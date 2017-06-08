BMW's Upcoming Crossover Mania

Within the next two years, BMW's crossover lineup will undergo a massive change with two key models undergoing a redesign and two new models joining the family. Australian outlet Motoring has learned some key details about the models in question and possible debuts.

X2: Think X1 in a sleeker package. Previewed last year at the Paris Motor Show, the X2 will come with a range of three and four-cylinder engines. Drivetrain choices will include front or all-wheel drive. It is expected to launch sometime early next year.

X3: One of BMW's most popular models, the next-generation model is expected to go on sale in Europe sometime later this year with other markets to follow. It will use the CLAR (Cluster Architecture) platform that underpins the 5 and 7-Series. Expect a range of four and six-cylinder engines.

X5: The X5 is a big seller in key markets and BMW has reportedly fast-tracked the replacement to go into production beginning in late 2018. It will also use the CLAR platform.

X7: BMW's new flagship SUV and challenger to the likes of Mercedes' GLS. It will also use the CLAR platform and feature a range of engines including six, eight, and even a V12 option. A concept version is expected to debut at Frankfurt later this year, with production beginning in late 2018.

Source: Motoring