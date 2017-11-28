Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS Makes An Early Debut

    Well, it looks like the current CLS

    Every auto show, someone is bound to hit the publish button a bit too early on a vehicle that hasn't had its embargo lifted. The latest one is the Mercedes-Benz CLS which was supposed to be revealed tomorrow at the LA Auto Show. However, the Australian outlet Motoring.com.au let the cat out of the bag by publishing their story early. Since then, the story has been taken off their site, but not before other sites were able to get the pictures and some key information.

    The 2019 CLS's design is a bit underwhelming. Yes, there is a new front that with a new grille design and front bumper borrowed from the AMG GT coupe, along with a new trunk lid from the S-Class coupe. But the center part looks to be the same as previous CLS models. The matte gray paint featured in the photos doesn't help matters. Inside, the CLS is similar to the E-Class with a clean look for the center stack and a pair of 12.3-inch screens. There is seating for five people.

    The big news is what resides under the hood. The CLS will get Mercedes' all-new 3.0L turbocharged inline-six producing around 362 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque. This engine will also feature a 48-volt mild hybrid setup that can boost torque to 553 pound-feet for a short time.

    We'll have more information on the CLS when Mercedes officially pulls the sheet off tomorrow at the LA Auto Show.

    Source: Wheels, CarScoops
    Pic Credit: Mercedes-Benz via Motoring.com.au


    User Feedback


    dfelt

    FAIL, MB is showing they are unable to grow their style and like BMW are stuck in a rutt. Will wait till the official unveiling tomorrow before saying anything more other than this is less than inspiring. 

    smk4565

    The face looks a bit droopy, he rest of the car looks good, need to see it all, I imagine the inside is E-class coupe, no reason to change anything.  The big news is the inline six and how soon they can get that to the other cars.

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The CLS has been one of my favorites in the Benz lineup for a long time, but this looks like they phoned in the redesign. 

    https://jalopnik.com/heres-the-2019-mercedes-benz-cls-with-the-awesome-new-s-1820796742

    Seems they have all the exterior and interior pictures up showing off this new car and I am now solid in agreement with you that the redesign was phoned in by someone on vacation.

    Seems many do not like the Matte Silver paint job or the Jelly bean external design with a Frowny Face.

    Failure MB, Total Failure.

    Interior is nice but does not wow me and the V6 looks really tight in the engine bay.

    William Maley
    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    https://jalopnik.com/heres-the-2019-mercedes-benz-cls-with-the-awesome-new-s-1820796742

    Interior is nice but does not wow me and the V6 looks really tight in the engine bay.

     

    That's because it's an inline-6, not V6.

    15 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    "Matte Silver" : lol  It's dark grey primer. Blorf.

    And apparently MB is going to put the CLA nose on EVERYTHING.

    Much like Toyota and digital clocks, Mercedes-Benz ordered way too many CLA grilles and is trying their best to get rid of them.

    • Upvote 2

    smk4565

    Inline six needs no balance shaft.  Plus an inline 4 and an inline 6 can share about 75% of the parts which helps in manufacturing.    This engine will be an all star until the day that an electric powertrain replaces it.

    The face looks like it was done by whoever designed the 2013 SL, that car was also ugly as could be until they redid it last year.  From the side of back the CLS looks fine, the front is a train wreck.  They would be better off putting the 2004 front end on this car and it would look better.  I imagine the E-class coupe will outsell the CLS, it looks way better, and is probably cheaper.

    But this instead people:

    001-mercedes-e-coupe.jpg?itok=25ZrZbGI

    Edited by smk4565

    dfelt
    18 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Mercedes- going backwards when the whole rest of the world has gone to V6s.

    Seems the various mags think it is a god send that MB brought back the inline 6 which has many similarities to BMW inline 6 and makes one wonder if the two are not saving money by engine sharing. Plus GM has had V6 engines with more torque than HP, so how is this engine any different in just a flat look of HP more than Torque compared to the V6 engines with the same terrible design. Clearly something is still missing.

    To quote Jalopnik: this 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, with its electric motor/generator, electric turbocharger, electric water pump and electric AC compressor, is a thoroughly advanced contraption that promises more than 408 horsepower and 370 lb-ft of torque.

    https://jalopnik.com/mercedes-brings-back-the-inline-six-with-408-hp-and-mar-1788404634

    MB-Inline6.png

    MB-Inline6-Front.jpg

    1 minute ago, smk4565 said:

    Inline six needs no balance shaft.  Plus an inline 4 and an inline 6 can share about 75% of the parts which helps in manufacturing.    This engine will be an all star until the day that an electric powertrain replaces it.

    The face looks like it was done by whoever designed the 2013 SL, that car was also ugly as could be until they redid it last year.  From the side of back the CLS looks fine, the front is a train wreck.  They would be better off putting the 2004 front end on this car and it would look better.  I imagine the E-class coupe will outsell the CLS, it looks way better, and is probably cheaper.

    How do you justify this parts sharing between the cheapest POS from MB and the world best luxury car S-Class as you call it when you always preach that the top end should have exclusive engines compared to the bottom end. This High HP, low Torque Inline 6 is going into the whole product line from S to C along with the identical 4 bangers and only programming will be the difference between HP / Torque output. This is what GM, Ford and Toyota have done for years and you bash them about it.

    smk4565

    The new inline four is 299-308 hp that will replace the 241 hp four that they use now, it is said that 65-75% of the parts will be the same, because you have identical cylinder size and layout.  This new inline six can make up to 496 hp in AMG form, and the six is the base engine of the S-class, they still have the V8 and V12.  Right now the C43 or E43 V6 is basically the base model of the S-class anyway.

    Drew Dowdell

    Wait... It's a 3.0 turbo 6 with eAssist and brand new and amazing and all..... But it produces less torque and merely 8 more horsepower than the GM 3.0 turbo that's been out a few years now?

    • Upvote 1

    oldshurst442

    What the hell is this shyte?

    Im gone a couple of days and this is what I come back to? 

    CheersandGears greets me back with this ugly thing for news?\

    Maybe I take a page right out of Drew's last post I read a few days ago of how he started the holidays...with booze...and maybe just maybe....this thing will look better...

     

    Related image

     

    NAH!  Still ugly as shyte!

    I dont mind the turbo inline 6 part of that equation. But I wouldnt be caught dead driving it....

    • Upvote 1

    dfelt
    8 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    What the hell is this shyte?

    Im gone a couple of days and this is what I come back to? 

    CheersandGears greets me back with this ugly thing for news?\

    Maybe I take a page right out of Drew's last post I read a few days ago of how he started the holidays...with booze...and maybe just maybe....this thing will look better...

     

    Related image

     

    NAH!  Still ugly as shyte!

    I dont mind the turbo inline 6 part of that equation. But I wouldnt be caught dead driving it....

    We'll to make it really look better, you have to pound the whole bottle, just not a drink.

    gif-whiskey-johnny-walker-360275.gif

