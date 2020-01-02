Audi Sport's Electrification Plans Coming into Focus

Like every other automaker out there, Audi is looking to electrify their lineup, that includes models from the Audi Sport division that produces the S and RS models for Audi.
At the 2018 LA Auto Show, Audi introduced the E-tron GT Concept, based on the same platform as the Porsche Taycan. The concept featured a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup producing 582 horsepower and about 600 lb.-ft of torque. Powering that was a 96 kWh battery that Audi claimed would give a range of 250 miles and a 0-62 mph of 3.5 seconds. The production version will debut at the 2020 LA Auto Show, but we don't know yet if it will sport the same three tiers that the Porsche Taycan has with similar specs. It is expected that the base E-tron GT will have a lower output and lower price than the Taycan. The base model and S variant should be available at launch while the RS will follow along later.
In addition to the Audi E-tron GT, Audi Sport is busy working on electrified version of their RS models. These will be plug-in hybrids, the first of which is expected to be the RS4 around the 2022 model year and then proceed up the line. Since SUVs are all the rage, Audi is also working on an RS version of their E-tron Sportback SUV to compete head to head with the Tesla Model Y Performance. The current E-tron Sportback makes a maximum of 402 horsepower in boost mode with its dual motors. Audi has hinted that a third motor could be introduced for even more performance.
Audi will also take a second stab at an R8 E-tron. The first one appeared in 2015 as a second generation R8, but was only in production for 16 months due to low demand, largely blamed on its $1.1 million price tag. Only 100 copies of the original R8 E-Tron were built. It used a dual motor setup pushing 456 hp and 679 lb.-ft of torque to the wheels with a promised range of up to 280 miles. The next version of the R8 E-tron will likely see a power boost, but Audi is also working on bringing the price down to a more reasonable (for a supercar) price. Even with a substantial reduction in price, the R8 E-tron will likely only be a limited production model.
