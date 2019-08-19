Audi Offering Seven Day Rental with New Purchases

Most Luxury dealerships offer a loaner car when a customer brings their vehicle in for service. But Audi is offering something different for new owners of 2019 or newer Audi vehicles.

Audi owns the rental car company Silvercar, a firm that exclusively offers silver Audis as their rental fleet. The new program called "Always Audi" allows purchasers of a new Audi seven days rental at no additional cost. Customers can choose from the Audi A4, A5 Cabriolet, Q5, or Q7 from one of their 20 locations around the US. All Audis at Silvercar come with GPS, Wifi, and SiriusXM at no additional cost.

Of course, there are a few catches. The rental days must be used within the first 3 years of ownership, and drivers are still responsible for fuel, airport fees, taxes, tolls, optional insurance, and other options.

Now Audi owners can take "their" Audi along on vacation with them.