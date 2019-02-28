Geneva 2019: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets a refresh

An unmistakably diverse model of success

Freedom in its most beautiful form – that is what the GLC has stood for since its launch in the fall of 2015. Like its predecessors, the SUV employs outstanding driving characteristics with spaciousness, practicality and comfort. In addition, the latest generation adds further advanced pioneering technologies, a distinctive design, connectivity and state-of-the- art infotainment. Overall, the GLC better demonstrates how brand safety and intelligent adaptability can effortlessly and elegantly be combined to achieve great success. The redesigned GLC SUV will celebrate its World Premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in March and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2019.

With its distinctive appearance, new operating system, innovative driver assistance systems and a new, enhanced engine, the GLC offers the best from the world of Mercedes-Benz. The exterior design captivates with its wide and sporty visual appearance. Muscularly sculpted surfaces and distinctive details such as the chrome elements, which now run from the front to the rear end, the redesigned headlamps and the heavily contoured radiator grille ensure a strong off-road character. The interior combines luxury and user-friendliness in an uncompromising way with a larger display. In addition, the latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) multimedia system impresses with intuitive and versatile operating options such as touch and the optimized Voice Control system. The driver assistance systems were considerably expanded and complemented, and the GLC will also be equipped with a new 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder engine with more output and greater efficiency.

The most important advancements of the GLC

MBUX: The combination of the standard touchscreen multimedia display, optional Augmented Video for Navigation, standard intelligent Voice Control available via the "Hey Mercedes” prompt, connectivity and the user interface brings the GLC in line with the latest technological innovations from Mercedes-Benz.

The combination of the standard touchscreen multimedia display, optional Augmented Video for Navigation, standard intelligent Voice Control available via the "Hey Mercedes” prompt, connectivity and the user interface brings the GLC in line with the latest technological innovations from Mercedes-Benz. Drive system: The GLC will be equipped with the next generation four- cylinder gasoline engine with increased output and significantly lower fuel consumption.

The GLC will be equipped with the next generation four- cylinder gasoline engine with increased output and significantly lower fuel consumption. Advanced assistance systems: : Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC® and Active Steering Assist provide even more comfort and support to help the driver to keep a safe distance and stay inside the lane. The speed is adjusted automatically ahead of bends or junctions. The risk of potential collisions can be reduced with the help of Active Brake Assist by braking if the driver fails to see oncoming traffic.

Exterior design: distinctive appearance

Modernity, strength, versatility — this is what the design of the GLC embodies. The design idiom of the GLC follows the philosophy of Sensual Purity and illustrates the carefully considered interplay of aesthetics, agility and intelligence. The appearance is sportier overall with chrome elements that now run from the front to the rear end. The front-end gives an emotional impression, presence and dominance at first glance. The design is particularly memorable due to the standard LED headlamps with the torch-design Daytime Running Lamps, as well as the heavily contoured radiator grille with dynamically shaped double louvres and diamond lattice. The available paint colors now include Graphite Grey as well as Selenite Grey Magno for the first time for the GLC 300. Additionally, there are all-new wheel offerings, ranging from 18 to 20-inch designs.

The AMG Line impressively emphasizes the dynamic appearance of the GLC with the chrome diamond-block grille and front bumper with an aggressive design, as well as angular exhaust tips. In addition to sport seats with high side bolsters, this design and equipment line also includes new standard 19-inch AMG Split 5-Spoke wheels as well as a new optional 20” AMG Y 5-Spoke design.

The standard LED headlamps are smaller and more raked, with significantly modified contours. The torch shape of the Daytime Running Lamps hones the signature Mercedes-Benz design. The LED Intelligent Light System is optionally available featuring Active Curve Illumination and Adaptive Highbeam Assist.

The athletic character continues in the rear view with a completely revised bumper and exhaust tips. The redesigned LED taillamps also ensure an unmistakable light signature – with the hallmark blocks of the Mercedes-Benz SUVs in backlit edge-light specification. All in all, the rear-end design underscores the powerful character of the GLC with the bumper, exhaust tips and the chromed skid plate sporting the typical SUV character.

Interior design: intelligence meets ergonomics

Refined materials, precision workmanship and flowing shapes – that is what characterizes the interior of the GLC. It is characterized by flowing surfaces in connection with clear lines and proportions. The center console features an elegant trim component that exemplifies supreme craftsmanship, which is available in two new wood trims – Natural Grain Grey Oak and Natural Grain Walnut.

