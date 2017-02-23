  • Sign in to follow this  
    Honda Finally Unveils the Civic Type R

    By William Maley

      • A piece of Honda's forbidden fruit finally comes to the U.S.

    It has been quite a while since Honda has offered a bonafide performance vehicle in its lineup (S2000 in 2009). So it was great news to hear that Honda would be bringing the next-generation Civic Type R to our shores. Today at the Geneva Motor Show, Honda pulled the curtain back on the production version.

    Honda wanted to make the Civic Type R's intentions clear to everyone. The exterior comes with aggressive bumpers, hood scoop, 20-inch wheels finished in black, carbon-fiber-look body kit, huge rear wing, and center-mounted exhaust makes the Civic Type R the most aggressive Honda ever sold in the U.S. For the interior, Honda has fitted the Type R with a set of sport seats, red accent trim, and a serialized Type R plaque on the center console.

    Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder found in the current Civic Type R. Output for this engine is rated at 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. As we reported a few months ago, the Type R will only come with a six-speed manual. Those wanting an automatic are just plain out of luck. 

    In terms of handling, Honda is fitting their Dual-Axis front-strut setup “to minimize torque steer and maximize sporty handling,” by letting the front wheels steer closer to their centerlines. The Type-R will also come with a limited-slip differential, new adaptive dampers, and larger Brembo brakes.

    Honda says the Civic Type-R will carry a base MSRP in the mid-$30k range when it goes on sale later this spring.

    Source: Honda
    Press Release is on Page 2

    The Wait Is Nearly Over: New 2017 Honda Civic Type R Makes Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

    Mar 7, 2017

    • First Type R-badged Honda available in the U.S. goes on sale late spring
    • Most powerful, quickest, fastest and most agile Civic ever
    • 2.0-liter i-VTEC® DI TURBO: 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque
    • Major chassis and suspension upgrades for track-ready performance

    GENEVA – Honda today took the wraps off one of the most anticipated models in its history with the unveiling of the production 2017 Civic Type R at the Geneva Motor Show. The long-awaited Civic Type R, slated to go on sale in the U.S. in late spring with an MSRP in the mid-$30k range, is the first ever Type R-badged Honda to be sold on American soil. The Type R will feature a high performance 2.0-liter turbocharged powertrain, substantially upgraded body and chassis, and other track-ready, Nürburgring-tuned and tested performance components. The 2017 Civic Type R will make its U.S. debut at the New York International Auto Show on April 12, 2017.

    "The fastest, most powerful Honda ever sold in America, the Type R caps off the incredible success story of our 10th generation Civic lineup," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president & general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We're happy to inform our U.S. enthusiasts that the long wait for the forbidden fruit of Honda Type R performance is nearly over!"

    The new Civic Type R, sharing the body style of the 5-door hatchback variant of the tenth-generation global Honda Civic platform, will be powered by a U.S.-built 2.0-liter DOHC, direct-injected and turbocharged i-VTEC in-line 4-cylinder engine with peak ratings of 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. The engine will be mated exclusively to a short-throw 6-speed manual transmission with rev matching capability – employing automatic throttle blips for smoother shifts and power delivery. A new single-mass flywheel reduces clutch inertia by 25 percent versus the previous (European) Type R and a lower final gear ratio is employed to improve acceleration response.

    The Civic Type R chassis builds on the major upgrades undertaken for the 10th-generation Civic makeover with model-exclusive spring, damper and bushing settings, a new Dual-Axis front suspension setup with aluminum lower arms and steering knuckles for improved at-the-limit cornering and reduced torque steer; a new four-wheel Adaptive Suspension System with three-chamber dampers; a retuned and adaptive dual-pinion electric power steering system with variable gear ratio; and a helical limited-slip front differential. Mounted to the suspension are 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels shod with 245/30R 20 Continental ContiSportContact 6 performance tires. Decisive stopping power comes from Brembo 4-pot aluminum calipers squeezing 350mm (13.8-inch) cross-drilled rotors at the front. The rear braking system features solid 305mm (12-inch) rotors.

