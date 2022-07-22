Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Cadillac CELESTIQ Car Reveal

      Cadillac has unveiled the CELESTIQ car, a vision of innovation and purpose that previews the future of Cadillac and their handcrafted all-electric flagship sedan.

    Inspired by the 120-year heritage of Cadillac, the design and engineering teams have conceived what Cadillac's electric future will lead with in the CELESTIQ flagship sedan.

     Magalie Debellis, Manager for Cadillac Advanced Design had this to say about the CELESTIQ: 

    “The CELESTIQ show car is the purest expression of Cadillac,” “It brings to life the most integrated expressions of design and innovation in the brand’s history, coalescing in a defining statement of a true Cadillac flagship.”

    The Teams at Cadillac immersed themselves in the artisanship and customization as defined by early Cadillac sedans such as the bespoke V-16 powered coaches of the prewar era, the hand-built 1957 Eldorado Brougham, thus bring us to the culmination of heritage in the CELESTIQ with innovative production methods and the newest cutting edge technologies.

    Inspiration was further pulled from what Cadillac considers a mid-century masterpieces of architect Eero Saarinen and other iconic American designs that made era-defining statements upon introduction and endured with distinctive timelessness.

    Combining function and form in a beautiful package allows the Cadillac CELESTIQ to immerse the customer using all of their senses as they connect with the vehicle through the finest genuine materials, exceptional detailing and advanced technology.

    This starts with high-definition, advanced LED interactive displays from the dash 55" diagonal display to the four other HD Displays in the auto.

    Attention to details is what the CELESTIQ is all about.

    Hand-crafted attention to detail is what harnesses the Cadillac vision for the future tied to innovative technologies such as an industry first variabl-transmission Smart Glass Roof and Ultra Cruise, General Motors next evolution of available hands-free driver assistance technology which Cadillac plans to offer on the CELESTIQ.

    To quote the press release:

    The Smart Glass Roof features Suspended Particle Device (SPD) technology that allows for four zones of variable lighting, enabling passengers to fine-tune their cabin experience for completely personalized comfort and visibility. Additionally, the 55-inch-diagonal advanced LED display introduces a passenger display with electronic digital blinds, an active privacy technology, which is designed to allow passengers to enjoy video content while blocking it from the view of the driver.

    This advanced technology with exceptional detailing and the finest materials available is what will lead Cadillac into the next century.

    Additional CELESTIQ details on the production model will be announced later in 2022.

    • Like 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Looks too much like a station wagon, it doesn’t look expensive on the outside.  The inside is tacky but it’s a concept car and they’ll change that and make it more normal on the production version.

    I guess they don’t want to talk power or performance until the production version is shown.

    • Disagree 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    "awful" is too strong of a word for this but I think the front 3/4 looks fantastic but I'm not a fan of the rear 1/4. 

    I just don't dig the big cruiser vibe (and intention) with a coupe-like rear end. The same body shape of a Panamera, which I've always thought was just "bulky" looking, because it was a coupe-like shape but stretched into a sedan. 

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    The rear quarter is my favorite part, esp. in profile. I like the long hatchback shape, instead of a predictable 3 box sedan profile.   Huge blind spots, though..kind of wonder if it needed windows in the back hatch side triangles...looks like the upper taillights are part of the hatch (the seam that goes down the side)...I like the red interior, instead of the usual despair gray or black that GM does so much of..

    Edited by Robert Hall
    • Like 1
    • Agree 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    50 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Looks too much like a station wagon, it doesn’t look expensive on the outside.  The inside is tacky but it’s a concept car and they’ll change that and make it more normal on the production version.

    I guess they don’t want to talk power or performance until the production version is shown.

    Hey Biff, how is this any different than the station wagons Mercedes is putting out. If anything, this is a hybrid between a station wagon and a sedan with at least a luxury look to it.

    Way better looking than the EQS which is just a BLAH Jellybean and has a hideous interior. This at least look's Luxury in comparison to Mercedes.

