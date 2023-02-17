Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Buick Quietly Releases 2024 Encore GX

      Buick quietly released the 2024 Encore GX after the markets closed today, feature packed, styling that can cause a love or hate reaction.

    Buicks press release says that the Encore GX is North America's most popular vehicle now with an updated interior, new tech and a brands new face / logo.

    Welcome to the first ever Buick Encore GX Avenir CUV. This blue top ranked CUV by J.D. Power Initial Quality Study continues Buick's standard for high-quality engineering and craftsmanship.

    2024-buick-encore-gx-avenir-003.jpg

    The Buick Wildcat EV concept introduced the world to this new front fascia design language.

    Snag_ad25283.png

     

    2024-buick-encore-gx-avenir-004.jpg

    This features a dynamic, forward-leaning front-end that comes to a crescendo at Buick's new body-mounted tri-shield logo. An updated modern grille pairs with the new signature winged LED headlamps, creating a distinctive visual presence, featuring 18 or 19 inch wheel options depending on trim.

    Avenir brings the best of Buick to the Encore GX for the first time as the top-of-the-line trim. The Encore GX is the first vehicle in the Buick lineup to offer the all new 19-inch Virtual Cockpit System, offering the largest infotainment screen in the segment.

    2024-buick-encore-gx-avenir-009.jpg

    Buick is introducing their VCS (Virtual Cockpit System) as a key piece of the Driver centric, Tech-forward interior design. The VCS features 19 inches diagonal of high-definition screens under a single pane of glass, comprising an 11-inch diagonal infotainment system, largest in its segment according to Buick and a custom configurable 8-inch diagonal driver cluster screen, both angled towards the driver for intuitive control.

    2024-buick-encore-gx-avenir-007.jpg

    Soft-touch materials and unique stitching patterns flow throughout the updated interior. The premium cabin experience is enhanced with Buick's QuietTuning system helping to prevent unwanted road noise from entering the cabin, providing a serene and premium driving experience.

    2024-buick-encore-gx-avenir-010.jpg2024-buick-encore-gx-avenir-005.jpg

    Buick’s Avenir trim is coming off its most successful year yet, commanding approximately a 27 percent and 28 percent adoption rate on the Enclave and Envision, respectively, as customers continue to be drawn to the functional luxury Buick delivers.

    Available for the first time on the Encore GX, the Avenir trim elevates the small SUV segment to a new level, offering customers exclusive design cues, cutting-edge features and premium materials that have all become synonymous with the Avenir badge.

    On the exterior, the Encore GX Avenir includes a unique Avenir grille, unique clear lens LED tail lamps, 19-inch Avenir-specific wheels, chrome front and rear bumpers accents and black carbon metallic body side molding.

    The Avenir experience continues on the inside, as the new Encore GX Avenir brings an exclusive Whisper Beige and Jet Black color theme, leather seats, 10-way power driver seat, 8-way power passenger seat, heated steering wheel, air ionizer, rearview auto dim mirror, embroidered Avenir head restraints and Avenir door sills.

    2024-buick-encore-gx-avenir-002.jpg

    The Buick Encore GX ST (Sport Touring) is an option for the Encore GX buyers that want a uniquely chic and sporty appearance.

    2024-buick-encore-gx-sport-touring-100.jpg

    The Buick Encore GX LED taillights and LED Headlights and front end are the same, the ST gets a high gloss black front and rear bumpers and is offered with an optional Black Roof Package and Glossy black wheels to match.

    2024-buick-encore-gx-sport-touring-105.jpg2024-buick-encore-gx-sport-touring-101.jpg

    The Encore GX ST gets its own touch for interior appointments such as a flat bottom sport centric steering wheel and accents.

    2024-buick-encore-gx-sport-touring-106.jpg

    The Encore GX will introduce the latest version of Buick's infotainment system that is customizable and works wirelessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto including wireless phone charging.

    The Buick Encore GX will come standard with a 1.2L Turbocharged engine producing 137 HP / 162 lb-ft of torque. An optional 1.3L Turbocharged engine is available that produces 155 HP / 174 lb-ft of torque.

