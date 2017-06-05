Spying: That's A Buick (Regal GS)

We know a fair amount about the upcoming Buick Regal GS such as what it might look like and a possible powertrain. Thanks a spy photographer, we have got our first look at what is in store for the U.S.

The most apparent item that the photos reveal is that the U.S. version of the Regal GS will mostly mimic the one China. Both models feature the aggressive front end with narrow headlights, revised waterfall grille, and large vents in the bumper. The U.S.-spec GS differs from the Chinese one as it will only come in the sportback variant - China gets the sedan. Another key difference is the wheels. Whereas the Chinese-market looks to be sporting some five-spoke wheels with a dark finish, the U.S. model gets one with split spokes.

There are still a couple of details up in the air. First is how much power the 3.6L V6 will produce. Some outlets believe it will boast 335 horsepower like in the Camaro, though our hunch is around 306 since the Holden Commodore will be using the same engine. Second is when Buick will reveal it. We think it might be later this year as a 2018 or 2019 model.

Source: Autoblog, Left Lane News