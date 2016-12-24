'Book by Cadillac' Is A Vehicle Subscription Service

Are you one of those people who can't seem to decide if they want a sports sedan or a luxury crossover? Then listen up as Cadillac has announced something you might be interested in.
Next month, Cadillac will be launching 'Book by Cadillac' for the New York Metro Area. For $1,500 a month, members will be able to choose from Cadillac's Platinum trim and V-Series lineup. This is done through a smartphone app where a member can request a vehicle. From there, a concierge will drop off your selected vehicle to your requested location. Vehicles can be kept for as long as a member wants and can be easily swapped.
The $1,500 monthly fee covers insurance, registration, and maintenance of the vehicle.
Cadillac plans on launching Book into other markets down the road.
Source: Cadillac
Introducing BOOK by Cadillac, a Bold New Luxury Vehicle Subscription Model
- Rather than owning a single vehicle, members can switch between different Cadillacs to best suit their needs with this first-of-its-kind subscription service from an OEM.
NEW YORK — Cadillac is continuing to push the boundaries of the driving experience with a first-of-its kind luxury vehicle subscription service, BOOK by Cadillac. For a flat monthly fee, BOOK by Cadillac gives members access to popular Cadillac vehicles without the commitment of leasing, financing or buying.
“BOOK by Cadillac is an innovative new option targeted at a growing class of luxury drivers searching for access to various cars over time, dependent on their individual needs, coupled with a hassle-free white-glove exchange,” said Uwe Ellinghaus, Cadillac chief marketing officer.
BOOK by Cadillac members will have app-enabled on-demand access to the latest premium trim Cadillac models to keep in their possession. The vehicles will be delivered via white-glove concierge to members’ requested locations and exchanged at their leisure or as their needs change. Members can just as easily take to the winding roads in a performance V Series and enjoy a back-mountain winter ski trip in an Escalade in the same week. Alternatively, they can keep an SUV during the winter months and switch to a performance sedan during the summer, with each vehicle picked up and delivered to their doorstep.
With maintenance, insurance and detailing of the vehicle handled by Cadillac, members are freed from the baggage that comes with traditional vehicle ownership and given the freedom and flexibility to fit their lifestyle.
BOOK by Cadillac will launch first in the New York metro area, with plans to debut in other markets.
The Details:
A flat monthly fee of $1,500 eliminates the hassles of car ownership so members can experience uninhibited driving. Membership is month-to-month with no long-term commitment required. Members can use a mobile app to reserve vehicles that will be delivered to their specified locations via a white-glove concierge service. Certain location restrictions apply. Members will have access to the current year Platinum Level Trim Cadillacs, including the XT5, CT6, Escalade and V Series. Registration, taxes, insurance and maintenance costs are included in the monthly rate and there is no limit on mileage.
Other fees may apply. For detailed information on all the benefits of membership and how to join, please visit www.BOOKByCadillac.com.
