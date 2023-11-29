2024 Acura TLX Refresh Pairs-Down Trim Levels

A vehicle refresh can include updates to technology, slight design changes, and updates to interiors. For 2024, the Acura TLX is back with a few exterior design changes. The most prominent is the front-end with new grille. TLX still uses slim headlights but incorporates a better designed grille. At the side, both the regular TLX and A-Spec TLX come with new 19-inch five-spoke wheels in dark gray. Step-up to the Type S models come with 20-inch black wheels; Type S models can be had with high-performance tires and copper 20-inch wheels.
At the rear, A-Spec models get a new diffuser along with rounded exhaust tips. Since the Type S already aggressive styling, the rear remains mostly the same. An optional carbon-fiber spoiler is available for the Type S. Acura has included two new paint colors for the 2024 TLX. The first one is a dark Liquid Carbon Metallic paint for TLX's with the Technology Package. A-Spec and Type S vehicles can be had with Urban Gray paint. Engines remain the same for all models. A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four comes with the TLX and A-Spec, while the Type S continues with its 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. All get a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Interior changes include both a 12.3-inch digital display and infotainment system. TLX now offers Amazon Alexa Built-In, along with a standard wireless phone charger and rear-seat charging ports. A-Spec TLXs come with thicker carpets, better sound-deadening, and acoustic glass. The TLX still comes with a push-button transmission selector and mousepad for the infotainment system. Interior leather includes black and red, although the Type S has a unique Pearly Orchid color.
Although changes may look minimal, Acura has raised prices for the 2024 TLX. It now starts at $46,195 for a front-wheel-drive TLX with Technology Package. Last year's TLX without the Technology Package cost $5,000 less but lowers to $950 more with it. A-Spec and Type S models also see a price increase of between $1,000 and $1,250. A-Spec Models cost $51,195 and the Type S costs $58,195. The 2024 Acura TLX will arrive at dealerships at the end of November.