    The Type R's scalpel-sharp responses are further enhanced by a body more rigid than the substantially improved Civic Hatchback on which it's based – with a 38 percent increase in torsional rigidity and 45 percent gain in bending rigidity versus the previous Civic Type R – enhancing steering response and cornering stability while mitigating body vibration and cabin noise. The improvements are made possible by the application of structural adhesive throughout the body. Ultra-high strength steel is used for 14 percent of the body structure, and the Type R has an aluminum hood, contributing to a 16 kg (35 lb) reduction in body weight versus the previous Type R, and a 7 kg (15 lb) reduction versus the base 2017 Civic Hatchback.

    The 2017 Civic Type R is designed to reward the driver in all driving conditions, on the track and on the street, and features three driving modes: Comfort, Sport (default) and +R.  The driver selectable modes adjust steering and throttle response, transmission rev-matching, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) and the Adaptive Damper System. Utilizing new, three-chamber dampers, individual stroke sensors and three vehicle-G sensors, the new damper system offers a wider range of variability for ride comfort and dynamic handling response.

    The 2017 Civic Type R will launch this spring in a single, premium-contented Touring trim. A 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface with embedded Honda Navigation system has both Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility; and should the driver ever tire of hearing the Type R growl, a 540-watt, 12-speaker audio system with SiriusXM 2.0, HD Radio and Pandora compatibility is also provided as standard.

    Additional interior Type R features include heavily bolstered sports seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift boot, aluminum shift knob, aluminum sport pedals, red Type R driver's meter and serialized Type R plate on the center console.

    The Civic Type R will be manufactured by Honda of the U.K. Manufacturing in Swindon, England, with its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine made by Honda of America Mfg. at its Anna, Ohio engine plant using domestic and globally sourced parts. Pricing specifics and additional details on the 2017 Civic Type R will be provided closer to launch.

    Specifications and Features Overview


    Powertrain

    Engine Type

    L-4 2.0L DOHC i-VTEC turbocharged engine with dual valve timing control

    Horsepower

    306 horsepower @ 6,500 rpm

    Torque

    295 lb-ft of torque @ 2,500-4,500 rpm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual transmission

    Chassis

    Drivetrain

    Front wheel drive with limited slip differential

    Steering

    Dual pinion electric power steering with variable ratio and active steering

    Suspension

    Dual axis front strut suspension and independent multilink rear suspension with adaptive damper system

    Brakes

    Front Brembo aluminum four piston calipers with drilled 350mm (13.8-inch) rotor brakes. Rear brakes feature solid 305mm (12-inch) rotors

    Wheels

    20-inch aluminum alloy wheels

    Tires

    245/30R 20 Continental ContiSportContact 6 performance tires

    Driving Modes

    • Three-mode driving dynamics control with Comfort, Sport (default) and “+R” modes adjust dampers, steering, throttle response, transmission (rev matching), VSA (vehicle stability assist) and traction control systems

    Body

    • Increased body stiffness over current Civic Hatchback and previous generation Type R

    Exterior

    • LED headlights, fog lights, brake lights and turn signals

    Interior

    • High-bolstered sport seats with red/black suede-effect fabric
    • Leather wrapped steering wheel
    • Leather wrapped shift knob
    • Sport/racing pedals
    • Illuminated visors

    Features

    • Display Audio with Navi
    • Dual Auto HVAC
    • XM and HD Radio
    • 12 speaker 540-watt premium audio system
    • Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™
    0

    dfelt

    :puke: Why, Why WHY? :puke:

    Ricers will love it, but ugly as they come and what the hell is up with having big ass holes on the nose of an auto in the lower corners? VW, BMW, MB, Toyota and Now Honda have all copied this same stupid look.

    :nono::nono:

    0

    smk4565

    I'm sorry, did they say starting in the mid $30k range?  So with any options this is a $40k Civic.  And I don't care what struts and differentials they put on it, a front drive car isn't going to out handle a rear drive car, or deliver power as well.  $40k gets you a bare bones Alfa Romeo Guilia if you want performance and style, or a fairly well equipped Camaro or Mustang.

    2

    balthazar

    Outside of a track, where do you see Civics in heads-up competition for handling? And what percentage do you think are used in competition?

