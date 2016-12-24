'Book by Cadillac' Is A Vehicle Subscription Service

Big November Gains at Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac Keep GM the Fastest Growing Automaker

November U.S. retail market share highest since 2009 Year to Date U.S. Retail Share up 0.5 Percentage Points November Commercial sales were highest since 2008 DETROIT — General Motors (NYSE: GM) sold 197,609 vehicles in November to individual or “retail” customers in the U.S., up 8 percent from last year. Based on initial estimates, GM once again outperformed all full-line manufacturers, led by strong retail sales gains at Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac. GM’s November retail sales performance drove GM’s U.S. retail share to its highest November level since 2009.

Based on initial estimates, GM’s retail market share jumped 0.3 percentage points in November to 16.8 percent. GM has gained retail market share in 17 of the past 20 months.

GM’s four U.S. brands posted strong retail sales results in November compared to last year.

Chevrolet — up 5 percent for its best November since 2004 Buick — up 22 percent for its best November since 2003 GMC — up 9 percent for its best November since 2001 Cadillac — up 17 percent for its best November since 2013 GM’s total U.S. sales in November were 252,644 vehicles, up more than 10 percent from last year. All four brands outperformed the industry in November with Buick, Cadillac and GMC posting double-digit gains.

“GM’s November performance reflects the continued strength of our U.S. business. We gained profitable retail share, commercial and small business deliveries were strong and we commanded the industry’s best average transaction prices,” said Kurt McNeil, GM’s vice president of U.S. Sales Operations. “We are ahead of plan selling down our 2016 model year inventory and we expect to close out December with more retail share growth. GM is heading into 2017 in a position of strength with the planned launch of key new products, like the all-new Chevrolet Equinox, into the heart of the market.”

GM’s ATPs, which reflect retail transaction prices after sales incentives, were $35,767 in November, more than $4,000 above the industry average and ahead of last November.



Through the first 11 months of the year, GM’s U.S. retail sales were up nearly 2 percent compared to last year. GM gained 0.5 percentage points of U.S. retail market share during that timeframe, the largest retail share gain of any full-line automaker. Year to date, Chevrolet U.S. retail sales are up nearly 3 percent and the brand’s retail share has grown 0.5 percentage points to 11.1 percent. Chevrolet continues to be the U.S. industry’s fastest-growing brand.

Year to date, Buick retail deliveries have grown more than 5 percent and Buick has gained 0.1 percentage points of retail share.

GM continues to benefit from a strong U.S. economy and strong retail demand for its products.

“All economic indicators show significantly improved optimism about the U.S. economy including consumer and business sentiment, which continue to drive a very healthy U.S. auto industry,” said Mustafa Mohatarem, GM’s chief economist. “We believe the U.S. auto industry is well-positioned for sales to continue at or near record levels into 2017.”

November 2016 Retail Sales and Business Highlights vs. November 2015 (except as noted)



Chevrolet

Malibu and Volt were up 24 percent and 25 percent, respectively. Silverado and Colorado were up 5 percent and 39 percent, respectively. Suburban, Tahoe, Equinox and Trax were up 6 percent, 12 percent, 7 percent and 47 percent, respectively. Malibu had its best November since 1997. Silverado had its best November since 2003. Colorado had its best November since 2004. Trax, Volt and Equinox had their best November ever. Tahoe and Suburban had their best November since 2007. 17th straight month of year over year gains for Chevrolet full-size utilities. GMC

Sierra and Canyon were up 14 percent and 43 percent, respectively. Acadia, Yukon and Yukon XL were up 4 percent, 22 percent and 19 percent, respectively. Brand ATP was at $43,887, the highest November on record. Highest November ever for Denali penetration, at 27.8 percent. Best November ever for Canyon and ninth month of year over year increases. Yukon and Yukon XL had their best November since 2007. Buick

Regal and Encore were up 41 percent and 35 percent, respectively. 68 percent of sales were crossovers. Best year to date retail performance since 2005. Cadillac

Escalade was up 24 percent and had its best month of the year. Escalade had its best November since 2007. XT5 had its best month since launch with sales up 12 percent over last month and up 27 percent over the SRX last November, the vehicle it replaced. Year to date ATP was $53,690, the highest ever in Cadillac history Average Transaction Prices (ATP)/Incentives (based on JD Power PIN estimates)

GM’s ATPs, which reflect retail transaction prices after sales incentives, were $35,767 in November, more than $4,000 above the industry average. In November, GM’s incentive spending as a percent of ATP was 13.7 percent, above the industry average of 12.4 percent. However, year to date, GM’s incentive spending was 11.7 percent, slightly above the industry average of 11.4 percent and well below the incentive spending of its domestic competitors and many of its global competitors. Fleet and Commercial

Automotive Fleet magazine named Malibu “Fleet Car of the Year”. GM Fleet sales were up 19 percent versus last November. Fleet sales were 22 percent of GM’s sales for the month. Commercial deliveries were up 11 percent for the month and it was the best November Commercial sales since 2008. Malibu Commercial deliveries were up 170 percent versus last November. Small Business deliveries were up 15 percent for the month versus last November, driven by large vans, which were up 93 percent and large pickups, which were up 16 percent versus last November. Federal government sales were up 9 percent versus last November. Rental sales were up 27 percent versus last November but are down 25 percent CYTD, according to plan. GM’s outlook on its daily rental sales mix remains in the 11 percent range of total U.S. sales for 2016 and daily rental sales for the year are expected to be down about 75,000 vehicles. Industry Sales

GM estimates that the seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles in November was approximately 17.9 million units. On a calendar year-to-date basis, GM estimates the light-vehicle SAAR was 17.5 million units.

