The Hellcat V8 is Now Available As A Crate Motor

If you wanted to drop FCA's monstrous Hellcat supercharged V8 into a project vehicle of yours, you needed to go down to your local salvage yard to rip one out of a Charger or Challenger Hellcat that met a premature end. But that will be changing this week at the SEMA Show.
Mopar has announced that it will be seeling a crate version of the Hellcat engine. There will also be a Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit that includes the necessary items to make for an easier swap such as a wiring harness, powertrain control module. oxygen sensors, fuel pump control module, and other bits. An optional Front End Accessory Drive kit brings an alternator, power steering pump, belts, pulleys, and other key parts.
Before you start planning a Hellcat transplant into a Fiat 500L, Mopar says the kit is "intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles." That doesn't mean you can't do this with a modern vehicle, it will only mean a bit more work to pull it off.
“Never before has a supercharged, factory-direct 707-horsepower crate engine kit been offered, and we are proud to be the first to deliver a solution enthusiasts have demanded. This ultimate powertrain option fits the needs of owners and fans who demand iconic performance,” said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA.
The Hellcrate will set you back $19,530, while the engine kit will cost $2,195.
October 30, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Enthusiasts demanded it, and now the Mopar brand is unleashing a new Mopar 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI® Engine Kit — nicknamed the “Hellcrate” — that injects 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque under the hood. The Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit, the first-ever supercharged, 707-horsepower factory-backed crate engine kit, will debut in the brand’s 15,345-square-foot exhibit at the 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, scheduled for Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.
The release of the new Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit will be followed by the unveiling of additional high-profile news during the brand’s Mopar SEMA product presentation, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 7:26 p.m. ET/4:26 p.m. PT. The product presentation can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/FCALive/MoparSEMA2017.
“Never before has a supercharged, factory-direct 707-horsepower crate engine kit been offered, and we are proud to be the first to deliver a solution enthusiasts have demanded,” said Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar), FCA. “This ultimate powertrain option fits the needs of owners and fans who demand iconic performance.”
The new Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine kit provides relatively simple “plug and play” with the 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine assembly — also available from Mopar. The Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit marries modern 707 horsepower with authentic, factory-backed quality.
The kit includes a powertrain control module (PCM), power distribution center, engine wiring harness, chassis harness, accelerator pedal, ground jumper, oxygen sensors, charge air temperature sensors and fuel pump control module for the 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine. The PCM is unlocked and set to the factory 707- horsepower calibration. The Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit is optimized for use with manual transmissions, such as the Tremec Magnum transmission kit.
An essential Front End Accessory Drive (FEAD) Kit, which includes an alternator, power steering pump, belts, pulleys and more, is among additional engine accessory hardware components available to assist in installing the Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit.
The kit, intended for pre-1976 street and off-road vehicles, ships in unique packaging featuring the “Hellcrate” logo and includes in-depth information sheets with helpful installation tips and requirements.
The Mopar “Hellcrate” 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine assembly (Part Number 68303089AA) is available for a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $19,530. The Mopar “Hellcrate” 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine Kit (Part Number 177072452) is available at an MSRP of $2,195.
The Mopar “Hellcrate” HEMI Engine Kit and Mopar “Hellcrate” 6.2-liter supercharged Crate HEMI Engine assembly feature a Mopar three-year/unlimited mileage warranty when purchased together.
For more information or to order, visit www.moparhemicrate.com.