    AWD models will come standard with a nine-speed automatic transmission and FWD will come standard with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

    GM is estimating 30 mpg combined for FWD and 27 mpg combined for AWD.

    The 2024 Encore GX will come standard with Buick Driver Confidence package that includes six safety and driver assistance technologies such as Automatic Emergency braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure warning, IntelliBeam Auto high-beams and more.

    The Buick Encore GX goes into production March 2023 and will be on Dealership lots Spring of 2023.

    • Buick Encore GX Preferred trim starts @ $26,895
    • Buick Encore GX ST trim starts @ $28,095
    • Buick Encore GX Avenir trim starts @ $33,195

    Custom orders for the Buick Encore GX will start May 2023.

    2024-buick-encore-gx-avenir-001.jpg

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments



    Robert Hall

    Decent appliance for generic consumers that want something to go from point a to point b.   Decent interior.  The styling is so generic it could be badged as one of many brands.  It serves it's purpose in GM's brand ladder--a bit fancier than an equivalent Chevy, less truckular than GMCs, cheaper and less flashy than Cadillac.

    Edited by Robert Hall
    u
    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    I kinda like it. I see it as the natural evolution of the original Encore that I and Albert both liked. Our only issue with the Encore was the size and the power.  There are times, while I'm wheeling an Avalanche through suburbia, that I really miss the Encore.  For a one or two-person travel car, it was fantastically comfortable for what it was.  For someone who had to do a lot of driving travel by himself, the Encore was a great solution.

    I haven't driven the current-gen Encore GX, but I suspect if they kept the weight in check, the increase in horsepower plus the 9-speed auto probably makes this tolerable. Not fast, just tolerable.

    That said, I bought my Encore as a 2013 in 2012, and it was as top-shelf loaded as you could get without getting chrome wheels... and 11 years later, the Avenir model is slightly less money MSRP. (Mine was $34,9 for a Premium AWD) So they definitely kept prices in check.

    • Like 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    40 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I kinda like it. I see it as the natural evolution of the original Encore that I and Albert both liked. Our only issue with the Encore was the size and the power.  There are times, while I'm wheeling an Avalanche through suburbia, that I really miss the Encore.  For a one or two-person travel car, it was fantastically comfortable for what it was.  For someone who had to do a lot of driving travel by himself, the Encore was a great solution.

    I haven't driven the current-gen Encore GX, but I suspect if they kept the weight in check, the increase in horsepower plus the 9-speed auto probably makes this tolerable. Not fast, just tolerable.

    That said, I bought my Encore as a 2013 in 2012, and it was as top-shelf loaded as you could get without getting chrome wheels... and 11 years later, the Avenir model is slightly less money MSRP. (Mine was $34,9 for a Premium AWD) So they definitely kept prices in check.

    So, you're saying this is a decent commuter auto for those that want something a bit upscale rather than driving a Toyota or Chevrolet eco box auto.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, David said:

    So, you're saying this is a decent commuter auto for those that want something a bit upscale rather than driving a Toyota or Chevrolet eco box auto.

    Buick's quiet tuning is a real and noticeable thing.  The Encore and Encore GX have active noise cancelation that really works. Buick was the first in their respective classes to offer it and Toyota and Chevy don't.

    It makes the OG Encore a calm place to be.

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Its a CUV....

    Regardless if its a Buick or a Toyota.  Buying a CUV pretty much tells ME that YOU are an amoeba rather than a hot blooded, full of life, energy and emotions human being. 

    But that is just me.  

    It could be just about any other CUV...but since  this is about 

    2024-buick-encore-gx-sport-touring-100.jpg

     I feel numb!   

     

    30 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Buick's quiet tuning is a real and noticeable thing.  The Encore and Encore GX have active noise cancelation that really works. Buick was the first in their respective classes to offer it and Toyota and Chevy don't.

    It makes the OG Encore a calm place to be.

    EXACTLY!!!

    Numb and dumb! 

    Edited by oldshurst442
    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    15 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Its a CUV....

    Regardless if its a Buick or a Toyota.  Buying a CUV pretty much tells ME that YOU are an amoeba rather than a hot blooded, full of life, energy and emotions human being. 

    But that is just me.  

