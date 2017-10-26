BMW X2 is A Sportier Take on the X1

While Europe will get a range of diesel and gas engines, the U.S. will only see a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. This is routed through an eight-speed automatic and BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system. BMW says the X2 will reach 60 mph in 6.3 seconds.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – October 25, 2017… Today, BMW announced the first-ever BMW X2, a new breed of car takes on the stage as the newest addition to the BMW X family featuring an unmistakable design with sporty yet urban genes. The car’s specifically tuned chassis and xDrive, BMW’s intelligent all-wheel-drive system, promise undiluted driving fun. The cutting-edge BMW TwinPower Turbo engine strikes the ideal balance between sporting dynamics and exceptional efficiency powering this Sports Activity Coupe in just 6.3 seconds from 0-60 mph. The latest digital services from BMW ConnectedDrive and BMW ConnectedDrive Services add the necessary technology for the first-ever BMW X2 to fit perfectly into a seamlessly connected lifestyle.

The bold, uncompromising nature of the first-ever BMW X2 is evident at first sight and stands out from the crowd in any setting. Even next to its bigger brothers, the BMW X4 and BMW X6, the BMW X2 makes a distinctive impression with its unique design language. The main contributing factor is the car’s exterior design, which essentially combines the fast-moving body language and low-slung proportions of a coupe with the robust construction of a BMW X model.

“The BMW X2 represents an expression of modern and extrovert vehicle dynamics,” says Adrian van Hooydonk, Senior Vice President BMW Group Design, in describing the first-ever BMW X2. “Its standalone vehicle concept brings a new, fresh and exciting facet of the BMW to the compact segment.” On the road, the BMW X2 has the poise of an athlete in peak condition. This is true for the basic version and even more so for M Sport X models. The BMW X2 M Sport X package combines design elements from BMW M and the BMW X family.

The first-ever 2018 BMW X2 will be available in Spring 2018 with pricing to be announced closer to market launch.

The first ever BMW X2: powerful and agile.

The BMW X2 has an invigoratingly fresh feel to it even in its standard specification. It immediately stands out as a BMW X model, yet it has a highly distinctive and unique appearance. This is partly due to its unique proportions, the execution of many of its details, the placement of the BMW roundel and the reinterpretation of a BMW design icon – the kidney grille. In addition, the black strip of body trim encircling the body produces the characteristically robust X model look, while lending visual emphasis to the ground clearance.

Eloquent looks, dynamic proportions.

Above all, it is the BMW X2’s proportions which create its expressive, dynamic demeanor. It is 3.2 inches shorter and 2.8 inches lower than the BMW X1, yet has the same wheelbase giving the first-ever BMW X2 a more muscular look. Featuring short overhangs, it also has a stretched, coupe-style roofline and slim window graphic.



“The BMW X2 fuses the fast-moving forms of a coupe with the robust volumes of an X model,” sums up Thomas Sycha, Head of Design BMW Compact Class. “It was important to us to make these apparently conflicting aspects of the BMW X2 and the car’s individual character something you experience from every angle and at first glance.”

BMW TwinPower Turbo Engine and 8-speed Automatic transmission.

The first-ever BMW X2 xDrive28i will be available at launch with the latest generation 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo 4-cylinder engine featuring a twin-tailpipe design, measuring 3.5 inches in diameter, that draws attention to the sporty character. This engine features a TwinScroll turbocharger, High Precision Direct Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve lift, and Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing. In addition, it incorporates aluminum crankcase and cylinder head, forged steel crankshafts with an integrated balance shaft drive, low-weight pistons, forged connecting rods, friction-reduced cylinder coatings and map-controlled oil pumps. This powerful engine develops 228 hp from 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and peak torque of 258 lb-ft, available between 1,450 rpm and 4,500 rpm. In typical BMW TwinPower Turbo fashion, the driving torque is effortlessly and instantly delivered for a dynamic and agile driving experience, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds.

The 8-speed Steptronic transmission ensures a sporty driving character while providing maximum efficiency. The reduced converter slip of this automatic transmission cuts energy losses, and its wide gear spread keeps revs lower at higher vehicle speeds contributing to fuel economy. M Sport X package adds Sport Automatic Transmission for faster upshifts and downshifts, and includes gearshift paddles on the sports steering wheel, allowing the exceedingly agile BMW X2 to be driven in an even sportier fashion.

BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive.

The compact, low-weight and efficient all-wheel-drive system distributes the engine’s power between the front and rear axle exactly as the situation requires. The BMW xDrive system ensures excellent traction, optimized directional stability and enhanced cornering dynamics in all weather and road conditions. The combination of the DSC system and xDrive also includes integral Hill Descent Control which enables the BMW X2 to automatically maintain a desired speed on steep descents by taking care of brake control for the driver, who can purely remain focused on steering the vehicle.

The xDrive system of the first-ever BMW X2 consists of a single-speed bevel gear and a rear-axle drive unit with an electro-hydraulically controlled multi-plate clutch than controls longitudinal torque distribution. When required, the multi-plate clutch – with the help of an electrohydraulic pump – diverts the engine’s power to the rear wheels as necessary. It does so in less than 250 ms and unnoticed by the driver. The DSC system keeps the pump’s control unit constantly supplied with important data for analyzing the driving situation. The data includes the vehicle’s speed, lateral and longitudinal acceleration, steering lock, wheel-speed, pitch, accelerator position, the Driving Dynamic Control and DSC settings. This information is used to determine the ideal power split between the front and rear wheels.

The Ultimate Driving experience on all types of road.

This Sports Activity Coupe cuts a dashing figure on every journey, not least thanks to its peerless BMW TwinPower Turbo engine and sophisticated powertrain. These components team up with the car’s refined chassis to endow it with class-beating handling qualities, exceptional agility and superb feedback, allowing the BMW X2 to create an unprecedented driving experience in this segment.

Exhilarating sportiness and adaptability.

The common denominator of all BMW X2 models is an improved chassis with revised tuning for increased agility, allowing to better make use of the BMW TwinPower Turbo engine performance and providing an excellent basis for a thrilling driving experience.

The car’s driving responses can be adapted with a simple push of the Driving Dynamics Control switch, which allows drivers to choose between COMFORT mode, efficiency-enhancing ECO PRO mode and SPORT mode. The pre-programmed set-up available via SPORT mode gives the car even more dynamic steering and powertrain responses. If the optional Dynamic Damper Control (0.4 inches lower ride height) is specified, the car’s suspension can be adjusted even more precisely to better suit individual preferences.

The M Sport suspension available on the BMW X2 M Sport X is a particularly good match for those wanting to extract the maximum dynamic performance and includes tauter spring and damper tuning. BMW X2 models specified with M Sport suspension are also lowered by 0.4 inches compared to the standard setup for even sportier handling. The specially adapted anti-roll bar bearings, which come with M Sport suspension and Dynamic Damper Control, also contribute to enhanced sportiness and agility.

A distinctive character define the first-ever BMW X2.

Many of the design details emphasize the BMW X2’s standalone nature while simultaneously and unequivocally signaling its membership of the X family. The iconic BMW kidney grille is just one example, turning the familiar trapezoidal shape on its head and instead widening from top to bottom. This is the first time this design detail has seen the light of day on a modern BMW.

The C-pillars host two characteristic BMW features: the hallmark BMW Hofmeister kink and, for the first time on a BMW X model, the BMW roundel. There is something special about the design of both these items. As an integral element of the C-pillar, the Hofmeister kink on the BMW X2 is slightly elongated and does not cross over the door line. This boosts the dynamic looks of this Sports Activity Coupe. The BMW roundel on the C-pillars invokes a design cue much admired on classic BMW coupes such as the 2000 CS and 3.0 CSL, and ensures the car is instantly recognizable on the road.

Design highlights: front end:



BMW kidney grille.

The kidney grille has always been an identifying feature of any BMW. On the BMW X2, however, its outline is wider at its base than at its top. The BMW X2 is the first BMW to feature this new design cue, and it gives the new car a broader, even more distinctive and even sportier appearance. Below the grille, the hexagonal design of the lower section reinforces this impression. The kidney grille provides a visual expression of the BMW X2’s classy appeal. The leading edge of the kidney grill bars in High-gloss Black contrast with the grille’s chrome surround accent.

Headlights.

