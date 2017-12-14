Full-size family sedans have been on the ropes lately. The Hyundai Azera has been canceled. There is no planned replacement for the Ford Taurus. The Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 both have uncertain futures.

Toyota however is about to put a pile of chips on the table with a fully redesigned 2019 Toyota Avalon. They released a teaser picture ahead of the January 15th release at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The picture, which only shows the front left corner of the car shows a very expressive look with a broad lower intake and a somewhat Lexus shaped grille. We expect the new Avalon to ride on a longer variant of the 2018 Toyota Camry platform that was released at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. The new Camry platform shaved significant weight over the prior model and that will likely carry over to the new Avalon as well. That should make for some impressive performance numbers as the Avalon is already one of the lightest vehicles in the class.

We will have more details and on-site reaction for you as we approach the full release of the 2019 Toyota Avalon at the Detroit Auto Show.