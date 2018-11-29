Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    First Impressions: 2020 Hyundai Palisade

      Escalade looks on a Hyundai budget

    It is not as big as it looks, it is front wheel drive, the front end is polarizing, but Hyundai just might show the world that persistence pays off.  This is their third try at a full-size 3-row SUV, but this might be the one that makes it stick.

    When I first saw the pictures of the Palisade, I thought it might be as big as a Nissan Armada but in person is a different story.  In real terms it is smaller inside than a Honda Pilot or Chevy Traverse.  Materials inside feel high quality and the design is attractive.  If Hyundai used another vehicle for a template of the interior, the Buick Enclave is probably it.

    The exterior is much edgier. With big SUV looks and even verticle accent lighting, the Palisade looks like a knock-off Escalade from the front. The Palisade will have heavy competition from the Traverse, Enclave, and a new Explorer coming that will be coming next year.

    I'm not sure the mixture of styling will appeal to this class of buyer.

    The jury is still out..... that's my opinion on the 2020 Hyundai Palisade.

    Related: 2020 Hyundai Palisade Tries to Break-In Into the Three-Row Crossover Set

     

     

    daves87rs

    I think you’re right....it checks all the marks to be different, but in a good way. Think this one has a good chance to do well......

    regfootball

    Size is always the issue in this class.  Which is what Subaru, Volkswagen, others learned.  GM defined this segment with the Lambdas (and subsequently shot themselves in the foot with a downsized Acadia).  Current Traverse still the ideal size.  

    Palisade is a 3 row new Sante Fe, so the Sante Fe is nicely large but the Palisade maybe doesn't add much more real space despite the third row.

    Hyundai will credit / finance anyone and can manufacture cheap payments.... so this may allow access to the third row market that some buyers previously did not have.

    frogger

    I think the Nissan Rogue and Kia Sorento have the tiny third row, I wonder if it will keep it once the Telluride arrives.

     

