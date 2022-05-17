Cadillac LYRIQ Delivery Grows Closer

Cadillac has announced new details in the brand’s transformation to an electric future and a transformative EV customer experience, including ordering information, pricing and EPA-estimated range for the 2023 LYRIQ RWD.

Cadillac also announced a special charging offer, designed to simplify the charging experience for LYRIQ customers.

“These are important steps for Cadillac, as we make good on our promise to deliver an EV offering more than 300 miles of range and move toward an all-electric portfolio by 2030,” said Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey. “Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through its range of forthcoming EVs, and it all begins with LYRIQ.”

Ordering for the 2023 LYRIQ RWD and AWD models will open on May 19, with RWD deliveries expected starting this fall. Deliveries of the 2023 LYRIQ Debut Edition, which was available through reservation only, will begin this summer.

The LYRIQ RWD model offers an EPA-estimated 312 miles of range on a full charge1 and has a starting MSRP of $62,9902. The AWD model, which will start at $64,9902, adds a second drive unit, placed at the front of the vehicle to enhance vehicle dynamics and performance even further for drivers. When orders open, customers will now have the option to select from two new exterior colors: Opulent Blue Metallic3 and Crystal White Tricoat3.

Initial deliveries of the AWD model are expected to start in early 2023, with EPA-estimated range expected to be announced closer to the start of production.

Creating a Seamless Charging Experience

All 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ customers will receive the option to choose either two years of unlimited public charging credits at EVgo charging stations or a credit of up to $1,500 toward home charger installation through Qmerit4. Customers who select the home charger installation credit will receive up to $1,500 that can be applied toward an eligible professional installation of a Level 2 (AC) charger or at 240-volt outlet at home through Qmerit, for convenient, quick charging of the LYRIQ’s battery5.

For customers looking to install a home charger, Cadillac can help throughout the process. Every Cadillac LYRIQ comes with a portable dual-level cordset charger, which enables customers to charge their vehicles from both 120-volt and 240-volt outlets. Through Cadillac accessories, customers will be able to purchase faster 11.5 kilowatt or 19.2kW wall-mounted charging stations. By installing a 240-volt outlet or wall charger, customers can reduce the time it takes to charge a depleted battery from 3 days to overnight6.

For installation assistance, Cadillac is working with Qmerit, a nationwide network to help owners find qualified, experienced Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment installers.

“This unique offer will elevate our customers’ experience with the LYRIQ, helping them make a smoother, more transparent transition to all-electric driving,” said Harvey. “Like the LYRIQ itself, the charging experience will set the standard for customers’ EV experiences.”

LYRIQ Drives the Future

The all-new LYRIQ elevates an iconic brand, building on a century of Cadillac’s design and technology innovations to usher in a new era in electric luxury vehicles.

It is designed with premier technologies and stirring performance capabilities, enabled by the vehicle’s dedicated electric architecture. A 12-module, 100 kWh battery pack delivers a Cadillac-estimated 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque in the RWD model, while the AWD model amps up the output, with the addition of a second drive unit that raises capability with an estimated 500 horsepower.

The AWD model is further distinguished with performance-oriented driving dynamics with power flowing through all four wheels, along with a 3,500-pound trailering capacity7.

The LYRIQ RWD model offers an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles with a full charge1. That range is optimized with the Ultium Platform’s energy recovery system, which can capture and repurpose waste energy from the battery. In addition to optimizing range, the system can also help reduce battery energy needed for heating, increase charging speed and even contribute to the vehicle’s performance driving dynamics.

When it comes to charging, LYRIQ offers at-home Level 2 (AC) charge rates of up to 19.2 kW, which can add up to 52 miles of range per hour of charge8. It also features DC fast charging rates of up to 190 kW, enabling an estimated 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes6 of charging time.

Artfully Integrated Technology

Cadillac’s user experience9 system and 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display, artfully integrate the driver information center, navigation and infotainment systems to communicate information to customers in an organic, intuitive way.

Additional technologies are designed to immerse the driver and passengers and enhance their journey. Highlights include:

AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system , including headrest speakers, is a Cadillac-exclusive feature that employs advanced technologies, including Adaptive Volume and Surround Technology, to create an immersive listening experience

, including headrest speakers, is a Cadillac-exclusive feature that employs advanced technologies, including Adaptive Volume and Surround Technology, to create an immersive listening experience Google Built-In 10 compatibility offers a helpful and personalized way to enhance the in-vehicle experience, with Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play delivering access to hands-free help, live traffic updates, favorite apps and more

compatibility offers a helpful and personalized way to enhance the in-vehicle experience, with Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play delivering access to hands-free help, live traffic updates, favorite apps and more Next-generation Active Noise Cancellation helps cancel out undesirable sounds coming from the roadway. This technology, when combined with LYRIQ’s Electric Vehicle Sound Enhancement, which balances and blends the propulsion system’s sounds, creates a luxurious and quiet cabin.

The Cadillac LYRIQ is produced at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly facility11, which received a $2 billion investment to support electric vehicle production. An additional $2.3 billion is being invested in an all-new battery cell manufacturing plant at Spring Hill, by Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution.

