Jump to content

  • Welcome Car and Truck lover!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Quick Drive: 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

    The Golf SportWagen embraces its off-road side

    Most wagon options in the U.S. fall under the slightly-lifted off-road category. The reason is quite simple as buyers like the looks and capability on offer when compared to standard wagons. Case in point is the latest member of the Golf family, the Alltrack. Volkswagen recently revealed that 75 percent of Golf SportWagens sold in the U.S. are Alltracks. We happen to be big fans of the Golf SportWagen as it builds upon many of strong points of the regular Golf by making it more practical. Can the Golf Alltrack do the same?

    • The small changes made to the Golf Alltrack’s exterior help make it stand out somewhat. It begins with the slight 0.6-inch increase in ride height and a larger tire and wheel combination. Our SEL tester feature 18-inch wheels, while the S and SE make do with 17-inch wheels. Other exterior changes include new bumpers and lower body cladding.
    • Volkswagen didn’t make any changes to the Alltrack’s interior which is a good thing. It retains the clean if a somewhat boring design that makes it easy to find the various controls. Build and material quality is very solid. 
    • SEL models get a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Volkswagen’s Car-Net infotainment system and navigation. We like how fast the system is with switching between various functions, physical shortcut buttons, and integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Car-Net loses some points for low-resolution graphics and the navigation system looking very dated. 
    • The seats are quite comfortable with excellent support and good bolstering to keep you planted when traversing down a winding road. Head and legroom are excellent in both rows of seats.
    • A turbocharged 1.8L four-cylinder with 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque provides the motivation for the Golf Alltrack. This is paired with a six-speed DSG transmission (a six-speed manual is available on the S and SE) and Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive system. Despite being about 300 pounds heavier than the SportWagen, the Alltrack doesn’t break a sweat. It feels just as fast as the SportWagen we drove last year with strong acceleration throughout the rpm band.
    • The DSG still exhibits some sluggishness when leaving a stop, but improves when you’re up to speed with rapid and smooth shifts.
    • Fuel economy is disappointing with EPA figures of 22 City/30 Highway/25 Combined. We saw an average of 25 MPG with a mix of 70 percent city and 30 percent highway driving.
    • Ride and handling characteristics is much like the standard Golf and SportWagen. No matter the road surface, the Alltrack’s suspension was able to provide a comfortable ride. Around corners, the Alltrack does show a little bit of body roll. However, it feels as agile as the standard SportWagen and the steering is quick to respond to inputs.
    • The Golf Alltrack begins at $25,850 for the base S with manual transmission. Our loaded SEL tester totaled $35,705 with the Driver Assistance and Light package. That’s a lot of money for a compact off-road wagon, especially considering you can get into a larger Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with the excellent EyeSight active safety system for around the same money. If we were buying a Golf Alltrack, we would drop down to the S with the DSG and order the Driver Assistance package, bring the total price to just over $28,500.
    • The Alltrack is a worthy addition to the Golf family as it provides something a bit more capable while retaining many of the plus points of the standard Golf. We do wish the DSG was smoother during low-speed driving and fuel economy was slightly better.

     

    Disclaimer: Volkswagen Provided the Golf Alltrack, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas

    Year: 2017 
    Make: Volkswagen
    Model: Golf Alltrack
    Trim: SEL
    Engine: Turbocharged 1.8L TSI DOHC Four-Cylinder
    Driveline: Six-Speed DSG, All-Wheel Drive
    Horsepower @ RPM: 170 @ 4,500
    Torque @ RPM: 199 @ 1,600
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 22/30/25
    Curb Weight: 3,351 lbs
    Location of Manufacture: N/A
    Base Price: $32,890
    As Tested Price: $35,705 (Includes $820.00 Destination Charge)

    Options:
    SEL Driver Assistance & Lighting Package - $1,995.00

    Edited by William Maley


    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Reviews

    User Feedback


    Frisky Dingo

    All Alltracks get the same size screen for the infotainment. It's also 1.6" extra ground clearance. I personally think the SE is the sweet spot of the lineup, as it is with rest of the Golf lineup. There are some different bits on the interior in the way of trim, and it also gets the adjustable 'Drive Modes' from the GTI and R, as well.

    Right now VW has 3k+ in incentives on remaining 2017 Alltracks. You can pick up a $32,000~ SE model w/ DSG for ~27K out the door before taxes.

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I know it's me being a little picky but I with this had the GTI's engine to go with the rest of the car. It seems like a pretty sweet vehicle. 

    There's actually one of those in that underground parking lot here at work as well. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    9 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    ~27K out the door before taxes.

    I hate when dealerships word things like that.. It's not 27k out the door because taxes must be paid. It's just 27k with dealer fees. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Frisky Dingo
    7 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I hate when dealerships word things like that.. It's not 27k out the door because taxes must be paid. It's just 27k with dealer fees. 

    Well, you don't pay taxes at the dealership, and the dealer has no way of knowing what your tax rate is when advertising pricing so.......

     

    People complain about a lack of upfront pricing, but then complain about when it's upfront and accurate as possible, too. Nothing new there.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    2 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    Well, you don't pay taxes at the dealership, and the dealer has no way of knowing what your tax rate is when advertising pricing so.......

     

    Taxes are paid at the dealer, they get sent to the state, but sales tax is collected at the dealer..at least they were in Arizona. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Frisky Dingo
    2 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Taxes are paid at the dealer, they get sent to the state, but sales tax is collected at the dealer..at least they were in Arizona. 

