  • Volkswagen ID.3 Debuts

      • ...Not for sale in North America...

    Volkswagen debuted today the Volkswagen ID.3 for the European market. Those of you reading from North America will be disappointed to learn that this is yet more Forbidden Fruit.

    The ID.3 is the first vehicle built on VW's new MEB electric vehicle platform. Basic versions will be priced under €30,000 ($33,156) with a range of around 205 miles. Two more battery options will be available, the mid-range giving 260 miles and the largest battery enabling a range of 342 miles. When using DC fast charging, the ID.3 can add enough range to cover 180 miles with just 30 minutes on the plug. With 201 horsepower driving the rear wheels and 229 lb-ft of torque, the ID.3 promises spirited and engaging driving. 

    The inside is roomy for a vehicle just 165.4 inches long, and should seat 5 with relative ease, while 13.6 cubic feet of cargo room allows for some luggage as long as it is tidy.  

    VW is limiting the configurations at launch to just 3 options. The basic ID.3 1ST edition includes navigation, heated seats and steering wheel, and 18-inch wheels. The ID.3 1ST Plus adds a rear view camera, adaptive cruise control, keyless access and starting system, a center console with USB-C charging ports, and ambient lighting. For the ID.3 1ST Max, you'll also get an augmented reality heads up display, Beats audio system, panoramic sliding glass roof, and 20-inch alloy wheels. 

    Volkswagen will be offering home chargers with optional datalink and remote access. VW plans on offering these chargers at a significant price cut below the existing chargers currently available on the market. Free energy with ID.3 1ST Edition purchases allows owners to charge up to 2,000 kWh for free at any WeCharge or Ionity network charging stations, allowing access to more than 100,000 charging stations across Europe.

    The ID.3 will be available in Germany in mid-2020.

     

    dfelt

    Bummer for the US market on the initial launch, but let them work the bugs out on the European market first and then bring Rev 2.0 of the controller software to the US Market.

    smk4565

    Nice range and price, but why is it ugly?  You wouldn't make a gas car that looked like that, so why make an EV that looks like that?  They should make their EV's look like the Arteon if they want them to sell.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Nice range and price, but why is it ugly?  You wouldn't make a gas car that looked like that, so why make an EV that looks like that?  They should make their EV's look like the Arteon if they want them to sell.

    Maximum room for maximum aerodynamic efficiency. 

    smk4565
    15 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Maximum room for maximum aerodynamic efficiency. 

    It is less aerodynamic than an S-class, or an E-class, or C-class or an A-class, take your pick.  So I am not sure what aerodynamic efficiency was gained with this body shape or that tri-tone paint.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, smk4565 said:

    It is less aerodynamic than an S-class, or an E-class, or C-class or an A-class, take your pick.  So I am not sure what aerodynamic efficiency was gained with this body shape or that tri-tone paint.

    It looks like a Golf... What was gained was more rear cargo room for a car of its size. 

    smk4565
    9 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It looks like a Golf... What was gained was more rear cargo room for a car of its size. 

    It does, but the Golf looks better for $10k less, so why buy this?  Make it look like an Arteon and charge $35k for it and they would sell a crap ton.

    Drew Dowdell

    The Arteon doesn't impress me like it seems to impress everyone else. I've seen zero in the wild other than the test car I had.  Better make it look like a Tiguan... then it would really sell. 

    regfootball

    Looks ok except it has the dreaded front side window in front of the a pillar. That’s nerd status automatically. Overall pretty interesting though. 

