    BMW's Upcoming Crossover Mania

    By William Maley

      • More crossovers are incoming for BMW

    Within the next two years, BMW's crossover lineup will undergo a massive change with two key models undergoing a redesign and two new models joining the family. Australian outlet Motoring has learned some key details about the models in question and possible debuts.

    • X2: Think X1 in a sleeker package. Previewed last year at the Paris Motor Show, the X2 will come with a range of three and four-cylinder engines. Drivetrain choices will include front or all-wheel drive. It is expected to launch sometime early next year.
    • X3: One of BMW's most popular models, the next-generation model is expected to go on sale in Europe sometime later this year with other markets to follow. It will use the CLAR (Cluster Architecture) platform that underpins the 5 and 7-Series. Expect a range of four and six-cylinder engines.
    • X5: The X5 is a big seller in key markets and BMW has reportedly fast-tracked the replacement to go into production beginning in late 2018. It will also use the CLAR platform.
    • X7: BMW's new flagship SUV and challenger to the likes of Mercedes' GLS. It will also use the CLAR platform and feature a range of engines including six, eight, and even a V12 option. A concept version is expected to debut at Frankfurt later this year, with production beginning in late 2018.

    Source: Motoring

    dfelt

    I actually wonder about the V12 option, if it stays and shows up, this will probably be the last Hurrah for the engine. I would honestly expect I6, V8, and V8TT before along with Hybrid.

    smk4565

    Smart move by BMW, crossovers are what sells.  The V12 Will probably be a last hurrah, but I think it will also force Mercedes to do a Maybach GLS with a V12 also.  

