    Spying: Buick Enclave Shows Off Its New Face

    By William Maley

      • Say hello to the next Buick Enclave

    We have been wondering what the next-generation Buick Enclave would look like and now we have a general idea. Automotive News got their hands on some new spy shots showing an Enclave test mule sitting at a gas station. It appears Buick has made the Enclave less bulbous than the current model. The front end features Buick's new waterfall grille that debuted on the LaCrosse and a set of slim headlights. For the back, there's a new set of taillights and dual-exhaust system.

    If the Chevrolet Traverse is anything to go by, the Enclave will get the current 3.6L V6 producing 305 horsepower hooked up to a nine-speed automatic. There is the possibility of a 2.0L turbo-four with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

    The next-generation Buick Enclave is expected to debut at the New York Auto Show.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)
    Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears

    Cmicasa the Great

    Looking forward to this. Honestly I love the new Traverse... The Enclave is going to be the same in size but equivalent to an LTZ in lux to start and even more so in Avista trim

    dfelt

    Since I do not have a subscription, Bing is my friend, so is this it? If so much less curvy and more SUV style which I like.

    2018BuickEnclave.jpg

    daves87rs
    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Since I do not have a subscription, Bing is my friend, so is this it? If so much less curvy and more SUV style which I like.

    2018BuickEnclave.jpg

    Pretty sure, and I agree....

    riviera74

    Actually, I would rather have Buick keep the curvy look.  It makes the Enclave look less like the Traverse and Acadia.  The Enclave also need to have more features and amenities to distinguish from Chevy and GMC, and possibly build a basis for a Cadillac XT7.

