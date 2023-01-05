Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    CES 2023: Ram 1500 Revolution Concept Unveiled

      A Ram battery electric concept for the future direction of the brand.

     

    At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, RAM showed their Ram 1500 Revolution battery-electric truck concept. The concept is built on the new Stellantis STLA Frame platform for full-size vehicles. The platform sandwiches the batteries between the frame rails and in this concept features a dual-motor design for all-wheel drive.

    large.1634461922_RAM1500RevolutionCESConcept039.jpgThe concept features four-wheel steering, a powered midgate with powered glass, and a passthrough, even into the frunk, that allows objects up to 18-feet long. The RAM 1500 Revolution is capable of 800-volt DC fast charging to add up to 100 miles of range in 10 minute.

    RAM describes the concept as “brutiful” – brutal yet beautiful, and features their “tuning fork” front grille design with fully animated LED logo. The tuning fork theme follows into the interior.  The interior, while clearly in concept form, shows the direction RAM is heading with their interiors, with more luxury and more sustainable materials.

    RAM says the interior is significantly more spacious (RAM is already at the top of the class for interior room) than their ICE model and in the concept, has flexible seating configurations, including a third row, with seats that can fold flat, have an extended recline, and even have a conference mode.

     

    The production version of this concept is expected to be introduced as the RAM 1500 BEV in 2024.

    large.2055453114_RAM1500RevolutionCESConcept001.jpg

    large.1195354042_RAM1500RevolutionCESConcept005.jpg

     

     

     

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, David said:

    Cool Frunk design, not sure how I feel about the Interior as I do not like the cheap single big glass sheet in the middle of the Tesla. I feel this also is like that.

    It's a concept, so it has the entire set of Star Trek brave-new-worlds inside.

    smk4565

    Very concept that looks like production is a while away.  I like how the tailgate folds out and has that extension on it, I always thought there should be a tailgate that folds out into a box to extend the bed.

    Drew Dowdell
    10 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Very concept that looks like production is a while away.  I like how the tailgate folds out and has that extension on it, I always thought there should be a tailgate that folds out into a box to extend the bed.

    Ford has that as an option on the 250 line at least, I'm not sure about the 150.

    oldshurst442

    cool video.  cool truck. 

    but when the concept truck becomes functional to actually show us what the crazy concepts shown to us could do, the RAM 1500EV remains vaporware.  

    I know I said Stellantis (PSA Group) has been thinking about and  engineering EV platforms for quite some time and are actually succesful in Europe selling them and we shouldnt be surprised by such a sudden reveal of a RAM 1500 EV but...there was nothing functional on this truck other than the easy mock-up details of a pass through from the bed to the frunk and the seats on rails.  But...even with that, the seats were stationary and the dude couldnt get in and out of the driver's seat very convincingly. He wasnt gracefull and he looked awkward. 

    OK...maybe all the features talked about were actually functional but because there was like only 1 or 2 of these in existance, maybe Stellantis didnt want nothing to break...   

    I dont doubt however, that the features both physical and electrical will be offered and I do think the STLA platform and battery tech is fleshed out and minor tuning will be made and will be available for production soon.  

     

    One thing though, since when using cow hide has now being considered as wasteful and NOT earth friendly and not recycable and not environmentally friendly?

    Using plant based materials such as the apple by-product material for the seats requires just as much farming land as farming cows if we are going to mass produce plants to re-engineer them to become materials to use as clothes or seats...  Also,  greenhouses to produce plants year round in certain areas of the planet require energy...

    ALSO, eating cows and using their hide as clothes has got to be the most basic way of re-using what we eat INTO clothes.  Caveman been doing THAT for THOUSANDS of years.

    Im not some sort of far right nutter or a left wing snowflake, Im just a normal phoquing human being using my phoquing noggin the way humans NEED to use their phoquing noggin but this ultra woke shyte has GOT to stop.  We are going overboard in over-thinking things to the point that eventually we will find fault in breathing air and drinking water...  

    oldshurst442

    Another thing

    Although the 'roomba' style robot thingy to drive itself under the truck to find itself the charging point to charge the vehicle sounds neat and all, I think its a waste of energy trying to engineer such a thing and consequently, a waste of money for the developpers to do this and a waste of money for the end user as such a thing will be passed on to the end user JUST to cater to our (human) lazy ways.   

    Talk about shyte that is not good for the environment...  More useless technology that requires useless energy use to manufacture and build and wasted materials to produce such a shytty thing.  Sure, as a driver of such a vehicle, we park it in our garage and a robot charges our vehicle without ANY intervention on the user's part.  Is it sooooo phoquing hard and time consuming to plug the bloody thing in?  The answer is a big fat NO.  

    If we want to save the phoquing planet from being poisoned and eventually killing us, then we MUST end OUR finicky, princess-y ways of living our phgoquing lives.  Using cow hide as seat materials and jackets is NOT detrimental to the planet.  Engineering useless tech like this 'roomba' charging robot, however, is!!! 

    David
    3 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    There's a real one the TFL guys have gotten to be around. 