The design of the BMW X2’s headlights reinforces its striking, sporty looks. New hexagonal elements of the full LED headlights (including LED daytime driving lights) combine with the fog lamps to create the characteristic six-eyed face of the X family and make the vehicle instantly recognizable. Because the inner headlights are slightly narrower than the outer ones, it gives the BMW X2 a focused presence. Moreover, chrome surfaces add a high-quality touch while a chrome bar at the outer edges enhances the impression of width. Full-LED headlights are available as standard for the BMW X2. The bi-LED light for low beam and high beam is extremely bright and effective at illuminating the road, while also accentuating the BMW X2’s sporty looks. The headlights display fine detailing, achieved in part through hexagonal LED daytime driving light tubes and laser engraving.

Side skirts.

The side skirts of the BMW X2 are among its signature features and their design varies depending on specification. The body trim is black on the standard version of the car and visible from all angles. This creates a rugged look typical of X family models, gives the appearance of high ground clearance and ensures it is easily recognized.

Roofline.

The roofline of the BMW X2 has an almost coupe-like lightness, which gives the whole car the impression of surging forward. A key contributor is the styling above the familiar BMW character line, where the body tapers in sharply towards the greenhouse. The athletic shoulders generate a large number of light surfaces in the upper section of the BMW X2 and makes the greenhouse appear lighter. The rear slim window together with the optional M Rear Spoiler inject an extra dose of sportiness into the car’s proportions.

Design highlights: rear end:



Rear spoiler.

The rear spoiler provides a dynamic flourish to round of the BMW X2’s roofline. As well as emphasizing the car’s sportiness, it also highlights the streamlined look of the rear window area. Combined with the width-enhancing rear bumper, this creates a powerful rear view. In addition, the rear spoiler with side-mounted aero edges in High-gloss Black is one of the influential factors in the BMW X2’s aerodynamics. The standard rear spoiler can be replaced on the M Sport X model with the even sportier M Rear Spoiler.

Rear lights: clearly recognizable, even in the dark.

The horizontal design lines of the BMW X2’s rear end tighten the visual distance between the car and the road, emphasizing the car’s width and therefore its sporty character. These lines continue into the high-set rear lights. The LED rear lights represent a symbiosis of the T-shape lighting contour shared by other BMW X models and the L shape familiar from BMW coupes. This iconographic light signature includes a precise LED strip on the inside of the rear light units.

Rear bumper.

The BMW X2 has a broad, planted stance on the road, especially when viewed from the rear. Creating this impression of width are the horizontal design lines and a distinctive rear bumper. The latter’s design will vary depending on the car’s specification. On the standard car, it comes in the vehicle color and matte black. The BMW X2 M Sport X, meanwhile, gets a specific diffusor insert in Frozen Grey. The new rear bumper and tailgate design sees the latter sitting flush with the rear apron giving it a harmonious feel.

BMW X2 equipment option highlights:

Exterior colors.

The BMW X2 comes in non-metallic paint as standard in either Alpine White or Jet Black. Nine additional exterior colors are available, including the new Galvanic Gold metallic finish.

Wheels.

The BMW X2 has a poised on-road stance thanks to large wheels with striking designs. The BMW X2 comes standard on 18-inch wheel Y-spoke wheels and optional 19-inch Y-spoke wheels.

Upholstery.

The BMW X2 is upholstered as standard in SensaTec in either black or oyster, but customers also have numerous optional leathers to choose from. They include four shades of Dakota leather with coordinated contrast stitching and part-perforation, including the new Magma Red Dakota leather.

Trim finishers.

The trim finishers in the BMW X2 reinforce the car’s high-class appeal. Trim finishers in Black high-gloss with a pearl chrome accent strip are fitted as standard. Four additional trim finishers are available as an option with accent strips in Pearl-effect Chrome and 6-color LED contour lighting in the door trim.

The BMW X2 M Sport X: inspired by the world of rally racing:

The design of the first-ever BMW X2 M Sport X combines design elements from BMW M and the BMW X family. Taking its cue from the radical designs of rally cars, the use of Frozen Grey as an accent color throughout the BMW X2 M Sport X provides an overall image of striking contrasts. This shade is used for features such as the specific M Sport X elements, which are visible from virtually every angle, and creates a distinctive ground clearance appearance.

