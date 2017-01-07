  • Sign in to follow this  
    2018 Chevrolet Traverse Takes A Bow For Its Second Act

    By William Maley

      • Nine years on, a new Traverse is introduced

    The current Chevrolet Traverse has been with us for nine years and it was time for a replacement. This morning at the Detroit Auto Show, Chevrolet introduced the 2018 Traverse.

    The new Traverse's shape carries the spirit of the last-generation GMC Acadia. The shape is boxier with both the front and rear being squared-off. Chevrolet's new dual grille design and narrow headlights are present. In terms of size, the Traverse has grown with overall length measuring 204.3 inches long, riding on a 120.9-inch wheelbase. This makes it slightly bigger than a Chevrolet Tahoe (203.9 inches long, 116-inch overall wheelbase). Despite the increase in size, Chevrolet was able to slice off 351 pounds from the new Traverse (note: comparing front-wheel drive models).

    Inside, Chevrolet promises best in class head and legroom for those sitting in the second and third-row seats. This does come at a price as cargo space does decrease. Behind the third-row, the Traverse will offer 23 cubic feet, which beats the likes the Ford Explorer (21 cubic feet). Fold both rows and space increases to 99 cubic feet. Other interior details include either seven or eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility; OnStar 4G LTE with Wi-Fi, and USB ports for all three-rows.

    Most Traverse models will come with the existing 3.6L V6 producing 305 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. This has us scratching our heads since this engine was one our biggest issues with the current Chevrolet Traverse (and Buick Enclave). The new Traverse RS will use a new 2.0L turbo-four making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Again, this is slightly odd as the RS is being positioned as the sporty-looking model with blacked-out elements. Both engines will come paired with a nine-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. The V6 will only have the option of all-wheel drive. Speaking of all-wheel drive, the top-line High Country will come with the twin-clutch all-wheel drive system found in the Cadillac XT5. This system can decouple the rear-axle to help with fuel economy.

    The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse arrives at dealers this fall.

    Source: Chevrolet
    Press Release is on Page 2

    The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse will arrive at dealers this fall.

    Chevrolet Introduces the 2018 Traverse

    • Bold, refined new look with expected segment-best cargo space, third-row legroom

    DETROIT — Chevrolet today introduced the all-new 2018 Traverse. Wrapped in bold and refined styling, the completely redesigned Traverse offers technologies to help keep passengers of all ages and lifestyles comfortable and connected.

    Traverse will deliver what is expected to be best-in-class third-row legroom, maximum cargo room and passenger volume with an enhanced roster of available active safety features. 

    “The all-new Traverse offers the ultimate in style and convenience for the segment, with the versatility customers need and a thoughtful, spacious design they’ll love,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America and brand chief, Global Chevrolet. “It’s the midsize SUV designed to help keep you safe, comfortable and connected.”

    When it goes on sale this fall, the 2018 Traverse will be the fourth updated crossover or SUV from Chevrolet within a year, joining the Trax, Bolt EV and 2018 Equinox, further strengthening the brand’s crossover and SUV lineup.

    “Nobody in the industry offers a broader, fresher lineup of SUVs and crossovers than Chevrolet,” said Batey. “From the all-electric Bolt EV to America’s longest-running nameplate, Suburban, we’ve got something for every customer and lifestyle.”

    Bold and refined 
    The 2018 Traverse has a new look inspired by Chevrolet’s full-size SUVs, with purposeful proportions complemented by premium cues such as chrome accents, LED signature lighting and available D-Optic LED headlamps.

    Chevrolet is adding two new trim levels for the 2018 Traverse — the sporty RS and luxurious High Country — to offer customers more choices for a personalized appearance.

    The new RS package includes unique, blacked-out exterior cues with a black chrome grille, black bowtie, 20-inch wheels and more.

    The High Country trim features premium content and technology, including a unique interior trim featuring Loft Brown leather appointments with suede accents, 20-inch polished wheels, High Country badging, D-Optic headlamps, standard twin-clutch AWD and power-fold third row seats.

