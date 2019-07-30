Jump to content
    BMW Planning Model Lineup Cuts

      ...struggling to make money on cars under €40,000...

    Cutting models from lineups seems to be the order of the day lately.  Automakers like Nissan, General Motors, and Mercedes Benz, are in the process of hatcheting the heck out their lineups. Now comes the news from BMW.

    BMW has been struggling to make money on vehicles less than €40,000, due to fears of another global recession, a marked slowdown in the automotive sector, and Trump inspired trade wars, BMW is looking to cull options and models from their lineup.  Gone will be many convertible variants, including the next Z4, the 2-series, 8-series (coupe and convertible). Also pushing up the daisies will be the 7-series standard wheelbase (Not offered in the US), the 1-series 3-door, the 2-series Gran Tourer, and 3-series GT.  Even the BMW X2 could get the scythe.  On the electric front, the i3 and i8 will be phased out due to their use of expensive carbon fiber, in place they will get much more conventional EV replacements, including a fully electric X3. 

    As far as Mini goes, Mini's future development is being handled by Great Wall Motors for the Mini three-door and 5-door. The Countryman is based on the X1. Mini's future is shaky as the brand continues to fail to bring up its sales numbers. It also has a great number of variants for a small brand, so expect to see some of those reduced. 

    It seems no brand is safe from the global automotive pull back. 

    Source: Automobile Magazine
    Image: BMW

    Robert Hall

    Problem w/ the 8 series is it looks like a Mustang with BMW front and rear styling cues at a much higher price.  (and at a higher price than the 6 series coupe it replaced).  The weird bulges in the rear fascia don't help either. 

    balthazar

    The 8-series JUST CAME OUT!
    Of course, a markedly more expensive re-dux of the failed 6-series was doomed to fail; I called that way back.

    Regardless of USDM AND global industry health, just about all OEMS have overextended themselves with the borderline ridiculous array of models. Even if we were looking at a 19M USDM year, the cost of development has only gone up on already thin margins. Within-brand consolidation is inevitable.

    ccap41

    X4 and X6, please. 

    That is insane they are talking of axing the vehicle that is what, 6 months old? 

    There's one in my town and it's beautiful(coupe). 

    ..3 Series GT is equally as hideous and awkward as the X4 and X6.. Good thing that is on its way out. 

    smk4565

    The X8 crossover coupe is green lit for production I believe.   

    The Gran turismo models don’t sell at all they can cut those, I would be surprised to see the 8-series go die to high price = high margin but maybe they don’t see a future.  No Z4 means no Supra and hopefully they do kill the 1-series and let Mercedes have that market.

    Drew Dowdell
    4 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The X8 crossover coupe is green lit for production I believe.   

    The Gran turismo models don’t sell at all they can cut those, I would be surprised to see the 8-series go die to high price = high margin but maybe they don’t see a future.  No Z4 means no Supra and hopefully they do kill the 1-series and let Mercedes have that market.

    the X8 is not going to be a crossover coupe like the X6. 

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Is the X8 going to be bigger than the X7, or are they going to do something weird like Audi did were the Q8 is smaller than the Q7? 

    It's going to be sportier than the boxy X7

    smk4565

    Audi is planning more performance crossovers due to high demand.  They have an RS Q8 coming and I don’t see why they would do the same on Q7 and Q5.

    balthazar

    X8 is a waste of developmental budget. BMW's growth is on their bottom end, not their top.

    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Audi is planning more performance crossovers due to high demand.  They have an RS Q8 coming and I don’t see why they would do the same on Q7 and Q5.

    Won't be surprised when we hear about cuts at Audi also.  The TT is already ToastToast. Wouldn't be surprised to see the A5 and A7 go. 

    1 minute ago, balthazar said:

    X8 is a waste of developmental budget. BMW's growth is on their bottom end, not their top.