     

     

    Thank you for posting this, I wish RAM had better prepared the guy to cover the auto with some real demos such as actually changing the configuration of the tailgate. The Driver's seat should have been set for him as with his belly, it was awkward for him to get out. That back seat would not have had that amount of leg space if the driver's seat was set for him. It would still have had space.

    Many cool potential features will be interesting to see what makes it into production. The pass-through space to the Frunk makes me wonder if they paid Bolinger for the right to use it as they had patented it back in 2019.

    Lots of potential features, will be interesting to see the actual Mules and what makes it into production.

    As far as the Vegan versus leather. Make it an option, I see nothing wrong with using real animal hide and want it over some fake stuff.

    I do like what I see for interior space and bed potential. I wonder about the glass roof for those that have had to deal with skin cancer, how do we keep out in strong sunlight states the rays?

    oldshurst442
    3 minutes ago, David said:

    I wonder about the glass roof for those that have had to deal with skin cancer, how do we keep out in strong sunlight states the rays?

     

    Just thinking aloud.

    People with skin cancer, do they go outside at all?   Like ever?   If people that are susceptible to skin cancer and live in strong sunlight states like Florida and California, maybe a window roofed vehicle is the least of their cancer related problems and maybe, these folk should take up residence in less sunny areas.  Not to sound cruel or anything, but I dont comprehend the issue you are trying to raise here.   

    @surreal1272 facepalmed me for the same reasons Im asking a qusetion here.  I am open to discussion to explain what it is that made ANYONE facepalm my rant.  Just friendly converstaion I want to partake in. 

    surreal1272
    36 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    @surreal1272 facepalmed me for the same reasons Im asking a qusetion here.  I am open to discussion to explain what it is that made ANYONE facepalm my rant.  Just friendly converstaion I want to partake in. 

    Nothing personal. Just didn't agree with every facet of your post so there really wasn't a need to try and call me out. That is all.

    oldshurst442
    1 minute ago, surreal1272 said:

    Nothing personal. Just didn't agree with every facet of your post so there really wasn't a need to try and call me out. That is all.

    Im not calling you out.  

    Im asking a question to @David because he raised a concern that I dont understand. 

    I also raised a concern that you evidently dont understand or agree with my rant.

    I asked David to set me straight. You arent asking me to set anything straight, however I am asking you what it is you dont agree with.

    Is it the comment that the concept truck is vaporware?  I found out why that may be.

    Is it the comment/rant about cow hide and plant based alternative materials?

    Is it the caveman thing that caveman ate animals and turned their hides into clothing?

    Is it the last thing I said to which I stated Im not a right wing nutter or left wing whack and that nonsense snowflake shyte has got to stop because sooner or later, we will come to the conclusion that breathing air and drinking water will cause concern for the planet and will look to alternative ways of breathing and drinking? 

    My guess is the last part...  Its sarcastic in nature MEANT to cause controversy.  But yeah.  

     

    ccap41
    54 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:
    1 hour ago, David said:

    I wonder about the glass roof for those that have had to deal with skin cancer, how do we keep out in strong sunlight states the rays?

     

    Just thinking aloud.

    People with skin cancer, do they go outside at all?   Like ever?   If people that are susceptible to skin cancer and live in strong sunlight states like Florida and California, maybe a window roofed vehicle is the least of their cancer related problems and maybe, these folk should take up residence in less sunny areas.  Not to sound cruel or anything, but I dont comprehend the issue you are trying to raise here. 

    I believe windshield and roof automotive glass already blocks UVA & UVB rays. 

    If this is truly an issue for somebody, they're already used to tinting their vehicles because no side windows prevent UVA rays anyway. 

    David
    30 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

    Just thinking aloud.

    People with skin cancer, do they go outside at all?   Like ever?   If people that are susceptible to skin cancer and live in strong sunlight states like Florida and California, maybe a window roofed vehicle is the least of their cancer related problems and maybe, these folk should take up residence in less sunny areas.  Not to sound cruel or anything, but I don't comprehend the issue you are trying to raise here.   

    @surreal1272 facepalmed me for the same reasons Im asking a question here.  I am open to discussion to explain what it is that made ANYONE facepalm my rant.  Just friendly conversation I want to partake in. 

    As a Skin Cancer survivor and one that likes EVs, all the auto's having glass roofs bring up a valid point as I will still have to deal with the UV rays that cause skin cancer and more even here in Washington as the summers are still sunny here too. I did love the fact that the Cadillac LYRIQ has a screen that one can close and keep out the daylight.

    Yes, I think this is a very valid point and I never open my sunroofs on my autos anymore and all my windows are darkly tinted. 

    Besides the skin cancer, I have also had another form of deep cell cancer that required the removal of my nose and had it rebuilt with a silicon nose bridge and skin grafts. 

     Skin Cancer is much bigger issue than many realize and as such, it is a very valid point of concern with auto's having these all glass roofs.

    3 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I believe windshield and roof automotive glass already blocks UVA & UVB rays. 

    If this is truly an issue for somebody, they're already used to tinting their vehicles because no side windows prevent UVA rays anyway. 

