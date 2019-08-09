Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    First of Many BMW Model Cuts

      ...the reaper is prowling...

    Reaper_sprite.gifAt the end of July we told you that BMW was planning a slew of model cuts in an effort to save some cash. The first of those cuts has just arrived, for 2020, there will be no 3-Series GT, 6-Series GT, or 6-Series Gran Coupe.  This announcement effectively kills the 6-series lineup entirely which the 8-series has taken over for.  The GT versions of the 3 and 6-Series never caught on and visually looked ungainly. 

    That enough would be perfectly good enough reason for canceling the cars, but the real reason has to do with the markets massive shift towards SUVs.  Already the X3 is outselling the entire 3-series lineup on a regular basis, so keeping such a low volume variant around is probably not in the best interest of a company wishing to cut costs.  We'll update you as we find out about more cuts to the BMW line.

     

    Source: Autoblog
    Image: BMW Newsroom

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ccap41

    Thank god. Those were the next ugliest things in their lineup only slightly behind the X4 and X6. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    20 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Thank god. Those were the next ugliest things in their lineup only slightly behind the X4 and X6. 

    Hear Hear, 1,000,000 plus agree with you!

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74

    Good idea to ditch those vehicles that cannot pull their own weight on the sales charts.  BMW may have to cull more from their herd of cars and SAVs.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    So they kill the 6 series only to bring out an 8-series coupe, convertible and gran coupe which cost $30k more than the 6-series.  They also have an X8 coming.  So they aren’t really shrinking the lineup they are just pushing more SUVs and more expensive cars.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    So they kill the 6 series only to bring out an 8-series coupe, convertible and gran coupe which cost $30k more than the 6-series.  They also have an X8 coming.  So they aren’t really shrinking the lineup they are just pushing more SUVs and more expensive cars.

    More shrinkage to come... Possibly from the 8 series itself. The 2 door versions may go away.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      July 2019: BMW Group
      By Drew Dowdell
    • Drew Dowdell
      BMW News: BMW Planning Model Lineup Cuts
      By Drew Dowdell
      Cutting models from lineups seems to be the order of the day lately.  Automakers like Nissan, General Motors, and Mercedes Benz, are in the process of hatcheting the heck out their lineups. Now comes the news from BMW.
      BMW has been struggling to make money on vehicles less than €40,000, due to fears of another global recession, a marked slowdown in the automotive sector, and Trump inspired trade wars, BMW is looking to cull options and models from their lineup.  Gone will be many convertible variants, including the next Z4, the 2-series, 8-series (coupe and convertible). Also pushing up the daisies will be the 7-series standard wheelbase (Not offered in the US), the 1-series 3-door, the 2-series Gran Tourer, and 3-series GT.  Even the BMW X2 could get the scythe.  On the electric front, the i3 and i8 will be phased out due to their use of expensive carbon fiber, in place they will get much more conventional EV replacements, including a fully electric X3. 
      As far as Mini goes, Mini's future development is being handled by Great Wall Motors for the Mini three-door and 5-door. The Countryman is based on the X1. Mini's future is shaky as the brand continues to fail to bring up its sales numbers. It also has a great number of variants for a small brand, so expect to see some of those reduced. 
      It seems no brand is safe from the global automotive pull back. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      BMW Planning Model Lineup Cuts
      By Drew Dowdell
      Cutting models from lineups seems to be the order of the day lately.  Automakers like Nissan, General Motors, and Mercedes Benz, are in the process of hatcheting the heck out their lineups. Now comes the news from BMW.
      BMW has been struggling to make money on vehicles less than €40,000, due to fears of another global recession, a marked slowdown in the automotive sector, and Trump inspired trade wars, BMW is looking to cull options and models from their lineup.  Gone will be many convertible variants, including the next Z4, the 2-series, 8-series (coupe and convertible). Also pushing up the daisies will be the 7-series standard wheelbase (Not offered in the US), the 1-series 3-door, the 2-series Gran Tourer, and 3-series GT.  Even the BMW X2 could get the scythe.  On the electric front, the i3 and i8 will be phased out due to their use of expensive carbon fiber, in place they will get much more conventional EV replacements, including a fully electric X3. 
      As far as Mini goes, Mini's future development is being handled by Great Wall Motors for the Mini three-door and 5-door. The Countryman is based on the X1. Mini's future is shaky as the brand continues to fail to bring up its sales numbers. It also has a great number of variants for a small brand, so expect to see some of those reduced. 
      It seems no brand is safe from the global automotive pull back. 
    • Drew Dowdell
      June 2019: BMW of North America
      By Drew Dowdell
    • Drew Dowdell
      BMW News: BMW Vision M Next Concept Unveiled
      By Drew Dowdell
      BMW unveiled their BMW Vision M Next Concept in Munich today. This concept displays the prototype of BMW's future driving assistance technologies named "EASE" and "BOOST".  EASE allows the car to take over the task of driving and allowing the driver to relaxing in a comfortable living space.  Relaxing, talking, in-car entertainment, or other things focused away from driving are possible here. BOOST offers the driver the ultimate driving experience. 
      The interior is driver oriented even if the driver is not driving. The design keeps the driver focused on the right content at the right time. 
      Much of the Vision M Next Concept is a homage to the current BMW i8 PHEV. The exterior is pure sports car. Power comes from a PHEV drive with a total output of 600 horsepower and a top speed of 186 MPH.  Zero to 62 MPH is said to take just 3.0 seconds. There is also a BOOST+ mode that grants extra power at the push of a button.   All electric mode is good for up to 62 miles of range allowing for most commutes to be made purely on electricity alone...assuming you don't use the BOOST+ button too often. 
      The concept isn't expected to go into production, but could indicate the path that BMW takes for both the i8 and fully autonomous driving.  Parts of the structure use recycled carbon fiber reinforced plastic, similar to bits of the 7-series and the platform can be used for EV, PHEV, and internal combustion engines.  BMW plans on releasing 25 electrified models over the next few years with all of them on the scene by 2023.
       
       

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...