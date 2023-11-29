Jump to content
    2024 Acura TLX Refresh Pairs-Down Trim Levels

      Acura gives the 2024 TLX new technology, updated styling, and a price increase.

    A vehicle refresh can include updates to technology, slight design changes, and updates to interiors. For 2024, the Acura TLX is back with a few exterior design changes. The most prominent is the front-end with new grille. TLX still uses slim headlights but incorporates a better designed grille. At the side, both the regular TLX and A-Spec TLX come with new 19-inch five-spoke wheels in dark gray. Step-up to the Type S models come with 20-inch black wheels; Type S models can be had with high-performance tires and copper 20-inch wheels. 

    At the rear, A-Spec models get a new diffuser along with rounded exhaust tips. Since the Type S already aggressive styling, the rear remains mostly the same. An optional carbon-fiber spoiler is available for the Type S. Acura has included two new paint colors for the 2024 TLX. The first one is a dark Liquid Carbon Metallic paint for TLX's with the Technology Package. A-Spec and Type S vehicles can be had with Urban Gray paint. Engines remain the same for all models. A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four comes with the TLX and A-Spec, while the Type S continues with its 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. All get a 10-speed automatic transmission.

    Interior changes include both a 12.3-inch digital display and infotainment system. TLX now offers Amazon Alexa Built-In, along with a standard wireless phone charger and rear-seat charging ports. A-Spec TLXs come with thicker carpets, better sound-deadening, and acoustic glass. The TLX still comes with a push-button transmission selector and mousepad for the infotainment system. Interior leather includes black and red, although the Type S has a unique Pearly Orchid color.

    Although changes may look minimal, Acura has raised prices for the 2024 TLX. It now starts at $46,195 for a front-wheel-drive TLX with Technology Package. Last year's TLX without the Technology Package cost $5,000 less but lowers to $950 more with it. A-Spec and Type S models also see a price increase of between $1,000 and $1,250. A-Spec Models cost $51,195 and the Type S costs $58,195. The 2024 Acura TLX will arrive at dealerships at the end of November.

     

     

    oldshurst442

    As I would also, like to see a Legend sedan and coupe.   I dont know if big coupes could be succesfull in today's world, as I think that market niche is truly a dead one with a couple of exemptions, a sedan done proper still has followers. 

    oldshurst442

    Acura has found its way with fun driving cars again with their latest generation of TLX and Integra.  And if they could replicate that with a biggish sedan named Legend, Acura could revive itself.  

    I see Oldsmobile in Acura in plenty of ways.  And with this latest push from Acura to stay relevant is ironically where Oldsmobile was in 1996 when Acura was eating Olds' lunch. 

    • Agree 1
    Drew Dowdell
    5 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    As I would also, like to see a Legend sedan and coupe.   I dont know if big coupes could be succesfull in today's world, as I think that market niche is truly a dead one with a couple of exemptions, a sedan done proper still has followers. 

     

    5 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    As an aside, I'd really like to have a 2nd gen Legend coupe w/ a manual.   Beautiful cars..

     

    6af0639f-9348-4168-8820-584b0e9ce783_largesize.jpg

    If you’re Instagram people, follow https://instagram.com/tysonhugie?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==

    he’s a friend of mine and has a complete Acura collection from the 90s. If you check out his YouTube, you might also spot a familiar car….

    • Like 1
    smk4565

    At $46,000 - $58,000 why not get a C-class or 3-series or a Tesla Model 3.  All better choices, or get a larger, less expensive Cadillac CT5 and in all 4 examples you have correct wheel drive, not wrong wheel drive like with the Acura.

    Maybe they raised the price so sales drop so they can kill this model off and blame "sagging demand for sedans" and introduce another SUV coupe type vehicle.

    • Agree 1
    oldshurst442
    38 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    At $46,000 - $58,000 why not get a C-class or 3-series or a Tesla Model 3.  All better choices, or get a larger, less expensive Cadillac CT5 and in all 4 examples you have correct wheel drive, not wrong wheel drive like with the Acura.

    Maybe they raised the price so sales drop so they can kill this model off and blame "sagging demand for sedans" and introduce another SUV coupe type vehicle.

     I wonder if @surreal1272 is going to fly by here and give you a verbal carpet bombing for suggesting such a thing. He usually does.   Lately though, he has a fetish for giving @David and myself shyte for suggesting that Toyota followers ignore Toyota problems...    He has even went as far as dropping sly comments on threads concerning GM's car problems from 40 phoquing years ago.     Maybe he just ignores you now as he is still frothing at the mouth for me...     THAT and you and him may have a thing in common right now.  As in the common bond of pointing fingers at GM. 

    LOL

    I know Im playing with fire for daring a name drop at him  right now....he did warn me about that.  Suggested that I had a bad summer because I was a grade A a&&hole...   Oh well...    

