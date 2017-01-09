  • Sign in to follow this  
    Plug-In Hybrids To Become A Key Part of Bentley's Future

    By William Maley

      • What does Bentley plan for the future in terms of powertrains?

    It is no secret that Bentley is working on a plug-in hybrid variant of the Bentayga SUV due out next year. But Bentley CEO Wolfgang Duerheimer revealed that all of their models would have the option of a plug-in hybrid in the coming years. Speaking at the Automotive News World Conference, Duerheimer said this powertrain provides the best of two worlds - allowing owners to drive their vehicles on electric power only in cities where gas engines might be restricted and traveling for long distances without having to recharge the battery.

    “To cover long distances and to make it from one city to another -- and you travel long distances in the U.S. -- I think the combustion engine will follow us for a long time,” Duerheimer said.

    Following the Bentayga, the next-generation Continental GT will be the next model to get a plug-in hybrid option.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