The multifunction steering wheel is available in two versions and has been completely revised. Its distinctive spoke design conveys an even sportier character. In addition, its operation of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC® and the Touch Control Buttons for controlling the instrument cluster and the multimedia system as well as the acoustic input feedback send a clear signal pointing to the future.

The user can operate the multimedia functions using single-finger and multi- touch control on the Touchpad on the center console. It serves as an alternative to Voice Control and offers the possibility to enter letters, numbers or special characters manually. The Touchpad surface not only provides clear haptic feedback, but also acoustic feedback.

MBUX: intuitive operation

Well thought-out, ergonomic, comfortable – these guidelines governed the advancement of the operating and display concepts used in the GLC. The focus is on the interaction with the vehicle and its functions through gestures and movements, touch or the Voice Control system. This is made possible by the latest multimedia system generation, Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), which is characterized by intuitive logic and a wide range of operating functionality. Overall, the interplay of the touchscreen display, Augmented Video for Navigation, the intelligent Voice Control and the user interface sets a new benchmark for industry standards.

There are a total of five different ways to interact with the multimedia system of the GLC:

By touch control on the center multimedia display

Using the Touch Control Buttons on the multifunction steering wheel

With the multifunction Touchpad on the center console

Using the gesture/movement recognition of MBUX Interior Assistant

By Voice Control, either with the button on the steering wheel or the "Hey Mercedes” prompt

The information the driver needs is shown on two high-resolution displays. The free-standing multimedia display in the center is 10.25 inches, with an optionally available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

The driver can choose from three individual representations to best suit the mood of the interior: “Classic” is an advancement of the familiar Mercedes- Benz design, “Sport” presents a high-contrast and powerful look, “Progressive” visualizes high-tech modernity.

Another effortless way of operating the multimedia system is with the MBUX Interior Assistant. A camera in the overhead control panel captures the movements of the hand as it approaches the touchscreen or the touchpad on the center console. The system makes a distinction between the gestures of the driver and the front passenger, which allows the user to interact with the media display by highlighting or enlarging individual elements. The reading light can also be switched on and off by hand movement recognition. To this end, the light in the overhead control panel follows the movement when the driver is looking for something on the front passenger seat, for example. In addition, there is the option of setting a favorite function of the multimedia system by a specific gesture.

Another highlight in conjunction with MBUX is the optional Augmented Video for Navigation, which complements the navigation in a useful and very unique way. A camera in front of the rearview mirror captures the surroundings and automatically shows information on the multimedia display that integrates with the video image. This includes traffic signs, information about where to make a turn or house numbers. This makes searching for a given address, for example, very easy.

The revised Voice Control system makes operation even more convenient and natural. By voice command, the driver can have the system read out text messages, operate the audio systems or access vehicle functions such as the climate control system. The system requires no memorized commands – the user has the freedom to phrase the desired destination address or to ask a question about the weather report off-the-cuff with natural language. The driver can activate the Voice Control with the "Hey Mercedes” prompt or with the button on the steering wheel. Topping off the new interior details is the redesigned KEYLESS-START function, using the turbine-look start-stop button.

The user can select and activate the drive modes via the DYNAMIC SELECT switch on the center console. The multimedia display shows different drive modes in line with the particular equipment. The driver can select from “Comfort,” “ECO,” “Sport,” “Sport +” and “Individual” for customizing the steering, the suspension or the powertrain.

A new engine: powerful efficiency

The GLC comes to the starting line with a new 2.0-liter inline-4 turbo engine capable of 255 hp and 273 lb-ft.

GLC 300 (RWD) GLC 300 4MATIC Cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line Output (hp) 255 255 Peak torque (lb-ft) 273 273

The crucial feature of the M 264 two-liter four-cylinder engine from Mercedes- Benz is the increased output at significantly lower fuel consumption. In the GLC 300 and GLC 300 4MATIC, the M 264 four-cylinder engine replaces the M 274 predecessor engine.

The new engine generation is a crucial component for reducing CO2 emissions and is a systematic advancement with regard to lowering consumption.

The four-cylinder engine is combined with 4MATIC all-wheel drive and the 9G- TRONIC automatic transmission, which supports both a dynamic and a fuel- saving driving style.