    Anyway...Im just going to tell you that not everybody wants a BMW or Mercedes.  I know I dont.  Besides the fact that right now, I cant afford a BMW or Mercedes,  when I did, I sure as hell wouldnt want one.   And...the way some Americans view electric cars and especially Elon Musk, why would ANYBODY that hates EVs or Elon would buy a Model 3? 

    The TLX is actually a nice looking car.  It has a long hood short deck design.   One could NOT easily see a FWD design language on it.

    acura-tlx-side-view-188683.jpg

     

    2023_BMW_3-Series_Side_View_1.jpg

    Im not even going to post the Mercedes. Its just that ugly.  But here is a Cadillac

    2023-cadillac-ct4-v-side-view-carbuzz-72

     

    Id say the Acura is sleeker.  Despite the transverse engine thing and the whole FWD debacle.   Id say, if the calender said 2003 instead of 2023 and BMW and Mercedes offered these things to us then and Acura and Cadillac had these for us,  I wouldnt be sure if BMW and Mercedes would be sellin' vehicles the American market in 2023...   

     

    • Disagree 1
    ccap41
    13 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    At $46,000 - $58,000 why not get a C-class or 3-series or a Tesla Model 3.  All better choices, or get a larger, less expensive Cadillac CT5 and in all 4 examples you have correct wheel drive, not wrong wheel drive like with the Acura.

    Maybe they raised the price so sales drop so they can kill this model off and blame "sagging demand for sedans" and introduce another SUV coupe type vehicle.

    We don't always agree but I certainly do here. I have no interest in this when I can get a 3 Series, C Class, Audi 4, Model 3 or CT5 for similar coin. 

    12 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

     I wonder if @surreal1272 is going to fly by here and give you a verbal carpet bombing for suggesting such a thing. He usually does.   Lately though, he has a fetish for giving @David and myself shyte for suggesting that Toyota followers ignore Toyota problems...    He has even went as far as dropping sly comments on threads concerning GM's car problems from 40 phoquing years ago.     Maybe he just ignores you now as he is still frothing at the mouth for me...     THAT and you and him may have a thing in common right now.  As in the common bond of pointing fingers at GM. 

    LOL

    I know Im playing with fire for daring a name drop at him  right now....he did warn me about that.  Suggested that I had a bad summer because I was a grade A a&&hole...   Oh well...    

    Anyway...Im just going to tell you that not everybody wants a BMW or Mercedes.  I know I dont.  Besides the fact that right now, I cant afford a BMW or Mercedes,  when I did, I sure as hell wouldnt want one.   And...the way some Americans view electric cars and especially Elon Musk, why would ANYBODY that hates EVs or Elon would buy a Model 3? 

    The TLX is actually a nice looking car.  It has a long hood short deck design.   One could NOT easily see a FWD design language on it.

    acura-tlx-side-view-188683.jpg

     

    2023_BMW_3-Series_Side_View_1.jpg

    Im not even going to post the Mercedes. Its just that ugly.  But here is a Cadillac

    2023-cadillac-ct4-v-side-view-carbuzz-72

     

    Id say the Acura is sleeker.  Despite the transverse engine thing and the whole FWD debacle.   Id say, if the calender said 2003 instead of 2023 and BMW and Mercedes offered these things to us then and Acura and Cadillac had these for us,  I wouldnt be sure if BMW and Mercedes would be sellin' vehicles the American market in 2023...   

     

    If you ignore the dash to axel ratio, you wouldn't know anything was FWD vs RWD. 

    I think the TLX looks good here but it doesn't quite have RWD proportions. That Caddy looks so much sportier than the TLX. 

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    We don't always agree but I certainly do here. I have no interest in this when I can get a 3 Series, C Class, Audi 4, Model 3 or CT5 for similar coin. 

    If you ignore the dash to axel ratio, you wouldn't know anything was FWD vs RWD. 

    I think the TLX looks good here but it doesn't quite have RWD proportions. That Caddy looks so much sportier than the TLX. 

    I think the TLX platform (and by extension the Accord) looks the most rwd of the front wheel drivers, but part of it is an optical illusion because Honda elongated the hood.   The larger Volvos are pretty good at this too.

    oldshurst442
    6 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    We don't always agree but I certainly do here. I have no interest in this when I can get a 3 Series, C Class, Audi 4, Model 3 or CT5 for similar coin. 

    It drives pretty good too though.

    So not only does the TLX look good, it drives sporty.  There is no reason NOT to look at it and just BLINDLY look at a BMW or Mercedes.  

    Without the trolling (that I did)...

    The TLX is a legit candidate in this realm of vehicles.  One WOULD be foolish NOT to consider it and just dismiss it.

    In a world of bland CUVs and dying sedans never to come back, Acura has given us a sedan worth driving.  And I do mean driving in an enthusiast kind of way.  

    If we just ignore the TLX,  yet another sedan...a WORTHY enthusiast sedan at that, will go away never be replaced.  

    ccap41
    15 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    So not only does the TLX look good, it drives sporty.  There is no reason NOT to look at it and just BLINDLY look at a BMW or Mercedes.

