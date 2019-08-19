Jump to content
    Audi Offering Seven Day Rental with New Purchases

      ...Why vacation without "your" Audi?....

    Most Luxury dealerships offer a loaner car when a customer brings their vehicle in for service.  But Audi is offering something different for new owners of 2019 or newer Audi vehicles. 

    Audi owns the rental car company Silvercar, a firm that exclusively offers silver Audis as their rental fleet. The new program called "Always Audi" allows purchasers of a new Audi seven days rental at no additional cost.   Customers can choose from the Audi A4, A5 Cabriolet, Q5, or Q7 from one of their 20 locations around the US.  All Audis at Silvercar come with GPS, Wifi, and SiriusXM at no additional cost. 

    Of course, there are a few catches.  The rental days must be used within the first 3 years of ownership, and drivers are still responsible for fuel, airport fees, taxes, tolls, optional insurance, and other options. 

    Now Audi owners can take "their" Audi along on vacation with them.

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    Source and Image: Audi of America

    dfelt

    Sounds like a decent program, just I am not that big of a Silver fan. Why not any other color I wonder? 🤔

    Robert Hall
    4 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Sounds like a decent program, just I am not that big of a Silver fan. Why not any other color I wonder? 🤔

    The rental company probably got a volume discount on ordering all the same color en masse...and silver has been Audi's signature hue for decades...

    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    The rental company probably got a volume discount on ordering all the same color en masse...and silver has been Audi's signature hue for decades...

    Silvercar is 100% owned by Audi. So they give themselves a discount.

    Some of the other rental car brands were started by manufacturers and then later sold off.  I'm sure @balthazar could tell us. 

    Robert Hall
    5 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Silvercar is 100% owned by Audi. So they give themselves a discount.

      

    Yes..but it's probably operated as a distinct business entity and they buy or lease cars from Audi NA,  Audi NA probably doesn't give them cars...

    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Yes..but it's probably operated as a distinct business entity and they buy or lease cars from Audi NA,  Audi NA probably doesn't give them cars...

    I'm sure. It's all just an accounting entry... but there's no better way to get the discount. Silvercar probably gets them at cost. 

