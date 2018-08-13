Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Spying: Next-Generation BMW 3-Series Quietly Hums Along

      When a 3-Series goes electric

    There have been some rumors floating around for the past couple of years that BMW was planning to offer a 3-Series with a fully electric powertrain. Some new spy shots reveal that may come to fruition.

    At first glance, this looks like a normal 3-Series sedan. But on the front doors, there is a label that reads "Electric Test Vehicle". BMW has also tried to disguise the fact this is an electric by attaching tailpipes, but the spy photographer says its a pure EV.

    Not much is known about the electric powertrain or batteries. This mule was seen testing with a Tesla Model 3, suggesting that BMW sees it a direct competitor to the 3-Series EV. To do that, the model would need a range of over 200 miles. But sources at BMW tell Motor Trend that the range could be as close to 300 miles.

    We do know the next 3-Series will transition the CLAR platform that uses a combination of steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber. It also looks like that the design will not change that much from the current model.

    The next 3-Series is expected to debut at the Paris Motor Show in October. Whether we see the EV version is unclear.

    Source: Motor Trend


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    BMW-3-Series-Electric-11.jpg?impolicy=en

    Way too funny seeing that label above the Fake Tail pipes. :P I honestly hope they come out of the gate right with a 300 mile battery pack. Put tesla in their place. :smilewide:

    After reviewing these pictures, if BMW truly delivers on an EV sedan with 300 miles that you cannot tell apart from an ICE Series 3 sedan, they will really hit Tesla hard as I think most people will take an EV without even thinking about it. Just another Torquay silent car that glides along, charging on cheap electricity with lower maintenance. 

    balthazar

    balthazar 3,740

    Posted

    I dunno- the BMW 330e is a unilaterally flop despite a 370 mile range (but it's pure EV range is only a measly 14 miles). Not so sure a full electric BMW 3 is going to do much better (i8 is ridiculously overpriced).

    Edited by balthazar
    dfelt
    8 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I dunno- the BMW 330e is a unilaterally flop despite a 370 mile range (but it's pure EV range is only a measly 14 miles). Not so sure a full electric BMW 3 is going to do much better (i8 is ridiculously overpriced).

    Agree the i8 is overpriced, over rated. The 330e is a flop as a mild hybrid with only 14 miles is a joke, not worth the cost. 

    I truly think the next OEM with a 300 mile range pure EV is going to take Tesla's lunch of a model 3 swdan. Tesla quality is a joke and I do believe there is enough demand that once you get another builder making a car or cuv with a 300 mile range that can produce in quantity with quality that Tesla will hurt.

    dfelt
    10 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    The i3 is a joke, the i8 is a joke.  This will certainly be no different.

    You complain about the weird looking i Series and how they lack looking like normal auto's. Now a normal looking EV is coming and you pre-Judge it.

    You do not know how it will be received. A normal looking 3 series like the rest of the family, with 300 miles of range and less maintenance cost, lower fueling costs and quiet sounds like a win for those that are tired of waiting for the over rated Tesla Model 3.

