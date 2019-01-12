Ram released some teaser images on its website yesterday giving us a preview of the 2500HD and 3500HD that are due to be unveiled on Monday at the Detroit Auto Show. The images look like they are primarily from the top zoot Limited model, but in any case, show an aggressive grille, an attractive set of multibeam headlamps, and a RamBox. They also released a video that gives you some other hints like a column mounted shifter and a large infotainment screen.

The RAM press conference is at 9:10 am on Monday, January 14th in the Detroit Cobo Center.