    It could be just about any other CUV...but since  this is about 

    2024-buick-encore-gx-sport-touring-100.jpg

     I feel numb!   

     

    EXACTLY!!!

    Numb and dumb! 

    Or Just a restful Hot Blooded Human that is resting before their next explosion of living life.

    Cars were dead the last 2 to 3 decades for the most part here in America's excluding small eruptions of the Muscle class of Mustang, Camaro and Challenger.

    salt n pepa 90s GIF

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    27 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Its a CUV....

    Regardless if its a Buick or a Toyota.  Buying a CUV pretty much tells ME that YOU are an amoeba rather than a hot blooded, full of life, energy and emotions human being. 

    But that is just me.  

    It could be just about any other CUV...but since  this is about 

    2024-buick-encore-gx-sport-touring-100.jpg

     I feel numb!   

    EXACTLY!!!

    Numb and dumb! 

    It's about picking the right tool for the job.  When one is driving Pittsburgh -> Philly -> NY -> Connecticut -> Rhode Island -> Maryland -> Charlotte -> Pittsburgh in the matter of a week and a half like I was regularly doing, an "exciting" vehicle gets tedious to deal with.  That kind of mileage, through that kind of traffic, on that kind of schedule, it's all about comfort and economy.  Sure, I was getting mileage reimbursements, but that meant I wanted to keep my MPGs high, and I'd make a profit off of it.  Rolling that same route in an Avalanche I'd lose money.

    At the time we bought it, I was making those long-distance trips often. Albert had a 60-mile r/t commute.  We wanted quiet comfort. Same reason we have the 300C now.

    I buy things with 2 wheels for the thrills.

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Ill answer you both (@David and @Drew Dowdell)  with a song and picture like I did previously.  For humour.    About cars being dead one or two decades ago and about choosing the right tool for the job.    Same answer for both.

     

    Buying one of these: Tell me you are alive and kickin' without telling me you are alive and kickin'! 

    2008 Buick Park Avenue: Chinese get the RWD Holden Statesman / Caprice | Carscoops

    Review Flashback! 2005 Buick Park Avenue | The Daily Drive | Consumer Guide® The Daily Drive | Consumer Guide®

    I aint disagreeing with what both of you are sayin'.  But its quite sad that we once had these vehicles at our disposal to only have lifeless, joyless pods to roam around in. 

    Its just a render...BUT look at all the fun the FWD sedan could bring us. 

    Buick Park Avenue Ultra | VirtualModels

     

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Review Flashback! 2005 Buick Park Avenue | The Daily Drive | Consumer Guide® The Daily Drive | Consumer Guide®

    I aint disagreeing with what both of you are sayin'.  But its quite sad that we once had these vehicles at our disposal to only have lifeless, joyless pods to roam around in. 

    Largely why we upgraded from the Encore to the 300C. We needed the space for hauling his elderly parents around and the Encore couldn't cut it in that department.  I am glad we went back to a sedan.  Ironically, we didn't take any hit in fuel economy. We got 17ish/30ish in the Encore and we get 17ish/30ish in the 300C.

    Still, the size of the Encore was a nice convenience for zipping around the city.

    • Like 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Still, the size of the Encore was a nice convenience for zipping around the city.

    I get the reasons why some of these CUVs exist.  Especially over their compact sedan equivalents.  But sometimes, the CUV selling point doesnt match reality.   What you state in the following quote:

    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Ironically, we didn't take any hit in fuel economy. We got 17ish/30ish in the Encore and we get 17ish/30ish in the 300C.

    is a reality in plenty of scenarios for various reasons many times for many people.   

    And CUVs arent necessarily more safer than their sedan equivalents either.

    Definetely not more fun from CUVs like the Encore or RAV4 or whatever appliance CUV you want to mention.   I get that your average compact econocar sedan aint fun either, but econocar sedans also came in coupe form that added some kind of flavour.  I also understand that those fell out of favour as well, and THAT is why I quipped about being an amoeba.   CUVs just lack any kind of human emotion.   

    I do see reasons why CUVs should exist in an automotive landscape, no matter what world market, but in the North American market, for whatever reason, North Americans have given up...on life.  They gave up on choices. Gave up on the joy of living.  Got sold on pathetic marketing of overselling needs.   