Additional standout features of the M Sport X model include the bumper styling. “With the BMW X2 we’re introducing our new M Sport X model variant,” says Marcus Syring, Head of Design BMW M Automobiles. “The richly contrasting signature color Frozen Grey and recurring hexagonal elements are among its defining visual features. This model variant is inspired by rally racing. It embodies our interpretation of a new, young ‘M’ dynamic and offers a nuanced manifestation of sportiness.”

BMW X2 M Sport X equipment option highlights.

Exterior colors.

The standard exterior color for the BMW X2 M Sport X is Alpine White nonmetallic, against which the wraparound signature shade Frozen Grey produces a stunning visual contrast. Additionally, seven metallic exterior colors are available as an option, including Milano Blue Metallic, Sunset Orange Metallic and the new Galvanic Gold metallic finish that gives added impact to the character of the BMW X2 M Sport X.

Wheels.

The 19-inch style 722 M Double Spoke wheels fitted on the BMW X2 M Sport X as standard are exclusive to this model variant and are available with All-season or Performance tires. The optional 20-inch style 717 M Double Spoke wheels with Performance tires, really grab the attention – not just with their size, but their extravagant design – a standout feature in this vehicle segment.

Trim finishers.

The new Aluminum Hexagon Anthracite trim finisher with an accent strip in Pearl-effect Chrome is reserved for the BMW X2 M Sport X. Its design mirrors the hexagonal structure that is also a characteristic feature of this particular model’s exterior styling. Three additional trim finishers are available and all include an accent strip that matches the specific trim finisher, as well as contour lighting in the door trim.

Interior and equipment: Contemporary ambience with premium flair.

The interior of the BMW X2 blends signature BMW elements, such as a pronounced driver focus and dynamic lines, with the understated ruggedness of a BMW X model. The high-class quality of the BMW X2 and its impressive level of equipment, even in the standard version, are both instantly apparent. The instrument panel has contrast stitching and decorative stitching as standard, while the center console features materials including Sensatec with contrast stitching. Eye-catching highlights can be added by opting for the newly available perforated Dakota leather in Magma Red.

The first-ever BMW X2 combines all of this with a generous helping of everyday practicality. The trunk has a capacity of 50.1 cubic feet, meaning it can effortlessly handle luggage from ski weekends or mountain-bike tours or a day out with the family. This high level of functionality manifests itself in the passenger compartment too, thanks to features such as a door design with large pockets and additional storage compartments.

Interior highlights:

Driver focus.

The cabin of the BMW X2 is focused on the driver, with the design of features such as the instrument panel binnacle clearly directed at the road ahead. All controls are ergonomically positioned to allow the driver to assimilate their information with a single glance and operate them with ease.

Characteristic BMW X-model seating position.

The driver and passengers are seated in an elevated position, albeit slightly lower than in the BMW X1, in typical BMW X-model fashion. This results in an excellent all-round view and places the driver in complete control of the driving situation. Both the driver and passengers seem to be looking down on the instrument panel, which enforces the impression of an optimal view over the road – combined with flawless operability.

Materials.

The softly foamed instrument panel is pleasant to the touch and gains visual appeal with contrast and decorative stitching. Sophisticated upholstery variants are available as options, including five Dakota leather variants with part-perforation and coordinated contrast stitching. The choice of trim finishers, including High-gloss Black, Aluminum and matte Oak Grain variants, also underlines the high-quality credentials of the first-ever BMW X2.

Controls.

All functional controls in the center console are set in high-gloss black fascia’s as standard, giving the interior a special touch of timeless elegance.

Ambient Lighting.

The standard ambient lighting allows drivers to set a stylish lighting mood for the interior of their BMW X2 by choosing the color of their preference: Orange, Lilac, Mint, Bronze, Blue or White. The LED lighting in the trim surfaces of the instrument panel and door panels forms a continuous band that extends all the way around the cabin to the rear. The way in which the monitor and control consoles seem to be almost floating above and in front of the instrument panel is a particularly stunning effect at night-time.

Black panel technology.