    “The all-new Traverse blends Chevrolet’s characteristic SUV cues with capability and refinement,” said John Cafaro, executive director, Global Chevrolet Design. “Inside and out, it offers style with a purpose.”

    With available seating for up to eight and a longer wheelbase than the current model, the Traverse has few peers when it comes to capacity and roominess. In fact, the new Traverse is expected to offer best-in-class passenger volume as well as max cargo room at 98.5 cubic feet (2,789 liters), while greater storage options and larger bins throughout the ergonomically optimized cabin are designed to enhance convenience and versatility.

    Loading the Traverse is a breeze with a new Chevrolet bowtie logo lamp feature illuminating the ground to show where drivers need to place a foot to activate the available hands-free power liftgate.

    A new split-folding second-row seat improves on the Traverse’s original Smart Slide® feature. The curbside seat is capable of tipping up and sliding forward, even with a forward-facing child seat in place, to provide open and easy access to the third row.  Third-row legroom is expected to be the most spacious in the segment at 33.7 inches (856 mm).

    Connected and protected
    The 2018 Traverse offers purposeful technology designed to help keep passengers safe, comfortable and connected.

    Chevrolet’s latest connectivity technologies include available 7- and 8-inch-diagonal MyLink infotainment systems designed to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an available OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are products of Apple and Google and their terms and privacy statements apply.  Requires compatible smartphone and data plan rates apply.)

    Passengers will have access to USB charging ports in all three seating rows, available wireless charging and steering wheel-mounted phone and audio controls. Chevrolet’s Rear Seat Reminder feature is standard on all trim levels.

    When it comes to helping to protect passengers, a comprehensive suite of available safety technologies and adaptive crash-avoidance features offers ease of use and added peace of mind, with new available features including:

    • Surround Vision
    • D-Optic LED headlamps (standard on High Country and Premier)
    • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
    • Front Pedestrian Braking
    • Forward Collision Alert
    • Low and High-Speed Forward Automatic Braking.

    Teen Driver is standard, allowing parents to set certain controls and review performance in order to help encourage better driving habits, even when parents are not in the vehicle. 

    Performance and efficiency
    A new 3.6L V-6 and nine-speed automatic transmission form the standard propulsion system, expected to offer nearly 10 percent more horsepower than the current model and a GM-estimated 25 mpg highway (FWD). The combination also supports an estimated 5,000-pound (2,268 kg) trailering capacity when properly equipped.

    Sporting the new RS trim, the Traverse will exclusively feature a 2.0L turbocharged engine that provides a unique driving experience, with more maximum torque than the V-6. It is also paired with the nine-speed automatic transmission.

    Both engines feature new intelligent stop/start technology that determines the best times for fuel-saving engine-stop events, based on a variety of driving factors.

    New Traction Mode Select is standard on all models and allows the driver to make real-time adjustments to the vehicle’s driving mode to account for varying road conditions. On available AWD models, it also allows the system to be completely disconnected from the rear axle, which helps save fuel and enhances refinement.

    High Country’s exclusive Advanced AWD system employs twin-clutch technology that optimizes traction for every condition it encounters. It is engineered for optimal performance in wet, snowy and icy conditions, while also providing enhanced stability in dry conditions.

    Stew

    hat looks fantastic.  I think I am feeling the Chevy redesigns more than their GMC counterparts. 

    Cmicasa the Great

    Nice.. real nice especially in High Country. For the life of me I can't figure out why the platform isn't getting some duty over at Caddy. Either way... if this had a V8 or TTV6.. I might consider trading my Yukon for it. The new 5000lb towing is sweet too... not to mention the AWD disconnect

    Frisky Dingo

    Questionable decisions with regards to the powertrains and availability. Outside is decent enough. Interior looks good.

    With those dimensions and given the cost, not sure why anyone would buy a Tahoe.

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, Stew said:

    hat looks fantastic.  I think I am feeling the Chevy redesigns more than their GMC counterparts. 

    Agreed. I think this looks sooooo much better than the current Traverse.

    Cmicasa the Great
    1 hour ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    Questionable decisions with regards to the powertrains and availability. Outside is decent enough. Interior looks good.

    With those dimensions and given the cost, not sure why anyone would buy a Tahoe.

