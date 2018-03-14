The upcoming New York Auto Show looks to be all about the crossovers. We've already been teased with the 2019 Toyota RAV4, now Subaru is teasing the 2019 Forester.

We can't tell much aside from the taillights looking similar to the larger Ascent crossover. It would come as no surprise if the Forester takes many of the design elements of the Ascent. The 2019 Forester will be the next Subaru vehicle to transition to the modular Subaru Global platform.

We expect to have more details including what engines will power the new Forester and a release timeframe in a couple of weeks.

Source: Subaru