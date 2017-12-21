Jump to content

    By William Maley

    Detroit Preview: 2019 Acura RDX Prototype

    Acura's smallest crossover for the U.S. enters the 3rd-generation

    Acura dropped both a teaser photo and video of the 2019 Acura RDX Prototype. The RDX is an important vehicle for Acura as its the second-best selling model for the brand - the larger MDX is the best selling model.

    The teaser image doesn't reveal much about the RDX Prototype's design aside from a distinct character line running along the doors and rear fender and a lowered roofline. The video, on the other hand, gives us some more clues. The front loses the beak grille and will transition to the shield grille that debut on the Precision concept back in 2016. Inside, the RDX Prototype features an infotainment screen jutting out from the top of the dash and what looks to be a push-button transmission selector.

    Acura says the new RDX was "designed and developed for the first time in America" and will use a new platform that is exclusive to the brand. No mention of power, but we wouldn't be shocked if a turbo-four is under the hood.

    We'll have more details when the RDX Prototype rolls out on January 15th.

    Click here to follow all 2018 Detroit Auto Show News

    Click here to follow all Acura News

    Source: Acura
    Press Release is on Page 2

    All-new Acura RDX Prototype Teased Ahead of Detroit World Debut

    Dec 20, 2017 - TORRANCE, Calif.

    • Teaser video highlights sleeker, more evocative exterior styling and a completely new interior design of perennial top-seller
    • Most extensive Acura redesign in more than a decade
    • Best performing, most premium RDX ever to debut January 15 at 11:05 a.m. EST at North American International Auto Show
    • Reveal to be Live Streamed through Acura social media channels Facebook.com/Acura, YouTube.com/Acura and Twitter.com/Acura

    The third-generation Acura RDX Prototype will make its world debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) on January 15 at 11:05 a.m. EST. Representing the most extensive Acura redesign in more than a decade, the new RDX is the first in a new generation of Acura products inspired by "Precision Crafted Performance" and signals the beginning of a new era for the luxury automaker.

    Designed and developed for the first time in America, the new RDX will be built on a new, Acura-exclusive platform and incorporates key design elements of two recent concepts – the Acura Precision Concept and Acura Precision Cockpit. The exterior styling adapts the low, wide and sleek presence of the Precision Concept to an SUV, and features strong character lines that run along the entire profile of the vehicle. From the Precision Cockpit, the third-generation RDX features an all-new interior design, user interface and operating system designed from a clean sheet.

    The Acura RDX is a perennial best-seller in the premium-entry SUV segment, which is on pace to unseat entry-premium sedans as the highest volume segment of the luxury market. The RDX has recorded five consecutive years of record sales and seven straight years of year-over-year sales growth.


    oldshurst442
    2 hours ago, frogger said:

    Wonder if the RDX will get SH-AWD this time around to go with an engine similar to that of the Civic Type-R.

     

     

     

    I would believe so. SH-AWD is kinda their thing now.  It has become synonymous with Acura the way VTEC  was back in the day. 

    The real question would be if the RDX gets the other acronym that Acura is working on...P-AWS. 

    Precision all wheel steering. 

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I would believe so. SH-AWD is kinda their thing now.  It has become synonymous with Acura the way VTEC  was back in the day. 

    The real question would be if the RDX gets the other acronym that Acura is working on...P-AWS. 

    Precision all wheel steering. 

    WOW, talk about a Mouth Full if they do:

    RDX SH-AWD P-AWS

    Makes one wonder if it could be an RDX SH/P-AWD/AWS and we complain about how bad BMW and MB is about acronyms. :P 

    • Haha 1

    oldshurst442
    9 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    WOW, talk about a Mouth Full if they do:

    RDX SH-AWD P-AWS

    Makes one wonder if it could be an RDX SH/P-AWD/AWS and we complain about how bad BMW and MB is about acronyms. :P 

    If Im not mistaken...on the TLX, precision all wheel steering is for FWD models only while the SH-AWD system is their top dog trim that is a vectoring torque all wheel drive system.  Both are not offered together. In other words, the FWD TLX has P-AWS and the SH-AWD TLX is just that...SH-AWD. No 4 wheel steering...

    I would assume that SH-AWD will be offered on the RDX as its a CUV. The RLX has it. The TLX has it. As does the NSX. 

    It makes sense for a CUV to have AWD...duh! And since Acura has done torque vectoring well, its only logic that their brand new CUV offering will have it. 

    P-AWS is new to Acura. Not so much new to the Honda Motor Company as a Honda Prelude had it many moons ago. 

    As of now, only the TLX has P-AWS. Maybe the CUV called the RDX will get it too. 

     

    • Thanks 1

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I would believe so. SH-AWD is kinda their thing now.  It has become synonymous with Acura the way VTEC  was back in the day. 

    The real question would be if the RDX gets the other acronym that Acura is working on...P-AWS. 

    Precision all wheel steering. 

    :dizzy::dizzy::dizzy::dizzy::dizzy::dizzy::dizzy::dizzy::dizzy::dizzy::dizzy:

    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1

