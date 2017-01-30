Rumorpile: Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe To Bow At Geneva

If you thought Alfa Romeo was going to stop with just doing the Giulia sedan, think again. Motoring has learned that Alfa Romeo is planning to show a Giulia coupe at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

The report says the coupe will revive the Sprint name and take on the likes of the Audi A5, BMW 4-Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe. The engine lineup will be the same as the sedan, which includes a turbocharged 2.0L four and the turbocharged 2.9L V6 found in the Quadrifoglio. Down the road, Alfa will be adding a convertible and wagon to the Giulia lineup.

No mention of when the Giulia Spring could go on sale.

Source: Motoring