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    but in the North American market, for whatever reason, North Americans have given up...on life.  They gave up on choices. Gave up on the joy of living.  Got sold on pathetic marketing of overselling needs. 

    There's nothing fun about driving most of the time anymore.... that's probably why. What's the point of some high-powered coupe when you're just going to be stuck behind some semi-truck or a dolt in a Corolla in the left lane with their blinker on?  I have gotten pretty aggressive of late of high-beaming people who park in the left lane at slow speeds. The driving skills have really dropped, especially since covid started.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    26 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    There's nothing fun about driving most of the time anymore.... that's probably why

    No argument there, that is for sure!  Our roads are clogged up with traffic. Some parts of the US and in Canada, true for Montreal, the roads are disgustingly bad full of cracks and pot holes.  Dangerous when driving spiritedly let alone quickly.  You mention it later on: the driving IQ and skills is not just lacking, its NON-EXISTENT!

     

    26 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    you're just going to be stuck behind some semi-truck or a dolt in a Corolla in the left lane with their blinker on?  I have gotten pretty aggressive of late of high-beaming people who park in the left lane at slow speeds. The driving skills have really dropped, especially since covid started.

     

    But regarding this quote:

    26 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    What's the point of some high-powered coupe------------------------------------- or a dolt in a Corolla in the left lane

    I wasnt really talking about a high-powered coupe.

    But this was a also a Corolla once upon a time ago.  Sure it was more peppy than a regular (4 door or regular coupe) Corolla, but it sure wasnt a Trans Am or Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo of the era either.  

    1988 - 1992 Toyota Corolla [Sixth (6th) Generation] - Toyota USA Newsroom

     

    There was also this

    Honda CRX For Sale - BaT Auctions

    and another version 

    Used Honda Civic review: 1990-1995 | CarsGuide

    and this

    1986-1988 Nissan Sentra Sports Coupe: The Look of Performance | Autopolis

     

    And even this.  My girlfriend at the time had one. Manual.  She taught me to drive manual in that car.   

    Top 10 Turbocharged Cars that Weren't Very Powerful - 4/10

     

    And its weird.  We want the CUV to carry friends and stuff, but back in the day, with smaller cars and many many MORE friends, we found ways to fit in and go where we needed to go with these small econo cars.  Today, the youth, nor the slightly more older folk, drive CUVs, but the CUVs are almost always EMPTY...   Like I said, North Americans were bamboozled and were oversold on the need for a CUV.  Its too bad.  Because cars,  although slower, a LOT slower, were much much more fun back in the day.    And when I mean fun, I mean fun in many many ways.   Different styles.  A plethora of colours....     The modern CUV is just so...so...common.  Not only common by the sheer numbers, but common as there is NO diversity in styling. 

    1990-94 Pontiac Sunbird | Consumer Guide Auto

    The Original Sentra SE-R Is the Forgotten Performance Nissan You Should Buy Now

    1990 Chevrolet Beretta GT Pace Car Edition | U102 | Kissimmee 2019

    Used 1990 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me | Edmunds

     

    Edited by oldshurst442
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David

    @oldshurst442 You love performance cars, I get that and respect it. 

    Yet that same car does not fit me. I love Performance and I get it in my SS.

    20200719_194051.jpg

    Which I bought for my wife who loves the mid size, power and awd as much as I do.

    20210430_101237.jpg

    Course then I have my very first SUV I ever bought, my 1984 GMC Suburban SLE which I rebuilt the 350 into a 402 putting out 505hp / 551 lb-ft of torque and hauls ass. Taught my son how to do burn outs in it.

    20210414_095242.jpg

    Then like @Drew Dowdell I have the quiet, comfy road trip auto, my Escalade ESV.

    20201214_081421.jpg

    To me there has been nothing exciting since Cadillac brought the V series back in their cars for the last almost 4 decades. I love the outdoors and SUVs give that access to me in comfort, performance and fun with space.