DYNAMIC SELECT: more than a setting

An SUV that lives up to its name -- as usual, the GLC is convincing on almost any type of ground and in the most adverse weather conditions. The DYNAMIC SELECT system with expanded functions responds to the individual requests of the driver with regard to the handling and the requirements posed by the particular road conditions. The 4MATIC all-wheel drive has also been newly developed from the ground up. The three-stage design of ESP® with a wider spread now offers even more dynamics in the “Sport” and “Sport +” drive modes, once again proving the versatility of the GLC.

Driving assistance systems: safe support

In Germany, 85% of customers cite "safety" as the top characteristic when it comes to the GLC – and besides the typical SUV traits, this is due to the intelligent driver assistance systems. The scope and level in the new model have been advanced, thus enhancing driver support with regard to safety and comfort. The available Driver Assistance Package in the GLC includes, for example:

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC® with the functions: Braking for stationary vehicles Expanded automatic restarting in a traffic jam in conjunction with Active Parking Assist and navigation



Active Steering Assist with the functions: Active Emergency Stop Assist – with automatic unlocking and sending of an SOS call to the MB Emergency Call Center after vehicle comes to a stop in the event that the driver is unresponsive while Active Steering Assist is active Active Lane Change Assist in conjunction with navigation Active Speed Limit Assist with response to change in speed limit in conjunction with Traffic Sign Assist



Route-Based Speed Adaptation adjusts ahead of bends, roundabouts and toll plazas, as well as before making a turn or exiting a highway; reduction of vehicle speed also for route event “end of traffic jam,” in conjunction with navigation Evasive Steering Assist Active Lane Keeping Assist Active Blind Spot Assist Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function PRE-SAFE ® PLUS



When Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Route-Based Speed Adaptation is activated, the new GLC is able to recognize and respond to traffic jams or slow-moving traffic with the help of information from LiveTraffic before the driver becomes aware of this traffic obstruction. When a traffic jam is detected (and if the driver does not choose a different response), DISTRONIC reduces the speed as a precaution. This is complemented by an improved Active Lane Keeping Assist as well as by additional functions of Active Emergency Stop Assist.

Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function reduces the risk of a potential accident when making a turn, for example, if the driver fails to see oncoming vehicles. If there is a danger of a collision with oncoming traffic when making a turn across the road, the GLC can brake at the speeds typical of such maneuvers. Braking intervention takes place if the driver signals the intention to make a turn and the vehicle can brake to a stop before crossing the lane markings. Oncoming vehicles are detected by the long-range radar sensor in the front and the Stereo Multipurpose Camera.

Also possible is the simplified overtaking maneuver (Active Lane Change Assist) with activated Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist. When the driver activates the turn indicator at speeds above 50 mph on multi-lane roads, the system can help with changing lanes.

The Exit Warning Function of Blind Spot Assist reduces the risk of failing to see an approaching vehicle or cyclist when opening the door. The Exit Warning Function is only active when the vehicle is stopped. When the driver or a passenger opens the door and a vehicle is approaching, the system emits a visual and audible warning. The function is active for up to three minutes after switching off the engine. In conjunction with the ambient light, the lights of the door handle recess and the trim illumination flashes red.

Active Parking Assist is also optionally available. After pushing the button for Active Parking Assist and at speeds below 20 mph, the system shows all identified parking spaces in the immediate surroundings on the multimedia display. The driver selects the parking maneuver with the Touchpad, the touchscreen of the multimedia system or the Touch Control Button on the right of the steering wheel – the system then assists with pulling and reversing into and out of parallel and end-on parking spaces.

Using the standard Blind Spot Assist feature, the parking system can warn the driver of cross-traffic when reversing out of end-on parking spaces, and also initiate automatic braking if necessary. The feature is called Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

Car-to-X Communication supports the driver by providing up-to-date information and warnings of hazardous situations on the road. The radio-based exchange between vehicles as well as between vehicles and the traffic infrastructure informs the driver visually and/or acoustically of potential hazards.

Strength: driven by dedication

The new generation of the GLC marks the start of a new chapter in a true success story. The model sold significantly better than its predecessor in its first full year on the market. At present, Mercedes-Benz has a very successful presence in the SUV segment with seven models (GLA, GLC, GLC Coupe, GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS and G-Class). There is no doubt about it -- the SUVs play an essential role in the product range of the brand and its success. To date, more than five million SUVs from Mercedes-Benz were delivered to customers.

The redesigned GLC SUV will celebrate its World Premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in March and will go on sale in the U.S. by late 2019.