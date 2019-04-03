Infiniti will be debuting the Qs Inspiration concept at Auto Shanghai 2019. The concept uses an all-new flexible architecture designed specifically to enable the use of electrified powertrains. The Qs Inspiration foreshadows the design direction of Infiniti cars. It features an uncluttered driving area and spacious and peaceful passenger zone.

The Qs Inspiration follows on the QX Inspiration Concept that debuted at the Detroit Auto Show in January. Auto Shanghai begins April 16th.