    Maybe, just maybe someone likes Hondas, and especially likes Civic Rs, and finds it so appealing they buy it, yet actually doesn't give a shit how it handles vs. a Mustang; better or worse, because they just like it and want to own & drive it. 

    What a concept.

    0

    daves87rs
    43 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I'm sorry, did they say starting in the mid $30k range?  So with any options this is a $40k Civic.  And I don't care what struts and differentials they put on it, a front drive car isn't going to out handle a rear drive car, or deliver power as well.  $40k gets you a bare bones Alfa Romeo Guilia if you want performance and style, or a fairly well equipped Camaro or Mustang.

    Truth here....might as well build your own for that price!

    0

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Outside of a track, where do you see Civics in heads-up competition for handling? And what percentage do you think are used in competition?

    Maybe, just maybe someone likes Hondas, and especially likes Civic Rs, and finds it so appealing they buy it, yet actually doesn't give a &#036;h&#33; how it handles vs. a Mustang; better or worse, because they just like it and want to own & drive it. 

    What a concept.

    $40k buys an Acura TSX or TLX or whatever it is called these days.  A $40k Civic is about as ridiculous as a $55k Accord.  With manual only this will be a sales dog but Honda probably doesn't care since they sell so many base Civics.

    0

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      2018 Subaru XV (Crosstrek) Becomes Slightly More Off-Road Capable: Comments
      By William Maley
      Subaru felt it was time to give the XV Crosstrek a makeover. The end result made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show as the XV (the U.S. version will be known as the Crosstrek).
      The big news for the XV/Crosstrek is Subaru's modular platform. First making its debut in the new Impreza, the new platform gives the XV a 70 percent increase in overall rigidity. Subaru says this helps give the XV improved driving dynamics and makes it much safer in the event of an accident. 
      Subaru has also made the XV a bit more capable when it comes to the rough stuff by adding hill descent control and X-Mode that optimizes the engine, all-wheel drive system, and brakes to improve traction on slipperier surfaces like mud and snow. This is on top of a ground clearance of 8.6-inches. 
      Power comes from a 2.0L four-cylinder with 154 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. This is paired up with Subaru's Lineartronic CVT. 
      There isn't a dramatic change to the XV's exterior aside from a revised front end that comes with a new grille and reshaped headlights. The interior is a different story as it features a revamped dashboard design with a 7 or 8-inch touchscreen, along with improved materials. 
      The XV will come with Subaru's EyeSight safety system - pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist - as standard. The Crosstrek in North America will get this an option.
      Subaru will begin sales of the XV in Europe later this year. We'll learn about when we get our hands on the Crosstrek next month at the New York Auto Show.
      Source: Subaru
      Press Release is on Page 2