    That was part of the point of the article... BMW is having trouble making money on cars at the bottom end. 

    texas99alpha

    The 3 Series GT is a real head scratcher. This is a true "crossover" and a heck of a lot of fun to drive for the size that it is. BMW has done an abysmal job marketing it - just finding it on their website or on dealer inventory requires a PhD... Don't know why it's gotten so much neglect. It's a gem if you find one. 

    riviera74

    Can somebody get BMW to ax Mini?  Even though I see a few driving around, there is no reason to have Mini here in the land of CUVs.  Even Europe may no longer need Mini Coopers when they can get a Buick Encore or a Cadillac XT4.

    smk4565
    6 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Won't be surprised when we hear about cuts at Audi also.  The TT is already ToastToast. Wouldn't be surprised to see the A5 and A7 go. 

     

    The cars being cut are sports cars and coupes.  Because people wants sports SUVs now.   It is easier for Audi to sell a $100k Q8 than a $50k TT.   

    A5 could die, but they have a 4 door A5 now to grab more sales, but really that is redundant to the A4.  I think Mercedes should kill the CLA also, A-class sedan and hatch would serve the purpose.  The thing with the A7 and CLS though is they cost $10k more than the A6 and E-class and have the same mechanics, interior, etc.  Sheet metal probably doesn't cost $10k, so they are picking up $5k pure profit on top of a vehicle that had $5k profit to begin with.

    balthazar
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I think Mercedes should kill the CLA also, A-class sedan and hatch would serve the purpose.

    Purpose: to compete with Kia on price…. but with a front wheel drive sedan. 

    smk4565
    7 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Purpose: to compete with Kia on price…. but with a front wheel drive sedan. 

    Purpose of being a small car and in the $30-40k range.  They don't need 2 sedans doing the same thing.  

    Robert Hall
    8 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Purpose of being a small car and in the $30-40k range.  They don't need 2 sedans doing the same thing.  

    By M-B's logic and terminology, the A-class and CLA are like the E-class and CLS.    Sedan and 4dr coupe.  Whether the market needs both, that's another issue..

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    By M-B's logic and terminology, the A-class and CLA are like the E-class and CLS.    Sedan and 4dr coupe.  Whether the market needs both, that's another issue..

    I am not so sure they need the CLS when they have an E-class sedan and coupe.  And an AMG GT 4-door if an E-class isn't enough performance.  

    smk4565
    16 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    ^ 4-dr sedan 4-cyl FWD bland generic appliance. toyoter competition.

    Well if everyone else is going to bail on sedans except Toyota and Honda, someone has to compete with them.   And the A-class is smaller than a Corolla at double the price, so I don't know if they are really competing with Toyota.  I am glad Mercedes still makes sedans, and hasn't just let the whole brand drift into bland front drive 4-cylinder crossovers like almost everyone else.  

     

    balthazar

    The car your talking about being glad about is a bland front drive 4-cylinder 'everyone else' appliance.

    Robert Hall
    8 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I am not so sure they need the CLS when they have an E-class sedan and coupe.  And an AMG GT 4-door if an E-class isn't enough performance.  

    Because they are Mercedes...infinite niches.   Will that strategy change?  Maybe.. 

    Potluck

    BMW lost their way a long time ago when they strayed too far from their original purpose in the name of volume. They made the 3-series and 5-series too soft to cater to American tastes then they started chasing weird things like the 3GT and X6. 

