  Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    VinFast Announces America Will Get the Tiny VF3

      The VF3 was shown at CES but there are no details on timing.

    Vietnamese automaker VinFast has been creating a lot of buzz. They launched the VF8 in the United States last summer, and their larger VF9 SUV should come later this year. Although the VF8 did not meet journalist expectations, VinFast is expanding its lineup. This week at CES in Las Vegas, VinFast unveiled two different vehicles. The first is their first pick-truck concept, the VF Wild. Meanwhile, a production-ready subcompact VF3 SUV.

    Styling-wise, the VF3 looks strikingly similar to the much-loved Suzuki Jimny. The VF3 is 125.6 inches long, 66.1 inches wide, and 63.8 inches tall. This would make it the smallest car sold in America. The VF3 features VinFast's V-shaped chrome trim on the front and rear along with chunky wheel arches. This comes with 16-inch wheels and decent ground clearance. Although there are no specs, VinFast is aiming for 125 miles of range.

    Inside is a four-seater cabin with a minimalistic design. There is a single 10-inch infotainment system behind the steering wheel and has both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. When folding the second row of seats, the cabin expands to 19.4 cubic feet. VinFast debuted the VF3 in Vietnam in June 2023, but the global debut was at CES. For now, the timing and deliveries of the VF3 depend on different markets. A spokesperson told Automotive News that the VF3 could be less than $20,000. If that is true, this would be the cheapest EV in the United States. 

    Drew Dowdell

    I don't think it will fly as a 2-door, but stretch it to a 4-door and make it about the size of the Renegade or Compass and this will print money and put VinFast on the map.