      WORLD PREMIERE OF ALL-NEW SUBARU XV AT 2017 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW 
      Mar 7, 2017
      Built on Subaru’s new Global Platform - which significantly enhances refinement, safety, ride comfort, and agility. A newly-developed 2.0-litre Direct Injection Boxer engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive are standard on all models. Equipped with X-MODE which enhances off road ability of Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, offering increased SUV capability. XV’s rugged and sporty styling is influenced by Subaru’s DYNAMIC x SOLID design philosophy. Standard EyeSight driver assist technology delivers outstanding preventative safety. Subaru has unveiled the all-new XV at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. XV is a crossover which combines a compact body with SUV capability based on Subaru’s distinctive Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and rugged yet sporty design, offering versatility in both urban areas and the countryside.
      For the first re-design since launch in 2012, XV will be built on Subaru’s completely revamped Subaru Global Platform architecture, significantly enhancing the body and chassis rigidity and strength.
      The new Subaru XV also offers world-class collision safety and hazard avoidance performance, as well as more responsive handling and ride comfort while enhancing the Subaru XV’s unique design and off road capability. The model is the first strategic offering in Europe under the company’s Prominence 2020 mid-term management vision which delivers “enjoyment and peace of mind” for customers.
      Key Features of All-New Subaru XV
      XV’s unique design is filled with rugged and sporty character, incorporating the Subaru design philosophy DYNAMIC x SOLID. Functional enhancements have also been included with a high-quality interior and exterior finish.
      Exterior
      The Wide & Low stance provides a sporty impression and adds to the Subaru family look, from the hexagonal grille to the hawk-eye headlights. The design flows from the grille through to the rear, providing a united scheme. The grille design and matte black cladding on the bumper elude to XV’s rugged character and SUV functionality. The character line runs from front wheel arch to rear shoulder and rises energetically; adding dynamism to the side profile. The extended wheel arches suggest the intent and capability provided by Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is finished off with matte black cladding. The Wide & Low stance applied to the front design carries over to the rear combination lights. The shoulder silhouette with black roof spoiler are juxtaposed against the rugged matte black cladding on the rear bumper, playing up to XV’s versatile character. The new model also combines the Subaru performance essentials of superior aerodynamics and visibility with advanced styling. Newly designed alloy wheels embody the Subaru XV’s sporty, casual, and rugged character. New exterior colours “Cool Grey Khaki” and “Sunshine Orange” have been added, which contrast with the matte black cladding adding to XV’s active and functional image. Interior
      The body-hugging seats have been revised for improved quality and feature grey trim to enhance XV’s character. In the centre of the instrument panel is an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, with smartphone connectivity. Detailed orange stitching on the instrument panel complements the cabin’s quality. In addition to enhanced interior design, signature Subaru attributes have been further strengthened; excellent all-round visibility, spacious cabin, and cargo room. Enhanced dynamic driving performance paired with off road capability
      All-new XV has been improved in several areas to achieve an enhanced dynamic feel. Steering and pedal feedback, vehicle response, noise and vibration have been refined to achieve a positive driver experience. XV’s impressive off road capability has also been enhanced with X-MODE.
      Body & Chassis
      The new platform dramatically increases rigidity throughout the body and chassis (70-100% increase over present models). Substantial improvements to the suspension system are incorporated, and help achieve a lower centre of gravity allowing precise steering control. Increased precision allows for superior straight line stability and cornering performance whilst maintaining 220mm ground clearance. Torsional rigidity has been improved by 70% over present models by optimising frame structure and joints. This distributes resonance and distortion throughout the body, reducing vibrations. Suspension mounts are more rigid, improving absorption without twisting the chassis and providing a smooth and comfortable drive. Body roll of the vehicle has been reduced by 50% compared to present models. The steering gear ratio has been modified from 14:1 to 13:1 compared to the previous model, offering superior drivability. Active Torque Vectoring enhances turning and steering performance. Electronic parking brake has been added for more convenience. All-Wheel Drive control
