Greenlots acquired by Shell

Royal Dutch Shell us a global oil / gas producing company and yet even they see that the future will be about servicing the needs of energy by more than one traditional source as they have expanded in the last few years with solar, wind, natural gas, bio-fuel, hydrogen effectively covering various energy fronts. Shell then took this a step further last year when they bought NewMotion Charging with operates for profit 30,000 plus charging points across Netherlands, Germany, France and the U.K.

This deal becomes the foundation for Shell's continued expansion of offering electric mobility charging solutions at their North America stations using Greenlots technology team. Together Shell will offer best in class software and services that enable large-scale deployment of Smart Charging Infrastructure and integrate efficiently with advanced energy resources like solar, wind and power storage.

With the NewMotion purchase, Shell started with adding recharging service at their stations across the U.K. with expansion through out the rest of 2018 and into 2019 in their four original markets with expansion in Europe.

Royal Dutch Shell has again expanded their recharging service by purchasing Greenlots one of the leading private for profit companies based in Los Angela's California. Shell and Greenlots sees a seismic shift in how people and goods are transported. To Quote Brett Hauser, CEO of Greenlots, "sees Electrification enabling a more connected, autonomous and personalized experience of auto mobility. Greenlots technology, backed by the resources, scale and reach of Shell will accelerate this transition of future mobility ecosystem that is safer, cleaner and more accessible."

Shell will be spending between $1-2 billion a year adding Recharging stations across North America as electricity recharging becomes a significant part of its business co-existing along side other forms of fuel from CNG, LNG, Hydrogen and traditional gas / diesel. Shell chargers will start off as basic DC/AC level 3 charging options but will be changed as faster versions come on the market such as the 800V fast chargers the auto industry is looking at using for new electric vehicles that are coming to market.

Greenlots currently has charging in 13 countries around the world making Shell one of the leading recharging as a service vendors now. Shell now becomes a major vendor in selling recharging equipment for retail business, apartment / condo's, homes, cities, Utilities, workplaces, mass transit lots, etc.

Greenlots currently has 350 DC fast chargers located across the U.S. on major freeway systems at public rest areas currently focused on the core East Coast and the Pacific Electric Highway, I5 which runs from Vancouver B.C. south to Baja California.

Greenlots is a major player with having signed an agreement with Electrify America the Volkswagen-subsidiary that is spending billions to install chargers all across the U.S. which will be credit card / debit card accessible for recharging by any EV.

Shell has not stated what their gas station Rechargers will look like here in North America. BMW and Kia are customers that when you purchase an EV from these auto vendors, the charger you can buy for your home will be a Greenlots charger.