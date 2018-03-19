Audi is one of the few brands that offers a 12-cylinder engine in the form of the A8 W12. But after this new-generation A8, the W12 will be no more for the four rings.

“We will not have the 12-cylinder forever. There are customers who really want the 12-cylinder and they are happy with it and are going to get it. But this is going to be the last installation,” said Peter Mertens, Audi’s R&D boss.

This decision won't affect the U.S. since Audi retired the W12 in 2017.

The W12 engine has only been modest seller since it was launched in 2011 for Europe and Asia, and in 2005 for the U.S.

Bentley will continue to use the W12 in the Bentayga and Continental GT.

Possibly on the cutting block is Audi's 5.2L V10 engine used in the R8. Various reports say Audi is working on a twin-turbo V6 for their supercar, which would likely divert a lot of the demand for the more expensive V10.

Source: Car and Driver