    I also included Cadillac and Audi, FWIW. But it isn't blindly, it's for a RWD-based architecture/dynamics. 

     

    15 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    If we just ignore the TLX,  yet another sedan...a WORTHY enthusiast sedan at that, will go away never be replaced. 

    I mean, I don't have a whole lot of interest in FWD luxury sedans so if it went away, there wouldn't be much loss, IMO. 

     

    15 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    In a world of bland CUVs and dying sedans never to come back, Acura has given us a sedan worth driving.  And I do mean driving in an enthusiast kind of way. 

    There is no way this has anywhere near the same driving dynamics that a CT5, C Class, 3 Series has. 

    • Agree 1
    oldshurst442
    11 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I also included Cadillac and Audi, FWIW. But it isn't blindly, it's for a RWD-based architecture/dynamics. 

    It dont matter if you included Cadillac or Audi.

    Why?

    I wasnt talking solely about you.  I originally targeted BMW and Mercedes. So I kept it there.  I wasnt even targeting SMK either.  It was general oriented.  The 2 most recognized sport sedans ARE those 2 Germans.  So...

    16 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I mean, I don't have a whole lot of interest in FWD luxury sedans so if it went away, there wouldn't be much loss, IMO. 

    Yet you mentioned Audi...  According to YOUR words. 

    Listen, I dont care really what YOU prefer.  I said, in general speak that it would be foolish to dismiss it.  

    15 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    One WOULD be foolish NOT to consider it and just dismiss it.

     Again, not targeting anybody.  General speak...

    And WHY do I feel this way?

    15 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    In a world of bland CUVs and dying sedans never to come back, Acura has given us a sedan worth driving.  And I do mean driving in an enthusiast kind of way.  

     In a world of bland CUVs and dying sedans..  

    And the TLX, actually IS a legit sports sedan. 

    But I see, you arent interested in having a normal convo.  Its gotta be a confrontational one.  To prove some sort of point. 

    You and the other guy the last couple of weeks have been ruthless regarding trying to prove david wrong.  And you now with this.

    Who the hell has time for this shyte day in and day out?  I know I dont. 

    Merry Christmas and Happy New Year CCAP.  

    I am ecstatic for you and your lovely wife that you will becoming parents right after the new year, if I remembering what you told us correctly.   Parenthood is a great thing.  

    Ill be back after the holidays.  Its just that posting here when Surreal is on a verbal rampage WHENEVER he posts and you are confrontational on such stupid things such as FWB based cars (are we back in the 1990s?) is just not really appealing to me at this point in time.  

     

    ccap41
    On 11/29/2023 at 10:24 PM, oldshurst442 said:

    Im not even going to post the Mercedes. Its just that ugly.  But here is a Cadillac

    No, you included Cadillac, as well. 

    14 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    And the TLX, actually IS a legit sports sedan. 

    Uhhhh.. we can just agree to disagree here. 

    15 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Ill be back after the holidays.  Its just that posting here when Surreal is on a verbal rampage WHENEVER he posts and you are confrontational on such stupid things such as FWB based cars (are we back in the 1990s?) is just not really appealing to me at this point in time. 

    No need to announce you're leaving. We all come and go as we please. 

    • Haha 1
    surreal1272

    I Dont Care Deal With It GIF

     

    And that's all I will say about that, after watching a month of posts of me being personally called out and tagged even after asking not be, respectfully.

    ____________________________

    About the TLX, it checks a lot of boxes but the biggest "unchecked" box is the fact that it is FWD. Apparently it doesn't matter that is offered in AWD (although it should be offered in lower spec models) and I think that logic is asinine. I have driven quite a few FWD based AWD vehicles and their RWD competition that also offers AWD. Very few if any real driving differences IMO and I would wager most folks wouldn't;t notice much a difference either. In so many cases, saying a car is "FWD" is basically like calling a Station Wagon in the U.S. It is the Scarlet letter of this country and it makes zero sense for 95% of the buying public out there to even care what the engine orientation is. Just my two cents on it. Overall, I actually like this gen TLX. Now if they would just sell a TLX SH-AWD Wagon here, that would be nice mmmkay.

    • Like 1
    ccap41
    13 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    Now if they would just sell a TLX SH-AWD Wagon here, that would be nice mmmkay.

    I'd be on board with that. 

    My next vehicle will either be a half ton truck or a wagon. I just wish there were more affordable but fun wagons. The TourX is high on my list but other than that, the price doubles or triples. 

    • Agree 1
    surreal1272
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I'd be on board with that. 

    My next vehicle will either be a half ton truck or a wagon. I just wish there were more affordable but fun wagons. The TourX is high on my list but other than that, the price doubles or triples. 

    The kicker though is that can’t have the same type of weak powertrain under the hood, like the TSX Wagon a decade ago. 

