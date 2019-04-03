Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Interior of Mercedes-Benz GLB Concept Rendered

      ...bitty boxy..

    Mercedes-Benz will use the Shanghai Motor Show to introduce a concept version of the upcoming GLB small crossover to slot between the GLA and GLC in the lineup.  Ahead of the show in two weeks, Mercedes has released a rendering of what the interior of the concept might look like.  It shows a very boxy interior with deep HVAC pods, the MBUX wide dual-screen dash, and a 3 point star without the ring on the airbag cover. The controls on the dash, steering wheel, and door look very familiar to existing Mercedes products, leading us to believe that this concept will be very close to the production version. 

    Spy photos of the GLB indicate that the exterior is just as boxy as the interior and that it may be taking a styling queue or two from the king of the Mercedes SUV lineup, the G-Wagon. Like the GLC, expect a 2.0 liter turbo as a base engine with an up-tuned AMG 35 version to come later.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Meh, 🤷‍♂️ I want to like MB products but just cannot get excited about the interiors or the blah everything looks identical just about exteriors.

    smk4565

    It will have an A-class looking interior.  They'll sell boatloads of them to people that want a G-wagen but can't afford one.

    Robert Hall
    29 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    It will have an A-class looking interior.  They'll sell boatloads of them to people that want a G-wagen but can't afford one.

    'Ballin on a budget'

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    It will have an A-class looking interior.  They'll sell boatloads of them to people that want a G-wagen but can't afford one.

    I question that, 6 months of continual sales decline, my gut tells me people are getting tired of the MB products and having them everywhere from the Kia entry level to the so called Luxury level, but all for the most part looking the same. I think their leadership will be replaced by some other company.

