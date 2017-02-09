  • Sign in to follow this  
    Alfa Romeo Scraps Plans For Giulia Wagon

    By William Maley

      • Remember how Alfa Romeo was going to do A Giulia wagon?

    Alfa Romeo was planning to build out the Giulia lineup with a coupe, convertible, and wagon. But one of those variants has been canned.

    Alfa Romeo's manufacturing chief, Alfredo Altavilla tells Car Magazine that plans for the wagon have been canceled.

    "We decided not to do a Giulia Sportwagon. Do we really need it if the Stelvio SUV [below] drives that well? Maybe not. With our fine-tuning, the Stelvio can capture all the people who would otherwise have been interested in the SW."

    Alfa's reasons for canceling the wagon makes sense. More and more people are turning to the SUVs and crossovers. Why spend the money on developing a model that might not sell as well as an SUV?

    Source: Car Magazine

    dfelt

    The more I look at this car, the more strongly I feel that the Alfa lineup will never sell well. The design style is just BUTT UGLY! :puke: 

    I know some of you here love it, but this product line should have stayed dead, the style is ugly IMO and I still do not see anything that would say this will be a tight quality product line.

    FCA has so many pain points that need to be fixed, trying to bring back an autoline that the public went away from as it was crappy then and will probably still be crappy now.

    Sergio's Money Pit is what ALFA is!

    ccap41
    46 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    The more I look at this car, the more strongly I feel that the Alfa lineup will never sell well. The design style is just BUTT UGLY!

    You are absolutely drunk. This is one of the best looking cars on the market right now, including all the sporty coupes and exotics. They NAILED the exterior design, imo.

    balthazar

    It's not ugly and it's not beautiful; it's just another oh-so-mild variation of a dozen other vehicles already out.

    NO ONE is making major market inroads (Alfa : "quadruple production") based on design alone anymore, which is the only potential left, as everyone is competitive (within segment) on specifications. Alfa has huge baggage in the U.S. that remains to be seen of it can be dropped and sell some vehicles… or not.

