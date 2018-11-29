First Impressions: 2020 Hyundai Palisade

It is not as big as it looks, it is front wheel drive, the front end is polarizing, but Hyundai just might show the world that persistence pays off. This is their third try at a full-size 3-row SUV, but this might be the one that makes it stick.

When I first saw the pictures of the Palisade, I thought it might be as big as a Nissan Armada but in person is a different story. In real terms it is smaller inside than a Honda Pilot or Chevy Traverse. Materials inside feel high quality and the design is attractive. If Hyundai used another vehicle for a template of the interior, the Buick Enclave is probably it.

The exterior is much edgier. With big SUV looks and even verticle accent lighting, the Palisade looks like a knock-off Escalade from the front. The Palisade will have heavy competition from the Traverse, Enclave, and a new Explorer coming that will be coming next year.

I'm not sure the mixture of styling will appeal to this class of buyer.

The jury is still out..... that's my opinion on the 2020 Hyundai Palisade.

Related: 2020 Hyundai Palisade Tries to Break-In Into the Three-Row Crossover Set