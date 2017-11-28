2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Makes An Early Debut

Every auto show, someone is bound to hit the publish button a bit too early on a vehicle that hasn't had its embargo lifted. The latest one is the Mercedes-Benz CLS which was supposed to be revealed tomorrow at the LA Auto Show. However, the Australian outlet Motoring.com.au let the cat out of the bag by publishing their story early. Since then, the story has been taken off their site, but not before other sites were able to get the pictures and some key information.

The 2019 CLS's design is a bit underwhelming. Yes, there is a new front that with a new grille design and front bumper borrowed from the AMG GT coupe, along with a new trunk lid from the S-Class coupe. But the center part looks to be the same as previous CLS models. The matte gray paint featured in the photos doesn't help matters. Inside, the CLS is similar to the E-Class with a clean look for the center stack and a pair of 12.3-inch screens. There is seating for five people.

The big news is what resides under the hood. The CLS will get Mercedes' all-new 3.0L turbocharged inline-six producing around 362 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. This engine will also feature a 48-volt mild hybrid setup that can boost torque to 553 pound-feet for a short time.

We'll have more information on the CLS when Mercedes officially pulls the sheet off tomorrow at the LA Auto Show.

Source: Wheels, CarScoops

Pic Credit: Mercedes-Benz via Motoring.com.au