      In addition to Subaru’s unique Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, new XV is equipped with X-MODE. X-MODE is designed to increase drivability by optimising integrated control of the engine, All-Wheel Drive system and brakes to provide additional control when tyres slip and lose traction on a slippery road surface, including when descending hills. Engine
      80% of the parts on the FB series 2.0-litre Direct Injection Boxer engine have been revamped compared to previous naturally aspirated engines. The new engine is lighter, delivering more power and improved fuel economy. The improved Lineartronic greatly enhances ratio coverage and lightness to boost acceleration performance and fuel economy. As well as employing full auto-step shift control, the Subaru XV features a 7-speed manual mode function for a more engaging driving experience. Engine and transmission noise and vibration are greatly reduced, for a more dynamic experience. Safety
      Subaru’s safety performance has continuously been highly rated by third-party organizations. The new Subaru XV has adopted technologies to further enhance its safety including the new platform and the advanced preventative safety system, to ensure XV will achieve high safety ratings.
      Active safety
      The new platform achieves a centre of gravity that is 5 mm lower than present models. Together with the major improvements in rigidity and the evolution of the suspension system, this lower centre of gravity offers outstanding hazard avoidance capabilities on a level with a high-performance sports car. Passive safety
      Impact energy absorption is improved by 40% over present models by using a frame structure that absorbs more energy and high-tensile steel plates. Preventive safety
      EyeSight, Subaru’s innovative and highly acclaimed driver assist technology, delivers extremely reliable preventive safety and assists drivers through features such as Pre-Collision Braking Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keep Assist function. The new High Beam Assist employs a monocular camera, automatically switching from high to low beam as per road conditions. Steering Responsive Headlights move the beam right or left whilst cornering or at junctions to illuminate the direction of travel. The Subaru XV uses two headlight controls for the first time, dramatically improving night-time visibility and the recognition capabilities of EyeSight. The Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection has been fitted, offering blind spot detection, lane change assistance and reversing assistance to enhance all-round preventive safety.
      View full article
    • William Maley
      2018 Subaru XV (Crosstrek) Becomes Slightly More Off-Road Capable
      By William Maley
      Subaru felt it was time to give the XV Crosstrek a makeover. The end result made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show as the XV (the U.S. version will be known as the Crosstrek).
      The big news for the XV/Crosstrek is Subaru's modular platform. First making its debut in the new Impreza, the new platform gives the XV a 70 percent increase in overall rigidity. Subaru says this helps give the XV improved driving dynamics and makes it much safer in the event of an accident. 
      Subaru has also made the XV a bit more capable when it comes to the rough stuff by adding hill descent control and X-Mode that optimizes the engine, all-wheel drive system, and brakes to improve traction on slipperier surfaces like mud and snow. This is on top of a ground clearance of 8.6-inches. 
      Power comes from a 2.0L four-cylinder with 154 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. This is paired up with Subaru's Lineartronic CVT. 
      There isn't a dramatic change to the XV's exterior aside from a revised front end that comes with a new grille and reshaped headlights. The interior is a different story as it features a revamped dashboard design with a 7 or 8-inch touchscreen, along with improved materials. 
      The XV will come with Subaru's EyeSight safety system - pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keep assist - as standard. The Crosstrek in North America will get this an option.
      Subaru will begin sales of the XV in Europe later this year. We'll learn about when we get our hands on the Crosstrek next month at the New York Auto Show.
      Source: Subaru
      Press Release is on Page 2


