  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    Rumorpile: Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe To Bow At Geneva

    By William Maley

      • Rumor has it that a coupe version of the Giulia will arrive at Geneva

    If you thought Alfa Romeo was going to stop with just doing the Giulia sedan, think again. Motoring has learned that Alfa Romeo is planning to show a Giulia coupe at the Geneva Motor Show next month. 

    The report says the coupe will revive the Sprint name and take on the likes of the Audi A5, BMW 4-Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe. The engine lineup will be the same as the sedan, which includes a turbocharged 2.0L four and the turbocharged 2.9L V6 found in the Quadrifoglio. Down the road,  Alfa will be adding a convertible and wagon to the Giulia lineup.

    No mention of when the Giulia Spring could go on sale.

    Source: Motoring

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Alfa Romeo

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    :puke: More Stupidity and waste from FCA by killing the American brands to try and bring back the terrible quality Alfa crap.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX

    Yes, Chrysler and Dodge were famous for their great and reliable products before Fiat took over them ...

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    9 minutes ago, ykX said:

    Yes, Chrysler and Dodge were famous for their great and reliable products before Fiat took over them ...

    Yup, better quality than Fiat but not great, but they have generated Billions that Sergio took to bring back from death Alfa and make him look like superman in Italy since it created jobs there, but in essence, it was a short vision thinking as it is killing the goose that laid the golden egg and now the American Brands are just about dead. Since Alfa generates ZERO Profits and is a black hole sucking down money, how will it survive once people stop buying Chrysler and Dodge products cause they are so old in comparison to the rest of the auto world.

    SERGIO = IDIOT, NO VISION, STUPID, Should have been fired long ago if it was not for his manipulation of numbers to keep the board employed also. They are only looking for a way to get to retirement and not about long life of the company or jobs.

    IMHO

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Fiat News: Marchionne Says Alfa's Giorgio Platform Will Be Shared With Other FCA Brands
      By William Maley
      The relaunch of Alfa Romeo has cost Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dearly. Speaking with analysts during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Sergio Marchionne said the relaunch cost "in excess" of 2.5 billion euros (about $2.7 billion) so far. Back in 2014, FCA said it would invest 5 billion euros through 2018 to relaunch Alfa, though the timeframe has been pushed back to 2020. Alfa Romeo has also been losing money and will continue to do so until the full benefit of the Giulia and Stelvio hit.
      To help curb costs, Marchionne told analysts that Alfa's Giorgio platform will be shared with other FCA brands; primarily Dodge, Jeep, and Maserati. 
      "The investment in Alfa Romeo and certainly the technical investment in the architecture was something that was designed to benefit more than Alfa. I'm happy that we have finally found clarity of thought in the extension of these architectures well beyond Alfa," said Marchionne.
      Marchionne said Giorgio would underpin "the whole Maserati development beyond 2018," along with large Jeeps and the next-generation of Dodge's rear-drive models. As we have we reported previously, Giorgio will underpin the next-generation Charger and Challenger. Automotive News learned from a source that the platform will underpin the next Journey and Durango crossovers, and possibly a new midsize sedan. No information was given about Jeep, but it seems the next-generation Grand Cherokee is a safe bet.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Marchionne Says Alfa's Giorgio Platform Will Be Shared With Other FCA Brands
      By William Maley
      The relaunch of Alfa Romeo has cost Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dearly. Speaking with analysts during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Sergio Marchionne said the relaunch cost "in excess" of 2.5 billion euros (about $2.7 billion) so far. Back in 2014, FCA said it would invest 5 billion euros through 2018 to relaunch Alfa, though the timeframe has been pushed back to 2020. Alfa Romeo has also been losing money and will continue to do so until the full benefit of the Giulia and Stelvio hit.
      To help curb costs, Marchionne told analysts that Alfa's Giorgio platform will be shared with other FCA brands; primarily Dodge, Jeep, and Maserati. 
      "The investment in Alfa Romeo and certainly the technical investment in the architecture was something that was designed to benefit more than Alfa. I'm happy that we have finally found clarity of thought in the extension of these architectures well beyond Alfa," said Marchionne.
      Marchionne said Giorgio would underpin "the whole Maserati development beyond 2018," along with large Jeeps and the next-generation of Dodge's rear-drive models. As we have we reported previously, Giorgio will underpin the next-generation Charger and Challenger. Automotive News learned from a source that the platform will underpin the next Journey and Durango crossovers, and possibly a new midsize sedan. No information was given about Jeep, but it seems the next-generation Grand Cherokee is a safe bet.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)
    • William Maley
      Rumorpile: Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe To Bow At Geneva :Comments
      By William Maley
      If you thought Alfa Romeo was going to stop with just doing the Giulia sedan, think again. Motoring has learned that Alfa Romeo is planning to show a Giulia coupe at the Geneva Motor Show next month. 
      The report says the coupe will revive the Sprint name and take on the likes of the Audi A5, BMW 4-Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe. The engine lineup will be the same as the sedan, which includes a turbocharged 2.0L four and the turbocharged 2.9L V6 found in the Quadrifoglio. Down the road,  Alfa will be adding a convertible and wagon to the Giulia lineup.
      No mention of when the Giulia Spring could go on sale.
      Source: Motoring

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

  • Who's Online (See full list)