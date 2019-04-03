Interior of Mercedes-Benz GLB Concept Rendered

Mercedes-Benz will use the Shanghai Motor Show to introduce a concept version of the upcoming GLB small crossover to slot between the GLA and GLC in the lineup. Ahead of the show in two weeks, Mercedes has released a rendering of what the interior of the concept might look like. It shows a very boxy interior with deep HVAC pods, the MBUX wide dual-screen dash, and a 3 point star without the ring on the airbag cover. The controls on the dash, steering wheel, and door look very familiar to existing Mercedes products, leading us to believe that this concept will be very close to the production version.

Spy photos of the GLB indicate that the exterior is just as boxy as the interior and that it may be taking a styling queue or two from the king of the Mercedes SUV lineup, the G-Wagon. Like the GLC, expect a 2.0 liter turbo as a base engine with an up-tuned AMG 35 version to come later.