      WORLD PREMIERE OF ALL-NEW SUBARU XV AT 2017 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW 
      Mar 7, 2017
      Built on Subaru’s new Global Platform - which significantly enhances refinement, safety, ride comfort, and agility. A newly-developed 2.0-litre Direct Injection Boxer engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive are standard on all models. Equipped with X-MODE which enhances off road ability of Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, offering increased SUV capability. XV’s rugged and sporty styling is influenced by Subaru’s DYNAMIC x SOLID design philosophy. Standard EyeSight driver assist technology delivers outstanding preventative safety. Subaru has unveiled the all-new XV at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. XV is a crossover which combines a compact body with SUV capability based on Subaru’s distinctive Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and rugged yet sporty design, offering versatility in both urban areas and the countryside.
      For the first re-design since launch in 2012, XV will be built on Subaru’s completely revamped Subaru Global Platform architecture, significantly enhancing the body and chassis rigidity and strength.
      The new Subaru XV also offers world-class collision safety and hazard avoidance performance, as well as more responsive handling and ride comfort while enhancing the Subaru XV’s unique design and off road capability. The model is the first strategic offering in Europe under the company’s Prominence 2020 mid-term management vision which delivers “enjoyment and peace of mind” for customers.
      Key Features of All-New Subaru XV
      XV’s unique design is filled with rugged and sporty character, incorporating the Subaru design philosophy DYNAMIC x SOLID. Functional enhancements have also been included with a high-quality interior and exterior finish.
      Exterior
      The Wide & Low stance provides a sporty impression and adds to the Subaru family look, from the hexagonal grille to the hawk-eye headlights. The design flows from the grille through to the rear, providing a united scheme. The grille design and matte black cladding on the bumper elude to XV’s rugged character and SUV functionality. The character line runs from front wheel arch to rear shoulder and rises energetically; adding dynamism to the side profile. The extended wheel arches suggest the intent and capability provided by Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is finished off with matte black cladding. The Wide & Low stance applied to the front design carries over to the rear combination lights. The shoulder silhouette with black roof spoiler are juxtaposed against the rugged matte black cladding on the rear bumper, playing up to XV’s versatile character. The new model also combines the Subaru performance essentials of superior aerodynamics and visibility with advanced styling. Newly designed alloy wheels embody the Subaru XV’s sporty, casual, and rugged character. New exterior colours “Cool Grey Khaki” and “Sunshine Orange” have been added, which contrast with the matte black cladding adding to XV’s active and functional image. Interior
      The body-hugging seats have been revised for improved quality and feature grey trim to enhance XV’s character. In the centre of the instrument panel is an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, with smartphone connectivity. Detailed orange stitching on the instrument panel complements the cabin’s quality. In addition to enhanced interior design, signature Subaru attributes have been further strengthened; excellent all-round visibility, spacious cabin, and cargo room. Enhanced dynamic driving performance paired with off road capability
      All-new XV has been improved in several areas to achieve an enhanced dynamic feel. Steering and pedal feedback, vehicle response, noise and vibration have been refined to achieve a positive driver experience. XV’s impressive off road capability has also been enhanced with X-MODE.
      Body & Chassis
      The new platform dramatically increases rigidity throughout the body and chassis (70-100% increase over present models). Substantial improvements to the suspension system are incorporated, and help achieve a lower centre of gravity allowing precise steering control. Increased precision allows for superior straight line stability and cornering performance whilst maintaining 220mm ground clearance. Torsional rigidity has been improved by 70% over present models by optimising frame structure and joints. This distributes resonance and distortion throughout the body, reducing vibrations. Suspension mounts are more rigid, improving absorption without twisting the chassis and providing a smooth and comfortable drive. Body roll of the vehicle has been reduced by 50% compared to present models. The steering gear ratio has been modified from 14:1 to 13:1 compared to the previous model, offering superior drivability. Active Torque Vectoring enhances turning and steering performance. Electronic parking brake has been added for more convenience. All-Wheel Drive control
      In addition to Subaru’s unique Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system, new XV is equipped with X-MODE. X-MODE is designed to increase drivability by optimising integrated control of the engine, All-Wheel Drive system and brakes to provide additional control when tyres slip and lose traction on a slippery road surface, including when descending hills. Engine
      80% of the parts on the FB series 2.0-litre Direct Injection Boxer engine have been revamped compared to previous naturally aspirated engines. The new engine is lighter, delivering more power and improved fuel economy. The improved Lineartronic greatly enhances ratio coverage and lightness to boost acceleration performance and fuel economy. As well as employing full auto-step shift control, the Subaru XV features a 7-speed manual mode function for a more engaging driving experience. Engine and transmission noise and vibration are greatly reduced, for a more dynamic experience. Safety
      Subaru’s safety performance has continuously been highly rated by third-party organizations. The new Subaru XV has adopted technologies to further enhance its safety including the new platform and the advanced preventative safety system, to ensure XV will achieve high safety ratings.
      Active safety
