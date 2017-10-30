The Hellcat V8 is Now Available As A Crate Motor

If you wanted to drop FCA's monstrous Hellcat supercharged V8 into a project vehicle of yours, you needed to go down to your local salvage yard to rip one out of a Charger or Challenger Hellcat that met a premature end. But that will be changing this week at the SEMA Show.

Mopar has announced that it will be seeling a crate version of the Hellcat engine. There will also be a Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit that includes the necessary items to make for an easier swap such as a wiring harness, powertrain control module. oxygen sensors, fuel pump control module, and other bits. An optional Front End Accessory Drive kit brings an alternator, power steering pump, belts, pulleys, and other key parts.

Before you start planning a Hellcat transplant into a Fiat 500L, Mopar says the kit is "intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles." That doesn't mean you can't do this with a modern vehicle, it will only mean a bit more work to pull it off.

“Never before has a supercharged, factory-direct 707-horsepower crate engine kit been offered, and we are proud to be the first to deliver a solution enthusiasts have demanded. This ultimate powertrain option fits the needs of owners and fans who demand iconic performance,” said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA.

The Hellcrate will set you back $19,530, while the engine kit will cost $2,195.

Source: Mopar

