Audi Pushes Back Launch of e-tron Crossover

August 30th was going to be a momentous occasion for Audi. It would be unveiling the long-awaited e-tron crossover at an event in Brussels. Invitations to journalists had been sent out. But Automotive News reports that the event has been cancelled.

Audi made the announcement yesterday, citing "organizational reasons". The event would now take place in the U.S. at a later date.

Those "organizational reasons" are most likely due to the arrest of Audi CEO Rupert Stadler last week. Prosecutors took him into custody over concerns of evidence tampering. According to Bloomberg, Stadler will be spending another week in prison as he continues to be interviewed by prosecutors into his involvement in the diesel emission scandal.

This is a big blow for Audi as they would have been the first German automaker to introduce a Tesla fighter. Mercedes-Benz will now get to be the first one with the introduction of the EQC crossover on September 4th in Stockholm.

An Audi spokeswoman told Automotive News that the delay to the e-tron's unveiling will not affect the sales launch of the model, expected to happen later this year.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Bloomberg (Subscription Required)