      The new platform achieves a centre of gravity that is 5 mm lower than present models. Together with the major improvements in rigidity and the evolution of the suspension system, this lower centre of gravity offers outstanding hazard avoidance capabilities on a level with a high-performance sports car. Passive safety
      Impact energy absorption is improved by 40% over present models by using a frame structure that absorbs more energy and high-tensile steel plates. Preventive safety
      EyeSight, Subaru’s innovative and highly acclaimed driver assist technology, delivers extremely reliable preventive safety and assists drivers through features such as Pre-Collision Braking Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keep Assist function. The new High Beam Assist employs a monocular camera, automatically switching from high to low beam as per road conditions. Steering Responsive Headlights move the beam right or left whilst cornering or at junctions to illuminate the direction of travel. The Subaru XV uses two headlight controls for the first time, dramatically improving night-time visibility and the recognition capabilities of EyeSight. The Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection has been fitted, offering blind spot detection, lane change assistance and reversing assistance to enhance all-round preventive safety.
    • William Maley
      Mercedes-AMG GT Adds Two Doors for New Concept: Comments
      By William Maley
      With a name of the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, you might think this is a teaser for the next-generation GT Coupe. Instead, it is the name for a four-door coupe concept that will spawn a production model within the next few years.
      It is clear that AMG wanted to draw a family connection from the GT Coupe to the GT Concept in terms of the design. The GT Concept gets the "Panamericana" grille and narrow headlights found on the coupe. The back features bulging fenders, narrow taillights, and a sloping roofline similar to the coupe. 
      The GT Concept's powertrain is very interesting. A 4.0L twin-turbo V8 is paired up with an electric motor to deliver 805 horsepower. Power is routed to all four wheels via Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system. Mercedes says the GT Concept can hit 60 mph in under three seconds. While the concept doesn't scream hybrid, the badge on the back does give a hint. 'EQ Power+' will be the designation AMG will be using this on future performance hybrid models.
      “With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, we are giving a preview of our third completely independently developed sports car and are extending the attractive AMG GT family to include a four-door variant,” Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG chairman of the board of management, said in a statement.
      Source: Mercedes-AMG
      Press Release is on Page 2
      Mercedes-AMG GT Concept
      The Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, a four-door coupe that heralds a further extension of the AMG GT family As part of its 50th anniversary, Mercedes-AMG is celebrating a successful past while also continuing to look forward. With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept show car, the sports car and performance brand is giving an indication of the alternative drive configurations AMG is designing. This four-door coupe heralds a further extension of the AMG GT family, following the legacy of the SLS AMG and AMG GT, which were completely developed at AMG’s headquarters in Affalterbach. The designation and fundamental design elements on the front and rear end denote the family affiliation to the AMG GT. The "EQ Power+" badging on the mirror camera indicates the increased performance that can be expected from hybridization at AMG.
      "With the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, we are giving a preview of our third completely independently developed sports car and are extending the attractive AMG GT family to include a four-door variant,” said Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “The AMG GT Concept, like the AMG Hypercar, which we are presenting at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, illustrates how we are defining performance of the future at AMG. Impressive driving dynamics coupled with high efficiency, resulting from an innovative drive system tailored specifically to the vehicle segment – that is ‘Future Performance’ made by AMG. With our AMG GT Concept, that means a combination of an ultra-modern V8 gasoline engine and a high-performance electric motor, both intelligently networked with an extremely powerful yet lightweight battery concept. This performance hybrid powertrain offers an impressive electric range and the opportunity to generate a system output of up to 805 horsepower in its last level of development, and covers the sprint from 0-60 mph in less than three seconds – which corresponds to the performance of a super sports car."
      The four-door sports car from Affalterbach will seamlessly continue the success story of the AMG GT. The dynamic fastback will be highly suitable for everyday use thanks to a large tailgate, luggage compartment and comfortable interior. The AMG GT Concept blends the high functionality of performance cars with the sportiness of AMG GT sports cars, and gives a sneak preview of the exterior design coming to the series production model.
      Muscular proportions and clear surface design
      With the aid of an unmistakable design idiom featuring a deeply drawn hood and powerfully raked windscreen, the AMG GT Concept is recognizable at first glance as a genuine AMG GT. The exterior design stands out with extremely muscular proportions and sensuous surface styling. The concept car represents the design philosophy of “Sensual Purity” with the added performance characteristics of AMG.
      "The AMG GT Concept embodies the most extreme expression of our design idiom and underlines the autonomous profile of AMG as a performance brand," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler AG. "Through ideal proportions it creates a pure design with emphasis on its surfaces, featuring sensuous shapes, and is hot and cool at the same time."
      Advanced AMG GT characteristics