    We both find out auto love where it fits our lifestyle. Why autos now are considered lifestyle vehicles.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    45 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    I do see reasons why CUVs should exist in an automotive landscape, no matter what world market, but in the North American market, for whatever reason, North Americans have given up...on life.  They gave up on choices. Gave up on the joy of living.  Got sold on pathetic marketing of overselling needs.   

    Totally disagree, humans have NOT given up on the joy of Living, they gave up on an outdated idea of a performance car on empty highways and blasting at high speeds all over. The freedom sedan to just get out and drive is now replaced by the lifestyle auto to go places and see the world.

    Society has found the joy of their lifestyle and the Car does not support that much anymore in comparison to CUV/SUV/Truck. Be it getting outside on hikes especially due to Covid, camping, winter sports, summer sports, etc. I see plenty of humans enjoying the joy of living but that is outside as a lifestyle choice where the car does not meet the needs of the soccer, football, basketball, surfing, etc. sports family. 

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    @David

    Yet...of all your  personal vehicles you just posted...NONE are CUVs!!!

    NOT the Trailblazer SS.  NOT the Yukon. NOT the 'Slade. 

    The ONE criteria you have, which is to fit, not ONE CUV past or present that you could fit in.    

    Of ALL the econocars I posted....NONE are performance cars...

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    19 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    No argument there, that is for sure!  Our roads are clogged up with traffic. Some parts of the US and in Canada, true for Montreal, the roads are disgustingly bad full of cracks and pot holes.  Dangerous when driving spiritedly let alone quickly.  You mention it later on: the driving IQ and skills is not just lacking, its NON-EXISTENT!

     

     

    But regarding this quote:

    I wasnt really talking about a high-powered coupe.

    But this was a also a Corolla once upon a time ago.  Sure it was more peppy than a regular (4 door or regular coupe) Corolla, but it sure wasnt a Trans Am or Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo of the era either.  

    1988 - 1992 Toyota Corolla [Sixth (6th) Generation] - Toyota USA Newsroom

     

    There was also this

    Honda CRX For Sale - BaT Auctions

    and another version 

    Used Honda Civic review: 1990-1995 | CarsGuide

    and this

    1986-1988 Nissan Sentra Sports Coupe: The Look of Performance | Autopolis

     

    And even this.  My girlfriend at the time had one. Manual.  She taught me to drive manual in that car.   

    Top 10 Turbocharged Cars that Weren't Very Powerful - 4/10

     

    And its weird.  We want the CUV to carry friends and stuff, but back in the day, with smaller cars and many many MORE friends, we found ways to fit in and go where we needed to go with these small econo cars.  Today, the youth, nor the slightly more older folk, drive CUVs, but the CUVs are almost always EMPTY...   Like I said, North Americans were bamboozled and were oversold on the need for a CUV.  Its too bad.  Because cars,  although slower, a LOT slower, were much much more fun back in the day.    And when I mean fun, I mean fun in many many ways.   Different styles.  A plethora of colours....     The modern CUV is just so...so...common.  Not only common by the sheer numbers, but common as there is NO diversity in styling. 

    1990-94 Pontiac Sunbird | Consumer Guide Auto

    The Original Sentra SE-R Is the Forgotten Performance Nissan You Should Buy Now

    1990 Chevrolet Beretta GT Pace Car Edition | U102 | Kissimmee 2019

    Used 1990 Ford Escort for Sale Near Me | Edmunds

     

    None of those cars inspire me to drive them. I would take my 76 Luv Truck over all of them.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, David said:

    Totally disagree, humans have NOT given up on the joy of Living, they gave up on an outdated idea of a performance car on empty highways and blasting at high speeds all over. The freedom sedan to just get out and drive is now replaced by the lifestyle auto to go places and see the world.

    Society has found the joy of their lifestyle and the Car does not support that much anymore in comparison to CUV/SUV/Truck. Be it getting outside on hikes especially due to Covid, camping, winter sports, summer sports, etc. I see plenty of humans enjoying the joy of living but that is outside as a lifestyle choice where the car does not meet the needs of the soccer, football, basketball, surfing, etc. sports family. 

     

    It's a much deeper philosophical debate, but I side with @oldshurst442 on this one. People are too caught up in the rat race of just trying to keep their heads above water financially in this economy (everything since 1980, not just the last few years).