The modern black panel technology included in every BMW X2 as standard is one of its standout features. Employed for both the instrument cluster and the information display, it highlights the vehicle’s high level of technical sophistication. The instrument panel and Info Display with Black Panel Technology provide the BMW Driver with a clearly-arranged overview of important information. ‘Black Panel’ means that one only sees an elegant, matte, black surface when the ignition is turned off. Only a few details, like the scale markings on the dials, are still visible. The instruments – only those selected by the driver or relevant to his current needs – appear when the driver presses the start button.

Panoramic roof.

The panoramic roof found on the list of optional extras adds to the sense of spaciousness inside the BMW X2 and bathes the passenger compartment in light. The front section of the panoramic roof tilts and slides open, just like a conventional sunroof.

Digital services in the first-ever BMW X2:



The intelligently connected, clever way to travel.

As far as BMW is concerned, there is one thing that always comes first in a connected vehicle: the task of driving. For this reason, all of the BMW ConnectedDrive and BMW Connected elements in the new BMW X2 have once again been designed to assist, inform or entertain the driver at the appropriate time using just the right services. Intuitive interaction between driver and vehicle forms the basis for top-class connectivity. The new BMW X2 offers its driver three different ways of interacting with their car, as the sixth generation of the iDrive control concept now supplements the familiar iDrive Controller, the cloud based voice control, as well as optional touchscreen operation for the Control Display. The touchscreen can also be used comfortably by the front passenger.

“We focused on presenting the customer’s interaction pathways with the car via the displays in a visually appealing and coherent way, as well as making them intuitive to use,” explains Gernot Schmierer, Head of User Experience Design for BMW Group Design. “With the BMW X2, we’re giving our customers the chance to interact with their car in the way they feel most comfortable. The BMW X2 uses the optional touch functionality and the optional Head-Up Display to offer a first-class customer experience in this vehicle class.”

Intuitive usability and displays.

Standard specification for every BMW X2 includes a 6.5-inch freestanding Control Display. This is upgraded to a 6.5-inch or 8.8-inch Touch Control Display if a navigation system is selected. The display concept is designed to provide the driver with a quick summary of the most important information at any particular time by means of, for example, the live tiles that appear in the display’s main menu. If an optional navigation system is specified, its operation emulates the intuitive touch control principles familiar from smartphones. For even greater safety and convenience in the BMW X2, there is the option of the full-color BMW Head-Up Display, which projects a high resolution image of all important driving information and navigation/assistance system readouts onto the windscreen and therefore into the driver’s field of view.

Intelligently connected: BMW Connected+.

The integration of the BMW Connected app and BMW ConnectedDrive Services focuses on the needs of the BMW X2 driver. These digital services and comfort-enhancing functions enable X2 drivers to organize their daily routines as efficiently as possible. BMW Connected provides a digital bridge between smartphones and the car by offering ways to remotely control the vehicle, view important data, and provide a simple way to send destinations and trips to the vehicle. With the extended functionality of Connected+, there is the next level of in-car personalization and smartphone content integration on the Control Display of the BMW X2. This makes display and operation in the vehicle simpler than ever. One example of a new Connected+ service is Share Live Trip Status, which makes the question “What’s your ETA” a thing of the past; the driver can share a link containing live dynamic content of his or her current location and time of arrival with any contact. Among the other highlight features enabling connectivity anytime, anywhere are the optional WiFi hotspot preparation, which equips the BMW X2 to host a built-in WiFi hotspot with LTE speeds, and the optional telephony with wireless charging for compatible smartphones. The optional Apple CarPlay® Compatibility, meanwhile, enables easy, wireless in-car use of selected iPhone functions.

Driver assistance systems: drive with assurance, arrive relaxed.

Not only does the BMW X2 offer drivers a wide selection of driver assistance systems, it also boasts highly advanced technologies. The optional camera-based Driving Assistance Package available for the first-ever BMW X2 help to ensure greater assurance and safety in different driving situations and includes: Lane Departure Warning, Speed Limit Info, Automatic High Beams, as well as Frontal Collision Warning and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function. In addition to these functions, the ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant is available– which maintains both a desired speed between 19 – 87 mph entered by the driver and the safety distance to vehicles travelling ahead. Park Distance Control and the rear-view camera, make precise and comfortable maneuvering that much easier. The likewise optional Parking Assistant also helps the driver to find parallel parking spaces and park the vehicle.