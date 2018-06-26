Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Audi Pushes Back Launch of e-tron Crossover

      Slight issue with the CEO currently under arrest

    August 30th was going to be a momentous occasion for Audi. It would be unveiling the long-awaited e-tron crossover at an event in Brussels. Invitations to journalists had been sent out. But Automotive News reports that the event has been cancelled.

    Audi made the announcement yesterday, citing "organizational reasons". The event would now take place in the U.S. at a later date.

    Those "organizational reasons" are most likely due to the arrest of Audi CEO Rupert Stadler last week. Prosecutors took him into custody over concerns of evidence tampering. According to Bloomberg, Stadler will be spending another week in prison as he continues to be interviewed by prosecutors into his involvement in the diesel emission scandal.

    This is a big blow for Audi as they would have been the first German automaker to introduce a Tesla fighter. Mercedes-Benz will now get to be the first one with the introduction of the EQC crossover on September 4th in Stockholm.

    An Audi spokeswoman told Automotive News that the delay to the e-tron's unveiling will not affect the sales launch of the model, expected to happen later this year.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Bloomberg (Subscription Required)


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Bummer for the delay, but no big deal, it will still come out and this fall we should see a nice bump in EV auto options. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Wish Cadillac would get their act together.

    ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    ocnblu
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    There's no 'long awaiting' of the e-tron... the current one struggles to move 200 units/month. It's a non-player.

    Thank you for a taste of REALITAY

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    There's no 'long awaiting' of the e-tron... the current one struggles to move 200 units/month. It's a non-player.

    True not much demand for not a true EV auto. The A3 eTron is like a VOLT but much worse battery pack range and gas mileage. I will be honest that they should have just waited to make a better product. Pure EV mode is only 30 miles and with the gas generator you get 580 miles total of range. It is also a 4 door hatchback which Americans are really not a fan of. As such the low sales numbers. The CUV eTron being a pure EV auto should be different.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    It won't be.
    And the a3 e-tron isn't like the Volt; the Volt is averaging 1300 units/mnth.

    True but that is also I think due to a superior battery pack and powertrain. That is why the A3 eTron is not doing well, other superior plug-in hybrids.

    William Maley
    15 hours ago, balthazar said:

    There's no 'long awaiting' of the e-tron... the current one struggles to move 200 units/month. It's a non-player.

    I mean long-awaited in terms of "Oh thank god, they will stop talking about and showing various concepts."

    riviera74

    If you want EVs to be successful, oil has to exceed $100 a barrel for at least 3-5 years.  The resulting high gas prices will push a lot of people into (available) EVs at that point.  Just remember what happened when oil prices crested $140 a barrel and we has $4-5 for a gallon of gas.

