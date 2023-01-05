CES 2023: Ram 1500 Revolution Concept Unveiled

At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, RAM showed their Ram 1500 Revolution battery-electric truck concept. The concept is built on the new Stellantis STLA Frame platform for full-size vehicles. The platform sandwiches the batteries between the frame rails and in this concept features a dual-motor design for all-wheel drive.

The concept features four-wheel steering, a powered midgate with powered glass, and a passthrough, even into the frunk, that allows objects up to 18-feet long. The RAM 1500 Revolution is capable of 800-volt DC fast charging to add up to 100 miles of range in 10 minute.

RAM describes the concept as “brutiful” – brutal yet beautiful, and features their “tuning fork” front grille design with fully animated LED logo. The tuning fork theme follows into the interior. The interior, while clearly in concept form, shows the direction RAM is heading with their interiors, with more luxury and more sustainable materials.

RAM says the interior is significantly more spacious (RAM is already at the top of the class for interior room) than their ICE model and in the concept, has flexible seating configurations, including a third row, with seats that can fold flat, have an extended recline, and even have a conference mode.

The production version of this concept is expected to be introduced as the RAM 1500 BEV in 2024.