    • Like 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 minute ago, oldshurst442 said:

    @David

    Yet...of all your  personal vehicles you just posted...NONE are CUVs!!!

    NOT the Trailblazer SS.  NOT the Yukon. NOT the 'Slade. 

    The ONE criteria you have, which is to fit, not ONE CUV past or present that you could fit in.    

    Of ALL the econocars I posted....NONE are performance cars...

    The reason they were zippy with 90 horsepower was that they were made of paper they were so light. Get in an accident, and they wouldn't bother extracting you. They'd just send the whole wreck to the junkyard and have you turned into a cube of steel and bury you that way.

    Say what you will about the Encore and the Sonic on which it was based, they are incredibly safe vehicles. The whole platform was one of the safest GM ever built. But that's why the Encore, shorter than any of the cars you listed, clocks in at 3,358 lbs .. probably 1,300 lbs more than most of those cars.

    • Like 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    3 minutes ago, David said:

    Totally disagree, humans have NOT given up on the joy of Living, they gave up on an outdated idea of a performance car on empty highways and blasting at high speeds all over. The freedom sedan to just get out and drive is now replaced by the lifestyle auto to go places and see the world.

    Society has found the joy of their lifestyle and the Car does not support that much anymore in comparison to CUV/SUV/Truck. Be it getting outside on hikes especially due to Covid, camping, winter sports, summer sports, etc. I see plenty of humans enjoying the joy of living but that is outside as a lifestyle choice where the car does not meet the needs of the soccer, football, basketball, surfing, etc. sports family. 

     

    I NEVER once mentioned PERFORMANCE...

    NONE of the vehicles I posted are of the fast variety. ALL are of the econocar variety.  ALL of those vehicles I posted, other than the Toyota GT-S, every single one of them...were the SLOWEST of ANY car during that time... 

    You dont need a CUV to go hiking.  You dont need a CUV to play sports.  I rented a Daewoo Matiz in 2001 (google it) and it went EVERYWHERE I asked of it on the island of where my mom came from in Greece.  All donkey trails going up mountian sides, parking it and hiking up to other parts where NO car can go.  With a 1.4 liter 75 HP engine I think....  The thing was a blast.  The Matiz was NOT a CUV...  It was a hatchback, but it wasnt a CUV...

    And it was spacious.  I bet even YOU could have fit inside it...  

    The joy of living statement ha nothing to do about what one does to pass his time.  The joy of living statement simply means, the North American has let corporations dictate to him what he needs to buy. Therefore he gave up his choices and let corporate execs decide what for him.  His free will he gave up. And the joy of living is having free will... 

    9 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    t's a much deeper philosophical debate

    I actually made philosophical point.  LOL

    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The reason they were zippy with 90 horsepower was that they were made of paper they were so light. Get in an accident, and they wouldn't bother extracting you. They'd just send the whole wreck to the junkyard and have you turned into a cube of steel and bury you that way.

    Say what you will about the Encore and the Sonic on which it was based, they are incredibly safe vehicles. The whole platform was one of the safest GM ever built. But that's why the Encore, shorter than any of the cars you listed, clocks in at 3,358 lbs .. probably 1,300 lbs more than most of those cars.

    Point very well made and taken!!! 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    20 minutes ago, David said:

    None of those cars inspire me to drive them. I would take my 76 Luv Truck over all of them.

    I never told you to buy those.    

    1976 Chevrolet Luv | Worldwide Vintage Autos

    But...that is STILL not a CUV...

    THAT is still a fun, joyfilled vehicle.   And its probably got the LEAST horsepower and is slower than the slowest car I posted... 

    And...

    THAT is eons away from what an Encore represents...

    In essence, you agree with me.  

     

    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

    @David

    Yet...of all your  personal vehicles you just posted...NONE are CUVs!!!

    NOT the Trailblazer SS.  NOT the Yukon. NOT the 'Slade. 

    The ONE criteria you have, which is to fit, not ONE CUV past or present that you could fit in.    

    Of ALL the econocars I posted....NONE are performance cars...

    Yet some do consider the Corolla GT-S and Beretta performance cars for their segment.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



×
×
  • Create New...

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search