    • Drew Dowdell
      Porsche News: Porsche Taycan Pre-Orders Top 30,000
      By Drew Dowdell
      It hasn't even been officially unveiled yet, but the Porsche Taycan has already secured more than 30,000 pre-orders, 10,000 more than the initial estimates. Porsche initially set production at 20,000 per year but later raised it to 40,000 per year. The extra €2,500 deposits support this raise in production.  Porsche has been recruiting for 1,500 new positions to support the manufacturing process.  If Porsche does sell 40,000 Taycans in the first year, it will eclipse Porsche's famous 911 in sales.
      The Taycan is Porsche's EV rival to the Tesla Model S. Porsche is installing fast chargers at all of its dealerships in the U.S. and Europe that can add 62 miles of range in just 4 minutes. The Taycan's total range is around 310 miles.  In addition, the first 3 years of charging will be free at Electrify America charging stations.
      The Taycan's starting price is expected to be arount $90,000. 
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Porsche Taycan Pre-Orders Top 30,000
      By Drew Dowdell
      It hasn't even been officially unveiled yet, but the Porsche Taycan has already secured more than 30,000 pre-orders, 10,000 more than the initial estimates. Porsche initially set production at 20,000 per year but later raised it to 40,000 per year. The extra €2,500 deposits support this raise in production.  Porsche has been recruiting for 1,500 new positions to support the manufacturing process.  If Porsche does sell 40,000 Taycans in the first year, it will eclipse Porsche's famous 911 in sales.
      The Taycan is Porsche's EV rival to the Tesla Model S. Porsche is installing fast chargers at all of its dealerships in the U.S. and Europe that can add 62 miles of range in just 4 minutes. The Taycan's total range is around 310 miles.  In addition, the first 3 years of charging will be free at Electrify America charging stations.
      The Taycan's starting price is expected to be arount $90,000. 
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Nissan News: Nissan Readies the Guillotine for its Model Lineup
      By Drew Dowdell
      There's one disadvantage to being partially owned by the French, they know how to cut things off when they need to. We reported last week that due to lagging sales and plunging profits, Nissan was readying to layoff 12,500 employees globally, or 9% of their global workforce. It seems that other cuts are on the way as well, though we may not see as much of it here in the U.S.
      Along with the 9% cut in jobs will be around 10% of its global lineup as well.  First to go will be the low-end models in developing markets like India. Their overseas brand Datsun could see the bulk of the cuts, but the US will lose models as well. Expect coupes and hatchbacks to be the first to go, the Versa hatchback for example will not be returning for 2020, replaced by the more crossover-like Kicks. Which coupe might die? The Nissan 370Z, the Nissan GT-R, and the Infiniti Q60 are prime targets.  Deliveries of the Infiniti Q60 are down 48.8% as of June. In Sedan-Land, the Maxima fell 30% and the Altima, which is all-new, is down 12.1%. 
      But it isn't just cars that could get kicked to the curb.  The Nissan Titan sales are down 22.6%, selling a mere 18,026 copies in the first half of this year. This trails even the slow selling Toyota Tundra by some 36,000 units. The Murano is down 33% year to date. 
      So if you're wondering which models may have their head in the Guillotine, take a look at our Sales Figure Ticker for Nissan for June and put a big red question mark on them. 

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Nissan Readies the Guillotine for its Model Lineup
      By Drew Dowdell
      There's one disadvantage to being partially owned by the French, they know how to cut things off when they need to. We reported last week that due to lagging sales and plunging profits, Nissan was readying to layoff 12,500 employees globally, or 9% of their global workforce. It seems that other cuts are on the way as well, though we may not see as much of it here in the U.S.
      Along with the 9% cut in jobs will be around 10% of its global lineup as well.  First to go will be the low-end models in developing markets like India. Their overseas brand Datsun could see the bulk of the cuts, but the US will lose models as well. Expect coupes and hatchbacks to be the first to go, the Versa hatchback for example will not be returning for 2020, replaced by the more crossover-like Kicks. Which coupe might die? The Nissan 370Z, the Nissan GT-R, and the Infiniti Q60 are prime targets.  Deliveries of the Infiniti Q60 are down 48.8% as of June. In Sedan-Land, the Maxima fell 30% and the Altima, which is all-new, is down 12.1%. 
      But it isn't just cars that could get kicked to the curb.  The Nissan Titan sales are down 22.6%, selling a mere 18,026 copies in the first half of this year. This trails even the slow selling Toyota Tundra by some 36,000 units. The Murano is down 33% year to date. 
      So if you're wondering which models may have their head in the Guillotine, take a look at our Sales Figure Ticker for Nissan for June and put a big red question mark on them. 