    It's a state by state deal. Missouri does not collect sales tax.

    And even they did, it's still a stupid argument to make. Even if I know your sales tax rate, and I collect, I still don't know what your total sales tax will be. If you have a trade in and only sales tax on the difference, Idk what that amount is until we agree on figures. 

    Literally NO facet of retail advertises the prices of their goods with taxes included. That's such an incredibly bogus argument.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    13 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    Well, you don't pay taxes at the dealership, and the dealer has no way of knowing what your tax rate is when advertising pricing so.......

     

    People complain about a lack of upfront pricing, but then complain about when it's upfront and accurate as possible, too. Nothing new there.

    In IL we pay taxes at dealerships. The internet should know your tax rate based on your license's address. The only reason I didn't pay taxes when I bought my Escape in MO was they said they don't do out of state taxes, which made sense. 

    That's not the most accurate way of advertising, imo. If it wasn't a tens of thousands of dollars purchased it would make sense. Add a low 6% sales tax on that $27,000 vehicle as it's a $28,620 vehicle. 

    They'll do registration but won't do taxes...

    The best way to word that, imo, is "27k before taxes" or "27k before tax, title license" Not "out the door". It's a dealership type of thing to do. 

    10 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Taxes are paid at the dealer, they get sent to the state, but sales tax is collected at the dealer..at least they were in Arizona. 

    Same here in IL. 

    5 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    Literally NO facet of retail advertises the prices of their goods with taxes included. That's such an incredibly bogus argument.

    And literally NO facet of retail advertises "out the door" pricing either. 

    Dealerships are scammy and this is one reason why. 

    5 minutes ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    And even they did, it's still a stupid argument to make. Even if I know your sales tax rate, and I collect, I still don't know what your total sales tax will be. If you have a trade in and only sales tax on the difference, Idk what that amount is until we agree on figures. 

    Then it is also not 27k out the door if there's a trade-in so that's a stupid argument. 

    A trade-in completely changes everything and an advertised price doesn't really mean a whole lot. 

    Edited by ccap41

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Frisky Dingo
    9 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    In IL we pay taxes at dealerships. The internet should know your tax rate based on your license's address. The only reason I didn't pay taxes when I bought my Escape in MO was they said they don't do out of state taxes, which made sense. 

    That's not the most accurate way of advertising, imo. If it wasn't a tens of thousands of dollars purchased it would make sense. Add a low 6% sales tax on that $27,000 vehicle as it's a $28,620 vehicle. 

    They'll do registration but won't do taxes...

    The best way to word that, imo, is "27k before taxes" or "27k before tax, title license" Not "out the door". It's a dealership type of thing to do. 

    Same here in IL. 

    And literally NO facet of retail advertises "out the door" pricing either. 

    Dealerships are scammy and this is one reason why. 

    Then it is also not 27k out the door if there's a trade-in so that's a stupid argument. 

    A trade-in completely changes everything and an advertised price doesn't really mean a whole lot. 

     

    Dealerships are required by law to provide disclaimers for TTL. In the dealer world, OTD just means all the fees that are necessary to complete the dealership transaction are accounted for. It's not scammy at all. It's just you choosing to be combative over a miniscule detail. Out the door- what you have to pay to walk out the door with the car. It's pretty self explanatory. Once you have done so, you can skip your sales tax, not pay your insurance, and refuse to pay your mortgage for all I care. That all has 0 to do with what you owe the dealer to take possession of the car.

     

    And I even included ".....before taxes." in my original post. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    It is scammy when there is a lot more cash required to drive the vehicle "out the door". Just because in the dealership world it means "you still have things to pay for" doesn't mean that's what it means for any other retail product you buy. 

    I know you included "before taxes" and that's why it doesn't make any sense to word it that way to me.. Out the door before additional fees. :confused0071:

    What's another retail product that is advertised that way? 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX
    43 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    It is scammy when there is a lot more cash required to drive the vehicle "out the door". Just because in the dealership world it means "you still have things to pay for" doesn't mean that's what it means for any other retail product you buy. 

    I know you included "before taxes" and that's why it doesn't make any sense to word it that way to me.. Out the door before additional fees. :confused0071:

    What's another retail product that is advertised that way? 

    Pretty much everything is advertised "before taxes" in the US.  All the prices are before taxes.

    In Europe on the other hand taxes are included in the advertised price in most countries.

    Now maybe we should get back to the car in question?

    I think it would look much more attractive with optional more powerful engine.  Right now for $28.5k you can buy 2.5i Outback premium, which is bigger and have better awd system.

    Edited by ykX

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    20 minutes ago, ykX said:

    Pretty much everything is advertised "before taxes" in the US.  All the prices are before taxes.

    But not "out the door" because taxes are required. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    I know it's me being a little picky but I with this had the GTI's engine to go with the rest of the car. It seems like a pretty sweet vehicle. 

    There's actually one of those in that underground parking lot here at work as well. 

    I don't think that's being picky at all. I would like to have the GTI's motor in this as it would give it a little bit more oomph and might bump fuel economy.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    17 minutes ago, William Maley said:

    I don't think that's being picky at all. I would like to have the GTI's motor in this as it would give it a little bit more oomph and might bump fuel economy.

    Yeah, especially considering it's a little larger and higher off the ground with, assuming more suspension travel, eating that power a little more. So it still wouldn't be GTI quick but I think it'd be a more attractive package. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×