      The Panamericana grille—with vertical ribs painted red on the sides—newly configured and extremely slim headlamps and side air gills with a dominant design in the front bumper are hallmark AMG GT design characteristics which have been advanced to a new level in order to express pure power. The hood, reaching right to the wheel arches, underscores the AMG GT Concept’s sports car genes. This is also expressed by the eye-catching “Hot Red” paintwork featuring a finish that shimmers in the light like liquid metal thanks to a special formulation.
      The Mercedes-AMG principle that fascination is always linked with function also applies to the AMG GT Concept. Proof of this includes moving radiator shutters in the center and side air intakes which improves both aerodynamic and thermal efficiency, and are inspired by the AIRPANEL active air control system found in the AMG GT R.
      Rear assembly in hallmark AMG GT look
      The wide rear assembly provides an unmistakable AMG GT look with extremely slim horizontal tail lamps and the shape of the tailgate. The taillamp also has new light technology, located beneath the three-dimensional lens of the rear lamps: a ribbed cooling module is integrated into the lens to guide waste heat away.
      Further design elements at the rear end include a wide carbon-fiber diffuser curved downwards at the sides and a centrally arranged tailpipe reminiscent of the Mercedes-AMG GT R.
      The crouched, dynamic greenhouse, with its steeply sloping roofline and slim layout of the frameless side windows, emphasizes the dynamic forwards thrust of the AMG GT Concept when seen from the side. The tapered side, broad rear shoulders and flared wheel arches reinforce the overall muscular expression. Exterior side mirrors on this concept are replaced with aerodynamically favorable miniature cameras, known as “mirror cams.” The roof, A-wing of the front spoilers, rear diffuser and side sill panels are finished in carbon fiber and make a distinct connection with motorsports.
      Uniquely styled wheels allow for a good view of the AMG ceramic high-performance compound braking system. The brake calipers are painted in a bronze color and showcase "AMG Carbon Ceramic" lettering.
      "Nano active fiber technology" for daytime running lamps and tail lamps
      With "nano active fiber technology," Mercedes-AMG is presenting future-oriented daytime running lamps for the first time. This is produced by a special bright light system in a freely styled light cord. The three-dimensional illumination effect lends the AMG GT Concept an autonomous light signature, which is flanked by numerous further accents in the high-tech headlamp. Two tubular rod lights illuminate the road surface directly in front of the car and constitute the driving light together with a large LED main headlamp. A red AMG logo within the headlight denotes a special attention to detail. Overall, the front headlamp is a three-dimensional, multilayered, high-tech component which underscores the technical standards of the AMG GT Concept.
      AMG Future Performance: forward-thinking hybrid drive system
      The drive system of the AMG GT Concept represents a completely new development. In 2010, Mercedes-AMG proved that a super sports car with a battery/electric drive system can be realized with the SLS AMG Electric Drive. Additionally, Formula 1 driving dynamics and impressive efficiency are promised by the planned AMG Hypercar, which will give a sneak preview of the ultimate application of what is currently feasible with hybrid technology.
      Following the AMG brand pledge "Driving Performance," Mercedes-AMG will develop segment-specific hybrids in the future that will boast impressive performance and maximum efficiency.
      Innovative combination of combustion engine and electric motor
      After the W08 EQ Power+ Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Formula 1 car, the AMG GT Concept show car is the second AMG model to bear the new designation "EQ Power+," a designation which all performance hybrids from Mercedes-AMG will be given in the future.
      The performance hybrid system combines a powerful Handcrafted AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine with an additional powerful electric motor, ensuring immediate response and offering extraordinarily high performance. A sprint from 0-60 mph takes the AMG GT Concept less than three seconds, demonstrating the performance of a super-sports car.
      Maximum driving performance AMG’s primary focus on all projects and is why the AMG GT Concept has a balanced axle load distribution. The fully variable AMG performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system is supported by an electric motor which drives the rear wheels directly and has the effect of an additional booster. Additionally, with torque vectoring, every wheel can be allocated torque individually resulting in a tangible increase in performance.
      The electric drive unit
      Three operating modes can be preselected via the electric drive unit: the AMG GT Concept can either drive purely electrically, purely with the combustion engine or with an optimal combination of both drive sources as a hybrid.
      The exclusive AMG-developed hybrid components aim to facilitate a unique and dynamic “Driving Performance” experience.
      Power from two drive systems: performance operating strategy from Formula 1
      The operating strategy of the AMG GT Concept is derived from the hybrid powerpack of the MERCEDES PETRONAS AMG Formula 1 racing car and was developed through cooperation with the development engineers at Mercedes-AMG HPP (High Performance Production GmbH). As in Formula 1, the battery is charged while the vehicle is driven in order to have the maximum amount of electrical power available for use at all times.
      Scalable performance battery
      The energy storage unit in the AMG GT Concept is more powerful than conventional hybrid batteries, but at the same time is more compact and lighter – further proof of the systematic way in which the AMG Lightweight Performance Strategy is being implemented. Charging of the battery while driving can occur via brake recuperation or with the aid of the combustion engine if the battery charge has dropped beneath a certain charge threshold.
      On a modular basis this system is scalable upwards — the performance and capacity of the battery can be adjusted to meet specific requirements of customers or markets, for instance.

      View full article