    I was thinking the same thing.. But that happens at every manufacturer. I will say that if this had a V8 or V6 equivalent.. the decision would be that much harder I kno some will probably still see the Tahoe as the more MANLY of the two.. and it is

    dfelt

    Interesting, nice looking but jelly bean shape for me, too feminine. Pass. Love the Interior. 

    Just dawned on me, this reminds me of the first generation Durango.

    Cmicasa the Great
    9 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting, nice looking but jelly bean shape for me, too feminine. Pass. Love the Interior. 

    Just dawned on me, this reminds me of the first generation Durango.

    Perhaps that was the point.. as to not take away from Tahoe 

    William Maley
    1 hour ago, Frisky Dingo said:

    Questionable decisions with regards to the powertrains and availability. Outside is decent enough. Interior looks good.

    With those dimensions and given the cost, not sure why anyone would buy a Tahoe.

    I forget where I saw this, but a Chevrolet spokesperson said those who were planning tow would go for the Tahoe. Although in that case, why not go for the Suburban.

2 hours ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    2 hours ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    Nice.. real nice especially in High Country. For the life of me I can't figure out why the platform isn't getting some duty over at Caddy. 

    1

    There are rumors that Cadillac will be getting a version as well, don't know when.

    Cmicasa the Great
    18 minutes ago, William Maley said:

    I forget where I saw this, but a Chevrolet spokesperson said those who were planning tow would go for the Tahoe. Although in that case, why not go for the Suburban.

    There are rumors that Cadillac will be getting a version as well, don't know when.

    The thing is that some people simply love the look of certain aspects of a vehicle so much.. that they are gonna go a certain route regardless. Its like over at Toyota.. I never really could see why someone would get the Sequoia over a Land Cruiser.. despite the price.

    Oh.. I didn't kno that about the Cadillac. I am on board with that.. and it doesn't even have to be as large. Just able top sit in between the Escalade and XT5. We would see Caddy sales up 3000 a month just like that I bet

    regfootball

    where is

    -the twin turbo v6

    -the specs on the interior width (to make sure they did not make it NARROWER)

    this may reduce some of the sting of the Acadia f up, design looks passable.  More trucky than before.

    Suaviloquent

    Seems like a pretty nice redesign, though....hmmm, yeah I guess they are trying to sway more people into the Äcadia if they want a compact GM 3 row, and for the price of a less than mid level Tähoe, you would get an absolutely loaded Träverse with comparable styling. 

    Though, not sure how they made it bigger, yet the only dimensions that improve are for the passenger space. Where did the 17 cubic feet go?  And the older V6 is a head scratcher too..echoing Friskys thoughts, I mean I guess cost-cutting there is okey, but the cylinder deactivation would help push the FE higher, and a 9 speed tranny is here anyways so

    .... putting in a more recent engine that is still older than this new transmission....  why would that be an issue? Plus they äre bringing the Twinster ÄWD to the High Country....so it is not like cost is an issue for 3 row suv buyers to begin with...

    And in terms of cost for consumer, they can always sell a Traverse limited just LIKE the Acadia Limited.....And the RS trim. Are they thinking someone buying a Cruze RS or RS Sonic is going to upgrade to a FWD 2.0L Traverse? I mean not a bad upgrade in terms of upward mobility and all that stuff, but cmön that is a joke or rather pandering to make the sporty trim so lame such as the Corolla S trim....

    regfootball
    25 minutes ago, Suaviloquent said:

    Where did the 17 cubic feet go?  

    hence my question about 'did they make it narrower'.  If all they did was stretch the new acadia platform without widening the interior cabin, then its set up for epic fail.

    Traverse was one of few vehicles out there that truly could fit 3 in the second and third row comfortably.

    i want to see the hip and shoulder room specs for this new rig, second and third row.  Not sure if true but i had heard current Traverse could haul sheets of drywall.  Probably not the case now.  I can bet that  the width is where the space is lost.

    Suaviloquent

    Is the new Acadia narrower than the öld öne? Cös then they probably cöpy pästä that, and önly strecth wheelbase more here.

