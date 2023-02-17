Buick Quietly Releases 2024 Encore GX

Buicks press release says that the Encore GX is North America's most popular vehicle now with an updated interior, new tech and a brands new face / logo.

Welcome to the first ever Buick Encore GX Avenir CUV. This blue top ranked CUV by J.D. Power Initial Quality Study continues Buick's standard for high-quality engineering and craftsmanship.

The Buick Wildcat EV concept introduced the world to this new front fascia design language.

This features a dynamic, forward-leaning front-end that comes to a crescendo at Buick's new body-mounted tri-shield logo. An updated modern grille pairs with the new signature winged LED headlamps, creating a distinctive visual presence, featuring 18 or 19 inch wheel options depending on trim.

Avenir brings the best of Buick to the Encore GX for the first time as the top-of-the-line trim. The Encore GX is the first vehicle in the Buick lineup to offer the all new 19-inch Virtual Cockpit System, offering the largest infotainment screen in the segment.

Buick is introducing their VCS (Virtual Cockpit System) as a key piece of the Driver centric, Tech-forward interior design. The VCS features 19 inches diagonal of high-definition screens under a single pane of glass, comprising an 11-inch diagonal infotainment system, largest in its segment according to Buick and a custom configurable 8-inch diagonal driver cluster screen, both angled towards the driver for intuitive control.

Soft-touch materials and unique stitching patterns flow throughout the updated interior. The premium cabin experience is enhanced with Buick's QuietTuning system helping to prevent unwanted road noise from entering the cabin, providing a serene and premium driving experience.

Buick’s Avenir trim is coming off its most successful year yet, commanding approximately a 27 percent and 28 percent adoption rate on the Enclave and Envision, respectively, as customers continue to be drawn to the functional luxury Buick delivers.

Available for the first time on the Encore GX, the Avenir trim elevates the small SUV segment to a new level, offering customers exclusive design cues, cutting-edge features and premium materials that have all become synonymous with the Avenir badge.

On the exterior, the Encore GX Avenir includes a unique Avenir grille, unique clear lens LED tail lamps, 19-inch Avenir-specific wheels, chrome front and rear bumpers accents and black carbon metallic body side molding.

The Avenir experience continues on the inside, as the new Encore GX Avenir brings an exclusive Whisper Beige and Jet Black color theme, leather seats, 10-way power driver seat, 8-way power passenger seat, heated steering wheel, air ionizer, rearview auto dim mirror, embroidered Avenir head restraints and Avenir door sills.

The Buick Encore GX ST (Sport Touring) is an option for the Encore GX buyers that want a uniquely chic and sporty appearance.

The Buick Encore GX LED taillights and LED Headlights and front end are the same, the ST gets a high gloss black front and rear bumpers and is offered with an optional Black Roof Package and Glossy black wheels to match.

The Encore GX ST gets its own touch for interior appointments such as a flat bottom sport centric steering wheel and accents.

The Encore GX will introduce the latest version of Buick's infotainment system that is customizable and works wirelessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto including wireless phone charging.

The Buick Encore GX will come standard with a 1.2L Turbocharged engine producing 137 HP / 162 lb-ft of torque. An optional 1.3L Turbocharged engine is available that produces 155 HP / 174 lb-ft of torque.

AWD models will come standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission and FWD will come standard with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

GM is estimating 30 mpg combined for FWD and 27 mpg combined for AWD.

The 2024 Encore GX will come standard with Buick Driver Confidence package that includes six safety and driver assistance technologies such as Automatic Emergency braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure warning, IntelliBeam Auto high-beams and more.

The Buick Encore GX goes into production March 2023 and will be on Dealership lots Spring of 2023.

Buick Encore GX Preferred trim starts @ $26,895

Buick Encore GX ST trim starts @ $28,095

Buick Encore GX Avenir trim starts @ $33,195

Custom orders for the Buick Encore GX will start May 2023.