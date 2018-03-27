New York 2018: Waymo Announces New Partnership with Jaguar Land Rover

This announcement comes at a very awkward time for self-driving cars. Last week, a pedestrian was killed in a collision with an Uber self-driving vehicle in Arizona. Since then, a number of companies have suspended testing on public roads. Arizona has also has suspended Uber from conducting self-driving tests in the state.

"With the Jaguar I-PACE we have a world-beating car that’s captured the imagination of customers around the world. Our passion for further advancing smart mobility needs expert long-term partners. In joining forces with Waymo we are pioneering to push the boundaries of technology. Together we will deliver the self-driving Waymo Jaguar I-PACE with the grace, space and eco-pace that customers expect," said Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth.

The I-Paces will be part of Waymo's upcoming self-driving transportation service that will launch later this year in Arizona with the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Prototypes of the I-Pace with Waymo tech will launch towards the end of year. Waymo is planning on having a broader spectrum of vehicles in its autonomous fleet from small cars to semi trucks.

Waymo is expanding its partnership with automakers. On the eve of the New York Auto Show, the company announced a new partnership with Jaguar Land Rover that will include rolling out a fleet of more than 20,000 self-driving, fully electric I-Pace SUVs over the course of the next two years. Waymo CEO John Krafcik describes the new addition to their fleet as being the "world’s first premium, electric, self-driving car."

WAYMO AND JAGUAR LAND ROVER ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP, BEGINNING WITH SELF-DRIVING JAGUAR I-PACE

Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo today announce a long-term strategic partnership. Together, the two companies will develop the world’s first premium self-driving electric vehicle for Waymo’s driverless transportation service.

Jaguar I-PACE will be the first premium self-driving electric vehicle in Waymo’s fleet

First Waymo self-driving I-PACE will start tests in 2018, and become part of Waymo’s driverless fleet from 2020

Up to 20,000 vehicles to join Waymo’s fleet in the first two years of production

Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo to explore other future collaborations

Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo (formerly Google self-driving car project) will work together to design and engineer self-driving Jaguar I-PACE vehicles. This long-term strategic collaboration will further Waymo and Jaguar Land Rover’s shared goals: to make cars safer, free up people’s valuable time and improve mobility for everyone.

Waymo Jaguar I-PACEs, equipped with Waymo's self-driving technology, will start testing later this year. On-road testing and capturing real-world data will allow Waymo and Jaguar Land Rover engineers to refine technology and deliver optimum safety and reliability. Up to 20,000 I-PACEs will be built in the first two years of production and be available for riders of Waymo’s driverless service, serving a potential one million trips per day.

The Jaguar I-PACE was launched earlier this month and is the company’s first full-electric SUV. It is all-new from the ground up and is a no compromise, desirable and practical electric performance car. Jaguar Land Rover is committed to investing heavily, becoming automotive leaders in autonomous, connected and future electrified technologies.

To date, Waymo is the only company with a fleet of fully self-driving cars — with no one in the front seat — on public roads. Later this year Waymo will launch the world’s first self-driving transportation service allowing members of the public to use Waymo’s app to request a vehicle.

PROF. DR. RALF SPETH

JAGUAR LAND ROVER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"While we've been focused at Waymo on building the world's most experienced driver, the team at Jaguar Land Rover has developed an all-new battery-electric platform that looks to set a new standard in safety, design and capability. We're sure Waymo riders will enjoy the safe, premium and delightful experience that the self-driving I-PACE will provide."

JOHN KRAFCIK

WAYMO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER