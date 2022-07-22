Cadillac CELESTIQ Car Reveal

Inspired by the 120-year heritage of Cadillac, the design and engineering teams have conceived what Cadillac's electric future will lead with in the CELESTIQ flagship sedan.

Reveal-Cadillac-CELESTIQ-Show-Car.mp4

Magalie Debellis, Manager for Cadillac Advanced Design had this to say about the CELESTIQ:

“The CELESTIQ show car is the purest expression of Cadillac,” “It brings to life the most integrated expressions of design and innovation in the brand’s history, coalescing in a defining statement of a true Cadillac flagship.”

The Teams at Cadillac immersed themselves in the artisanship and customization as defined by early Cadillac sedans such as the bespoke V-16 powered coaches of the prewar era, the hand-built 1957 Eldorado Brougham, thus bring us to the culmination of heritage in the CELESTIQ with innovative production methods and the newest cutting edge technologies.

Inspiration was further pulled from what Cadillac considers a mid-century masterpieces of architect Eero Saarinen and other iconic American designs that made era-defining statements upon introduction and endured with distinctive timelessness.

Combining function and form in a beautiful package allows the Cadillac CELESTIQ to immerse the customer using all of their senses as they connect with the vehicle through the finest genuine materials, exceptional detailing and advanced technology.

This starts with high-definition, advanced LED interactive displays from the dash 55" diagonal display to the four other HD Displays in the auto.

Attention to details is what the CELESTIQ is all about.

Hand-crafted attention to detail is what harnesses the Cadillac vision for the future tied to innovative technologies such as an industry first variabl-transmission Smart Glass Roof and Ultra Cruise, General Motors next evolution of available hands-free driver assistance technology which Cadillac plans to offer on the CELESTIQ.

To quote the press release:

The Smart Glass Roof features Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology that allows for four zones of variable lighting, enabling passengers to fine-tune their cabin experience for completely personalized comfort and visibility. Additionally, the 55-inch-diagonal advanced LED display introduces a passenger display with electronic digital blinds, an active privacy technology, which is designed to allow passengers to enjoy video content while blocking it from the view of the driver.

This advanced technology with exceptional detailing and the finest materials available is what will lead Cadillac into the next century.

Additional CELESTIQ details on the production model will be announced later in 2022.