear end.  Of their sedans, the G90 looks like a comfy cruiser, though the G70 would probably be more fun.

    The G70 is definitely the sportiest in the Genesis line. The GV70 is a fantastic vehicle too... Albert would love it. It's a cush cruiser with a lot of power. 

    smk4565
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    You're missing the entire point.  The Stinger flopped because it is a Kia with a Kia interior but riding on a Genesis platform.  It's the VW Phaeton all over again (except the Phaeton did have a nice interior for the class).  Genesis has proven to me that they can do the interiors they need to do. I really liked the Telluride as a possible vehicle for Albert... but he absolutely declined ANY KIA badged vehicle.  He does like the Genesis options, and he knows they are the same company.  He just remembers the original Sportage and Sephia... and more recently the Soul.... and wants nothing to do with them.

    The Genesis SUVs are fantastic vehicles for what they aim to be... but they are not off-roaders in the same vein as something like Discovery, Lexus GX, or the Rivian R1S.  On the higher end they are Maybach-Lite. 

    At my house, I'd rather have a luxury Telluride with a Genesis level interior and one of the turbo-V6es for me while Albert would rather a GV80. It is purely a subjective styling thing.  I'm more motorcycle, hiking, skiing, scuba diving, cabin in the woods.... he's more going to the symphony, fine dining, and a penthouse apartment on Park Avenue.  

    The Telluride I think has best in class interior, especially the higher trim version.  But that doesn't mean Kia is ready to take on BMW, the worst vehicle in a hypothetical KLB would have to be better than the Telluride.  

    I've seen the Genesis GV70 and GV80 inside and out in person, haven't driven one.  They are nice, but I wouldn't put them above any of the German 3 in terms of interior, and they share an engine with the Santa Cruz, not exactly a world beater engine there, not even a hybrid or 48-volt system, no cutting edge technology.   And oddly enough, I've written a few estimates on them, the parts cost on those is pretty ridiculous and you wait months for parts because they don't have them.  For a brand that has only been around a few years, they do a nice job, but I wouldn't put them over Lexus or the Germans.

    And there is no reason they can't expand the Genesis line, Mercedes makes a hardcore off road SUV and the make the Nurburgring record setting sports car.  Genesis can make an SUV with GV80 luxury and Bronco Raptor off road ability, they can make a Porsche 911 or Corvette competitor, a Rolls-Royce competitor, etc.  There is no rule that their brand must be 3 sedans and 3 SUV's in small-medium-large as if they are soda and popcorn sizes at a movie theatre.   

    And then what do you do with dealer network, they want Genesis to be stand alone I think, although in Wexford the Genesis are sold at the Hyundai dealer.  Do you sell Kia luxury cars are Kia dealers, or try to launch another whole dealer network.

    Drew Dowdell

    Well keep in mind that while Hyundai owns a controlling interest in KIA, they still operate pretty independently by modern standards. They are much more independent than any of the American brands are from their parents. 

