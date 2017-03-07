  • Sign in to follow this  
    CARB Certificate Reveals Existance of Regal Tour X

    By William Maley

      • A new document points to the existence of the Regal wagon

    It was nearly two years ago that we learned that General Motors trademarked 'Regal Tourx'. At the time, we speculated this could mean the next-generation Regal would have a wagon variant - possibly something along the lines of the Audi A4 Allroad and Subaru Outback. Since then, we have been hearing rumors and various reports saying that the Regal wagon is coming - the most recent one coming this week. Now we have more evidence thanks to the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

    Motor1 got their hands on an emission certificate listing a number of General Motors vehicles equipped with the 2.0L turbo-four. In this list, we see the Regal, Regal AWD, and Regal Tour X AWD. This list also reveals the Regal will get an eight-speed automatic, while AWD models get either an eight or nine-speed automatic. Sadly, this document doesn't provide any information on power figures. The turbo 2.0L comes has a wide range of outputs from 250 horsepower (Chevrolet Malibu) to 272 horsepower (Chevrolet Camaro).

    We don't have to wait long for answers as Buick will be debuting the Regal on April 4th, a week before New York.

    Source: Motor1

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, 67impss said:

    Tour Ex reminds me of the previous version of the Ford Freestyle witch was a Ford Taurus X or something

    gah... you have a point there.

    Tour Cross makes me think this would be the "sports activity vehicle" version of the LaCrosse. 

    regfootball

    i don't want a wanna be crossover wagon with cladding and jacked up.  buick will be on my shit list if we don't have the CHOICE of the plain sportwagen.