    Yes, as a cancer survivor, all of my auto's as well as my kids have aftermarket tinting that is much darker to block all UV rays.

    oldshurst442
    7 minutes ago, David said:

    As a Skin Cancer survivor

    I didnt know.  I would like to apologize if my question came out as arrogant or stupid or anything negative.  I didnt mean to sound like a dumb shyte. But I dont know how a person with skin cancer deals with UVA and UVB sunlight rays as sunlight is pretty much inescapable in the daytime.  I took your concern seriously, but I couldnt compute the message and the necessary solutions.

    13 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I believe windshield and roof automotive glass already blocks UVA & UVB rays. 

    And this is why I couldnt compute what @David was saying because I thought that automotive windows already blocked UVA and UVB rays and I was assuming that glass roofs were built that way as well.  I wasnt cynical about what David was bringing up, was just not understanding how someone that may have skin cancer issues has to deal with such a thing. 

    13 minutes ago, David said:

    I did love the fact that the Cadillac LYRIQ has a screen that one can close and keep out the daylight.

    And seeing this as a possible solution...  I didnt even THINK about that....    

    I dont think RAM will oversee such a thing, however, in the video, the presenter nor the vehicle itself suggests that a screen will be available to cover the windowed roof. 

    16 minutes ago, David said:

    Skin Cancer is much bigger issue than many realize

    I personally dont see skin cancer as a minor thing in our society. However, I do take it for granted that I dont have such an issue.  I take MANY things for granted, many HEALTH oriented things for granted because I dont suffer, my wife and kids dont suffer, from ANY kind of health problems.  So its easy to be nonchalant about health issues.  However, I have empathy for those suffering with health.  Ive lost a father to colon cancer that went general. Plus...Im human after all.  Those pesky human feelings make me empathize for our fellow man.  

    21 minutes ago, David said:

    it is a very valid point of concern with auto's having these all glass roofs.

    Yes. Very valid point. 

    Again. Im very sorry for my foot in mouth.  Like I said, I take it for granted that I, for now, dont have any health issues. So details like this, I will miss and not understand so well.  

     

    oldshurst442
    14 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I'm not a fan of glass roofs as someone with light sensitivity

    I LOVE glass roofs.  I feel less clausterphobic.  I do have a slight case of clausterphobia I suspect.  Nothing debilitiating though.

    I have a slight light sensitivity too.  But I have shyte brown eyes.  But the sun sometimes pierces through my brain through my eyes. Its worse in the sunny winter days as the snow and ice reflects the sun rays back up.  I wear sunglasses too. Not during cloudy days though. 

    Drew Dowdell
    8 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I LOVE glass roofs.  I feel less clausterphobic.  I do have a slight case of clausterphobia I suspect.  Nothing debilitiating though.

    I have a slight light sensitivity too.  But I have shyte brown eyes.  But the sun sometimes pierces through my brain through my eyes. Its worse in the sunny winter days as the snow and ice reflects the sun rays back up.  I wear sunglasses too. Not during cloudy days though. 

    I would imagine its fine at 45 degrees latitude.  😛

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Im not calling you out.  

    Im asking a question to @David because he raised a concern that I dont understand. 

    I also raised a concern that you evidently dont understand or agree with my rant.

    I asked David to set me straight. You arent asking me to set anything straight, however I am asking you what it is you dont agree with.

    Is it the comment that the concept truck is vaporware?  I found out why that may be.

    Is it the comment/rant about cow hide and plant based alternative materials?

    Is it the caveman thing that caveman ate animals and turned their hides into clothing?

    Is it the last thing I said to which I stated Im not a right wing nutter or left wing whack and that nonsense snowflake shyte has got to stop because sooner or later, we will come to the conclusion that breathing air and drinking water will cause concern for the planet and will look to alternative ways of breathing and drinking? 

    My guess is the last part...  Its sarcastic in nature MEANT to cause controversy.  But yeah.  

     

    (Tags poster while claiming he wasn't "calling him out" and after being told that said person did not wish to engage and that it was nothing personal, continues to engage)

     

    Your insistence here is why it's not worth engaging with you on the matter. Again, nothing personal. 

    oldshurst442

    @Drew Dowdell

    Ill one up you...

    @surreal1272 first reaction

    The Golden Girls Gifs Blog | Girl gifs, Golden girls quotes, Golden girls

     

    @oldshurst442 reaction

    Hate It Golden Girls GIF by TV Land - Find & Share on GIPHY

     @surreal1272 second reaction

    Earplugs GIFs - Get the best GIF on GIPHY

     

    @oldshurst442 second reaction

    Golden Girls GIFs | Tenor

     

    Hopefully we could could to this outcome

    CHEESECAKE ON THE LANAI — The Golden Girls | RELATIONSHIPSDorothy & Sophia...

    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I would imagine its fine at 45 degrees latitude.  😛

    I probably got my dumb hat on today.  

    I do not get it. 

    I understand the whole 45 degree latitude thing.  Montreal is above this line.   Closer to the North Pole....yada yada yada.  I dont get the connection.   Im missing something. 

    Please 'splain to me...  