    Power and Performance, Mercedes did not talk about it till the production came out and it is anything but class leading after all it is supposed to be a luxury executive auto, not a race car.

    So let's compare:

    CELESTIQ

    cadillac-celestiq-show-car-15.jpg

    EQS

    04-mercedes-benz-mercedes-eq-eqs-2021-v297-3400x1440.webp

    CELESTIQ Interior, Only dash available.

    cadillac-celestiq-show-car-18.jpg

    EQS Top of the line Dash

    20C0714_063-2048x1152.jpg

    EQS most common dash ordered.

    EQS-Basic-Interior.png

     

    CELESTIQ is a Home Run Hit for Luxury and I think the reviews will prove it when this auto goes into production.

    • Educational 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    I know neither of these are in the same league as a 300k luxury barge but their profiles are sooooo much better, imo. 

    Top: Lucid Aid

    Bottom: Tesla Model S

    1108222860_LucidAir.thumb.jpg.18184f89b0cc2f478f9873c5cb3c19f0.jpg

    1974813910_ModelS.jpg.6f53e11f81276f55c0b1122eceaf844a.jpg

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    22 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I much prefer a station wagon OR a sedan.  Please don't blend them. 

    I understand that you and others might feel that way, but in the 21st century, all bets are off on how and where auto companies move with autos. 

    We had SUV or CUV and now CUV is just called SUV, so I think change is the one inevitable thing.

     

    Lucid is nice, Tesla is ugly to me.

    I am digging the look of the CELESTIQ. It truly stands out compared to other autos, especially the Mercedes which I think is going to get lost as others bring out luxury EVs to base EVs.

    • Agree 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    6 minutes ago, David said:

    I understand that you and others might feel that way, but in the 21st century, all bets are off on how and where auto companies move with autos. 

    We had SUV or CUV and now CUV is just called SUV, so I think change is the one inevitable thing.

    Lucid is nice, Tesla is ugly to me.

    I am digging the look of the CELESTIQ. It truly stands out compared to other autos, especially the Mercedes which I think is going to get lost as others bring out luxury EVs to base EVs.

    The shape isn't new, it's just an ugly shape. 

    Porsche Panamera.jpg

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, David said:

    So let's compare:

    Don't bother. The "criticize anything by GM but free pass Benz for greater design offenses" in him is not going to give an objective opinion here. Somehow, basic and lazy jellybean design will win out from the "best or nothing".

     

    Fact is that this is not like anything Cadillac has put out before and that is how it should be. Again, aiming higher. I'm not a huge fan of the windless rear pillar area but I sure as hell would not kick this out of the driveway if it just mysteriously popped up one morning. 

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    smk4565 1,228

    Posted (edited)

    6 hours ago, David said:

    Hey Biff, how is this any different than the station wagons Mercedes is putting out. If anything, this is a hybrid between a station wagon and a sedan with at least a luxury look to it.

    Way better looking than the EQS which is just a BLAH Jellybean and has a hideous interior. This at least look's Luxury in comparison to Mercedes.

    Power and Performance, Mercedes did not talk about it till the production came out and it is anything but class leading after all it is supposed to be a luxury executive auto, not a race car.

    So let's compare:

    CELESTIQ

    cadillac-celestiq-show-car-15.jpg

    EQS

    04-mercedes-benz-mercedes-eq-eqs-2021-v297-3400x1440.webp

    CELESTIQ Interior, Only dash available.

    cadillac-celestiq-show-car-18.jpg

    EQS Top of the line Dash

    20C0714_063-2048x1152.jpg

    EQS most common dash ordered.

    EQS-Basic-Interior.png

     

    CELESTIQ is a Home Run Hit for Luxury and I think the reviews will prove it when this auto goes into production.

    I am not an EQS fan, but I think the EQS looks better than the Celistiq.  The Celistiq looks more like Cadillac's take on an Audi RS6 Avant (which the Audi looks better too) and not their take on a Bentley or Rolls.  Also the EQS isn't the flagship Mercedes, this is:

    spacer.png

    And it's the only certified Level 3 self driving car available.  

