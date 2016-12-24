  • Sign in to follow this  
    'Book by Cadillac' Is A Vehicle Subscription Service

    By William Maley

      • How to drive most of Cadillac's lineup for only $1,500 a month

    Are you one of those people who can't seem to decide if they want a sports sedan or a luxury crossover? Then listen up as Cadillac has announced something you might be interested in.

    Next month, Cadillac will be launching 'Book by Cadillac' for the New York Metro Area. For $1,500 a month, members will be able to choose from Cadillac's Platinum trim and V-Series lineup. This is done through a smartphone app where a member can request a vehicle. From there, a concierge will drop off your selected vehicle to your requested location. Vehicles can be kept for as long as a member wants and can be easily swapped. 

    The $1,500 monthly fee covers insurance, registration, and maintenance of the vehicle.

    Cadillac plans on launching Book into other markets down the road.

    Source: Cadillac
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Introducing BOOK by Cadillac, a Bold New Luxury Vehicle Subscription Model

    • Rather than owning a single vehicle, members can switch between different Cadillacs to best suit their needs with this first-of-its-kind subscription service from an OEM.

    NEW YORK — Cadillac is continuing to push the boundaries of the driving experience with a first-of-its kind luxury vehicle subscription service, BOOK by Cadillac. For a flat monthly fee, BOOK by Cadillac gives members access to popular Cadillac vehicles without the commitment of leasing, financing or buying.

    “BOOK by Cadillac is an innovative new option targeted at a growing class of luxury drivers searching for access to various cars over time, dependent on their individual needs, coupled with a hassle-free white-glove exchange,” said Uwe Ellinghaus, Cadillac chief marketing officer.

    BOOK by Cadillac members will have app-enabled on-demand access to the latest premium trim Cadillac models to keep in their possession. The vehicles will be delivered via white-glove concierge to members’ requested locations and exchanged at their leisure or as their needs change. Members can just as easily take to the winding roads in a performance V Series and enjoy a back-mountain winter ski trip in an Escalade in the same week. Alternatively, they can keep an SUV during the winter months and switch to a performance sedan during the summer, with each vehicle picked up and delivered to their doorstep.

    With maintenance, insurance and detailing of the vehicle handled by Cadillac, members are freed from the baggage that comes with traditional vehicle ownership and given the freedom and flexibility to fit their lifestyle.

    BOOK by Cadillac will launch first in the New York metro area, with plans to debut in other markets. 

    The Details:
    A flat monthly fee of $1,500 eliminates the hassles of car ownership so members can experience uninhibited driving. Membership is month-to-month with no long-term commitment required. Members can use a mobile app to reserve vehicles that will be delivered to their specified locations via a white-glove concierge service. Certain location restrictions apply. Members will have access to the current year Platinum Level Trim Cadillacs, including the XT5, CT6, Escalade and V Series. Registration, taxes, insurance and maintenance costs are included in the monthly rate and there is no limit on mileage.

    Other fees may apply. For detailed information on all the benefits of membership and how to join, please visit www.BOOKByCadillac.com.

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Interesting, very much like the zip auto service in Seattle or the BMW car service. Be interesting to see how this goes for Cadillac. 

    Not my style of having auto service but for some with money to burn I can see it working for those that like to change out their auto's often. 

    Wonder when the Escalade V comes if that will be added to the service?

    Cmicasa the Great

    Pretty Sweet if it includes all of that.. plus the option to swap at will. Imagine had I put down just $28K and financed the rest at 1.99% for 60 months.. instead of buying outright..   that would have been like $1700 on the V. plus insurance etc

    smk4565

    I can't see that working at that price.   You can lease and Escalade for $850 a month, I don't get why you would pay $1,500 to drive one.  You could get an S-class lease with insurance and prepaid maintenance for under $1,500 a month, and it's an S-class.

    surreal1272
    51 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I can't see that working at that price.   You can lease and Escalade for $850 a month, I don't get why you would pay $1,500 to drive one.  You could get an S-class lease with insurance and prepaid maintenance for under $1,500 a month, and it's an S-class.

    Really? All registration and insurance costs are covered (unlike a lease) and this is obviously for the white collar traveler that has to spend extended time at one location. Oh, and you can give it back at anytime or swap it for another ride, unlike your lease. 

    balthazar
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    You could get an S-class lease with insurance and prepaid maintenance for under $1,500 a month, and it's an S-class.

    But it's the SAME s-class, month in & month out, and they're everywhere.

    For the same cost & easier access, you get access to a FLEET of high end Cadillacs. It's not remotely a comparison.

    smk4565

    Where it may make sense is for a celebrity or business person who is in NYC for a month or two for work and not staying and needs a car for a short period of time.  An NYC resident can lease an Escalade and have $650 a month left over.  Car insurance is less than $100 a month, and it doesn't cost $500 a month for maintenance.  

    surreal1272
    2 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Where it may make sense is for a celebrity or business person who is in NYC for a month or two for work and not staying and needs a car for a short period of time.  An NYC resident can lease an Escalade and have $650 a month left over.  Car insurance is less than $100 a month, and it doesn't cost $500 a month for maintenance.  

    So you are proving that your initial assessment was off by a mile by providing an example of why this program is different (and far more convenient) than a traditional lease? What exactly is your point here? Again, you can't just trade in that Escalade (penalty free) for say a loaded CT6 the next month under the lease you are referring to. What do you not understand here?

    39 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    But it's the SAME s-class, month in & month out, and they're everywhere.

    For the same cost & easier access, you get access to a FLEET of high end Cadillacs. It's not remotely a comparison.

    Exactly but everything Cadillac has to be compared to Mercedes, even when they are not remotely comparable. I thought you knew Balth!:D

    balthazar

    $850/mnth is for a lower-level Luxury Trim 2016.
    Most Eskys are Premiums (starts @ $83K), and the 2017 MY lease rate hasn't come out yet, I believe.

    Cmicasa the Great
    11 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I can't see that working at that price.   You can lease and Escalade for $850 a month, I don't get why you would pay $1,500 to drive one.  You could get an S-class lease with insurance and prepaid maintenance for under $1,500 a month, and it's an S-class.

     

     

    It is an S-Class.. which U day in and day out FAIL to realize is not only NOT A BIG THING with today's lending standards propped by Benz.. but NOT A BIG THING when it comes to the fact that the S-Class sells primarily the S550.. which is nothing really that great to write home about.. and if U encounter one of the dime a dozen on the street.. really nothing to be in awe over either. An Escalade??? Especially the Platinum..  I'm sorry to tell many who are under some BS spell that the rags have perpetuated.. looks actually more expensive than the S550 and is a part of the hottest segment on the planet. Furthermore this deal would give one access to not just the same ole tired ass S-Class.. but the Escalade.. a CT6 Platinum.. a CTS-V.. a XT5 Plat.. a CTS VSport.. an ATS-V.. and XTS VSport Plat.. 

    How much U wanna bet that if this takes off.. we will see your holier than thou Kraut Co following suit?

    This

     

    1.png

    or this

     

    2017-Cadillac-CT6-front-end.jpg

    or this:

    2016-cadillac-escalade-platinum-review-s

     

    or This

    maxresdefault.jpg

     

    Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiidt Cadillac would get my money even if it only offered me ONE of those.. for 3 straight years:wub:   oh.. and FUCK Mercedes Benz i70mfl.jpg

    Cmicasa the Great

    Seriously.. if U didn't see the badge... and didn't kno which was more expensive.. I bet good money most would figure that this:

    M1701460-A.jpg

    was actually CHEAPER than this (A GOD DAMN Chevy.. :

    IMG_20130811_151815.jpg

