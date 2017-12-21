Detroit Preview: 2019 Acura RDX Prototype

Acura dropped both a teaser photo and video of the 2019 Acura RDX Prototype. The RDX is an important vehicle for Acura as its the second-best selling model for the brand - the larger MDX is the best selling model.

The teaser image doesn't reveal much about the RDX Prototype's design aside from a distinct character line running along the doors and rear fender and a lowered roofline. The video, on the other hand, gives us some more clues. The front loses the beak grille and will transition to the shield grille that debut on the Precision concept back in 2016. Inside, the RDX Prototype features an infotainment screen jutting out from the top of the dash and what looks to be a push-button transmission selector.

Acura says the new RDX was "designed and developed for the first time in America" and will use a new platform that is exclusive to the brand. No mention of power, but we wouldn't be shocked if a turbo-four is under the hood.

We'll have more details when the RDX Prototype rolls out on January 15th.

Source: Acura