    Edited by smk4565
    • Facepalm 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Also the EQS isn't the flagship Mercedes, this is:

    It is currently their flagship EV sedan. We are clearly talking about EVs here.

    Edited by surreal1272
    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    I am not an EQS fan, but I think the EQS looks better than the Celistiq.  The Celistiq looks more like Cadillac's take on an Audi RS6 Avant (which the Audi looks better too) and not their take on a Bentley or Rolls.  Also the EQS isn't the flagship Mercedes, this is:

    spacer.png

    And it's the only certified Level 3 self driving car available.  

    You FAIL again in trying to put up an ICE which IS NOT Mercedes Flagship EV.

    EQS is the FAILED Flagshiop EV by Benz.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    And it's the only certified Level 3 self driving car available.  

    The Level 3 tech is nice and quite impressive but I don't know that I would ever trust ANY self driving system that much. There has to be some driver input IMO but this is where it's headed so ready or not folks. 

     

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    2 hours ago, surreal1272 said:

    It is currently their flagship EV sedan. We are clearly talking about EVs here.

    Both exist though.  If I were buying a car now, I'd prefer and EV since I think that's the future and I'll for sticking a middle at foreign oil.  But I'd buy an E-class or S-class over an EQE or EQS because the EQE and EQS don't look good, and the E-class and S-class do look good.  Also aren't enough EV's out there yet, not many body styles to pick from, most brands have 1 or none to pick from.   So that Celestiq still has to compete with the Rolls and Bentleys that are out there now, they aren't only competing against Lucid or the EQS, and really they don't compete against Lucid, the Lucid Air is .4 inches longer than the last Cadillac CTS.  The Celestiq I assume is way larger than a Lucid or Model S.

     

    • Facepalm 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    smk4565 1,228

    Posted (edited)

    2 hours ago, David said:

    You FAIL again in trying to put up an ICE which IS NOT Mercedes Flagship EV.

    EQS is the FAILED Flagshiop EV by Benz.

    The EQS isn't the top Mercedes, the S-class, G-wagen, AMG GT, Maybach GLS all cost more, the SL isn't priced yet, but it will cost more.  EQS is like 5th in the pecking order at Mercedes.

     And it is going fine, they sold 4,048 YTD in the USA, which is more than the Lexus LS or BMW 7-Series and 8-series, or Audi A8 or Porsche Panamera.  Porsche Taycan sold 4,449 thus far.  And the S-class is still the #1 selling large luxury car (outsells 7-series, LS, A8 and Panamera combined).  So EQS isn't doing too bad considering it is the #3 selling full size luxury car, with #1 in the same showroom stealing sales from it.   Although the Taycan is actually a mid-size, the EQE is the same size as the Taycan, but Taycan is EQS price.

    Edited by smk4565
    • Haha 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    Wow, I wasn’t expecting this. 
     

    I really dig the profile and styling. Fresh, unique, interesting. Makes the Tesla and Lucid look flabby and dated. Makes the Mercedes look ridiculous. 
     

    still may not justify the price but that long roof coupe / wagon look I really really like. 

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272
    8 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Both exist though.

    For gods sake man, stop splitting hairs. This article is about an EV so clearly we are just talking about EVs here and not the unrelated ICE Maybach. It's really that simple.

    8 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Although the Taycan is actually a mid-size, the EQE is the same size as the Taycan, but Taycan is EQS price.

    Full stop. The EQE will start just north of $70K. The Taycan starts at $86K. The EQS starts at $102K. Point here is that the Taycan IS NOT EQS price. Stop trying to puff up your brand. Although, I guess I should say congrats to the S-Class for being only one of two models from Benz to show a year over gain from the same quarter 2021. Everything else is in the "-" column so far.

    Screen Shot 2022-07-23 at 7.36.25 AM.png

    Edited by surreal1272
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...