Volkswagen is bringing a concept version of their Atlas SUV to the New York International Auto Show. Called the Atlas Basecamp, it is a ruggedized version of their Atlas crossover.
Built on an SEL Premium trim with the 276hp V6 and 4Motion All-Wheel Drive, the concept includes a lift kit, custom body moldings, all-terrain tires, roof rack with lightbar, and some fifteen52 Traverse MX concept wheels that are expected to go into production.
All of these parts signal an intent by Volkswagen to get more off-roady with the Atlas to more directly take on the Jeep Cherokee and other coming Jeep models. We think VW should built it.
We'll have more for you about the Atlas Basecamp from the New York Auto Show starting April 17th.
