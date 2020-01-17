Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Ask Me Anything: 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum

      ..What do you want to know about this Swedish compact luxury sedan?..

    Today saw the Lexus UX 200 F-Sport being swapped for this 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum. This base model comes very well equipped with a LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, 10-way power seats12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster, and a 9-inch infotainment system. But this particular vehicle is loaded with over $9,000 in options including metallic paint, 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, Harman/Kardon audio system, and power trunk lid. This brings the price to $46,240 with destination - base being $36,050.

    Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 250 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    I'll be updating this piece later in the day with some first drive impressions and I only briefly drove it around my work's parking lot to grab some pictures. In the meantime, start dropping off your questions.

    2020 Volvo S60 2.jpg

    2020 Volvo S60 3.jpg

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport
      By William Maley
      This week marks my first review vehicle for 2020 - the Lexus UX 200 F-Sport. This one comes equipped with such items as F-Sport exterior package, 18-inch wheels, Lexus Enform with Apple CarPlay  compatibility;  Wi-Fi connectivity, and a 10-way power driver's seat. Options on this vehicle include blind spot monitoring, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, heads-up display, navigation, and a windhield de-icer - the last one being quite important as we had an ice storm roll through last night.
      Power comes from a 2.0L DOHC four-cylinder with 169 horsepower. This is likely the same engine I had in my 2019 Toyota Corolla SE hatchback I reviewed last month. This is paired with a CVT and front-wheel drive. Disappointingly, Lexus isn't offering all-wheel drive on the UX 200. To get that, you need to climb up the UX 250h. 
      For the day and a half I had the UX, I found to be quite nippy around town. Though on the freeway, the engine becomes quite buzzy and you do need to step on it to get some forward momentum. It is also surprising how maneuverable the vehicle is. I was able to snatch a narrow parking space at a popular restaurant with no issue.
      The price-tag on this tester is $42,285 with destination. This surprised me considering how much stuff this vehicle is equipped with.
      So while I put some more miles on and grab some photos, drop off any questions you have for Lexus' smallest crossover.


      View full article
    • William Maley
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport
      By William Maley
      This week marks my first review vehicle for 2020 - the Lexus UX 200 F-Sport. This one comes equipped with such items as F-Sport exterior package, 18-inch wheels, Lexus Enform with Apple CarPlay  compatibility;  Wi-Fi connectivity, and a 10-way power driver's seat. Options on this vehicle include blind spot monitoring, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, heads-up display, navigation, and a windhield de-icer - the last one being quite important as we had an ice storm roll through last night.
      Power comes from a 2.0L DOHC four-cylinder with 169 horsepower. This is likely the same engine I had in my 2019 Toyota Corolla SE hatchback I reviewed last month. This is paired with a CVT and front-wheel drive. Disappointingly, Lexus isn't offering all-wheel drive on the UX 200. To get that, you need to climb up the UX 250h. 
      For the day and a half I had the UX, I found to be quite nippy around town. Though on the freeway, the engine becomes quite buzzy and you do need to step on it to get some forward momentum. It is also surprising how maneuverable the vehicle is. I was able to snatch a narrow parking space at a popular restaurant with no issue.
      The price-tag on this tester is $42,285 with destination. This surprised me considering how much stuff this vehicle is equipped with.
      So while I put some more miles on and grab some photos, drop off any questions you have for Lexus' smallest crossover.

    • Drew Dowdell
      December 2019: Volvo Car USA
      By Drew Dowdell
      Brand achieves 10.2 percent growth over 2018 with 108,234 cars sold Highest sales number since 2007 12,360 cars sold in December 2019; a 40 percent increase over December 2018 Refreshed XC90 sales continue to grow  
      ROCKLEIGH, NJ (January 3, 2020) Today, Volvo Car USA announces double digit sales growth in 2019. Sales were up 10.2 percent over 2018 with a total of 108,234 cars retailed. This strong result reflects twelve consecutive months of year-over-year growth for the brand and marks the best full year result for Volvo Car USA since 2007.
       
      “We are very proud of our sales achievements in 2019,” said Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA. “This result reflects the hard work of our team and retail partners.”
       
      The XC90 leads the brand in sales volume seeing a 13 percent rise in total sales over the previous year. The XC40 compact SUV also achieved a strong result with 17,654 cars sold in 2019; an increase of 42 percent in its second year on sale.
       
      For the month of December, the brand retailed 12,360 cars, representing a 40 percent increase over December 2018.

  • Posts

    • frogger
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By frogger · Posted

      I don't think so, the XT4 is built on E2XX (Epsilon 2 updated).  Trailblazer I believe is VSS-F.. maybe VSS-S (S for SUV).  Future smaller XT2 or 3 could use the same.      
    • dfelt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By dfelt · Posted

      Hey, I know we have covered this somewhere, but could not remember, @Drew Dowdell @William Maley and anyone else, The platform that the Trailblazer is built on, is it used by Cadillac?
    • dfelt
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum

      By dfelt · Posted

      While not a car fan, I will say I like the interior dash on this.
    • William Maley
      Ask Me Anything: 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum

      By William Maley · Posted

      Today saw the Lexus UX 200 F-Sport being swapped for this 2020 Volvo S60 T5 Momentum. This base model comes very well equipped with a LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, 10-way power seats12.3-inch display for the instrument cluster, and a 9-inch infotainment system. But this particular vehicle is loaded with over $9,000 in options including metallic paint, 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, Harman/Kardon audio system, and power trunk lid. This brings the price to $46,240 with destination - base being $36,050. Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 250 horsepower, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. I'll be updating this piece later in the day with some first drive impressions and I only briefly drove it around my work's parking lot to grab some pictures. In the meantime, start dropping off your questions. View full article
    • balthazar
      GMC News: GMC Debuts the 2021 GMC Yukon

      By balthazar · Posted

      ^ The 2 pics were taken from the exact same distance & angle. While the gauge pod is the same height, the rest of the Denali dash rises higher than the bottom of the windshield, and it's doesn't on the AT4. IMO, that just makes it appear more claustrophobic and has to cut a bit into the outward vision of shorter drivers.

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Lloyd-TX
      Lloyd-TX
      (65 years old)
    2. Toyotah8r

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...