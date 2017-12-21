Detroit Preview: 2019 Acura RDX Prototype

Acura dropped both a teaser photo and video of the 2019 Acura RDX Prototype. The RDX is an important vehicle for Acura as its the second-best selling model for the brand - the larger MDX is the best selling model.
The teaser image doesn't reveal much about the RDX Prototype's design aside from a distinct character line running along the doors and rear fender and a lowered roofline. The video, on the other hand, gives us some more clues. The front loses the beak grille and will transition to the shield grille that debut on the Precision concept back in 2016. Inside, the RDX Prototype features an infotainment screen jutting out from the top of the dash and what looks to be a push-button transmission selector.
Acura says the new RDX was "designed and developed for the first time in America" and will use a new platform that is exclusive to the brand. No mention of power, but we wouldn't be shocked if a turbo-four is under the hood.
We'll have more details when the RDX Prototype rolls out on January 15th.
All-new Acura RDX Prototype Teased Ahead of Detroit World Debut
Dec 20, 2017 - TORRANCE, Calif.
- Teaser video highlights sleeker, more evocative exterior styling and a completely new interior design of perennial top-seller
- Most extensive Acura redesign in more than a decade
- Best performing, most premium RDX ever to debut January 15 at 11:05 a.m. EST at North American International Auto Show
- Reveal to be Live Streamed through Acura social media channels Facebook.com/Acura, YouTube.com/Acura and Twitter.com/Acura
The third-generation Acura RDX Prototype will make its world debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) on January 15 at 11:05 a.m. EST. Representing the most extensive Acura redesign in more than a decade, the new RDX is the first in a new generation of Acura products inspired by "Precision Crafted Performance" and signals the beginning of a new era for the luxury automaker.
Designed and developed for the first time in America, the new RDX will be built on a new, Acura-exclusive platform and incorporates key design elements of two recent concepts – the Acura Precision Concept and Acura Precision Cockpit. The exterior styling adapts the low, wide and sleek presence of the Precision Concept to an SUV, and features strong character lines that run along the entire profile of the vehicle. From the Precision Cockpit, the third-generation RDX features an all-new interior design, user interface and operating system designed from a clean sheet.
The Acura RDX is a perennial best-seller in the premium-entry SUV segment, which is on pace to unseat entry-premium sedans as the highest volume segment of the luxury market. The RDX has recorded five consecutive years of record sales and seven straight years of year-over-year sales growth.
