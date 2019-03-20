BMW Teases the 2-series Grand Coupe

It will be a long wait till we see the final product, but BMW has released a teaser picture of their upcoming 2-Series Gran Coupe 4-door sedan due to be released at the LA Auto Show later this year. This car will compete with the Mercedes-Benz CLA and Audi A3 compact front wheel drive sedans. The BMW 2-series Gran Coupe will be running with front wheel drive as well. Under the hood expect a 2 liter turbo charged engine transversely mounted as in the BMW X2. In the X2, the motor produces 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque running through an 8-speed automatic. Don't expect a manual gearbox. All-wheel drive is a possibility and may even be standard in U.S. bound models.
Some performance variants will be available as well. The teaser picture reportedly shows the M Performance M235i which is rumored to have 300 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque.
We will likely have a wait until November to see the full product. Sales are expected to start in Spring of 2020.
Related:
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.