    Cadillac LYRIQ Delivery Grows Closer

      Cadillac’s first fully electric vehicle — offering an EPA-est. 312 miles of range on a full charge — starts at $62,990; special program offers choice of public charging or home charger installation credit

    Cadillac has announced new details in the brand’s transformation to an electric future and a transformative EV customer experience, including ordering information, pricing and EPA-estimated range for the 2023 LYRIQ RWD.

    Cadillac also announced a special charging offer, designed to simplify the charging experience for LYRIQ customers.

    “These are important steps for Cadillac, as we make good on our promise to deliver an EV offering more than 300 miles of range and move toward an all-electric portfolio by 2030,” said Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey. “Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through its range of forthcoming EVs, and it all begins with LYRIQ.”

    Ordering for the 2023 LYRIQ RWD and AWD models will open on May 19, with RWD deliveries expected starting this fall. Deliveries of the 2023 LYRIQ Debut Edition, which was available through reservation only, will begin this summer.

    The LYRIQ RWD model offers an EPA-estimated 312 miles of range on a full charge1 and has a starting MSRP of $62,9902. The AWD model, which will start at $64,9902, adds a second drive unit, placed at the front of the vehicle to enhance vehicle dynamics and performance even further for drivers. When orders open, customers will now have the option to select from two new exterior colors: Opulent Blue Metallic3 and Crystal White Tricoat3.

    Initial deliveries of the AWD model are expected to start in early 2023, with EPA-estimated range expected to be announced closer to the start of production.

    Creating a Seamless Charging Experience
    All 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ customers will receive the option to choose either two years of unlimited public charging credits at EVgo charging stations or a credit of up to $1,500 toward home charger installation through Qmerit4. Customers who select the home charger installation credit will receive up to $1,500 that can be applied toward an eligible professional installation of a Level 2 (AC) charger or at 240-volt outlet at home through Qmerit, for convenient, quick charging of the LYRIQ’s battery5.

    For customers looking to install a home charger, Cadillac can help throughout the process. Every Cadillac LYRIQ comes with a portable dual-level cordset charger, which enables customers to charge their vehicles from both 120-volt and 240-volt outlets. Through Cadillac accessories, customers will be able to purchase faster 11.5 kilowatt or 19.2kW wall-mounted charging stations. By installing a 240-volt outlet or wall charger, customers can reduce the time it takes to charge a depleted battery from 3 days to overnight6.

    For installation assistance, Cadillac is working with Qmerit, a nationwide network to help owners find qualified, experienced Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment installers.

    “This unique offer will elevate our customers’ experience with the LYRIQ, helping them make a smoother, more transparent transition to all-electric driving,” said Harvey. “Like the LYRIQ itself, the charging experience will set the standard for customers’ EV experiences.”   

    LYRIQ Drives the Future
    The all-new LYRIQ elevates an iconic brand, building on a century of Cadillac’s design and technology innovations to usher in a new era in electric luxury vehicles.

    It is designed with premier technologies and stirring performance capabilities, enabled by the vehicle’s dedicated electric architecture. A 12-module, 100 kWh battery pack delivers a Cadillac-estimated 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque in the RWD model, while the AWD model amps up the output, with the addition of a second drive unit that raises capability with an estimated 500 horsepower.

    The AWD model is further distinguished with performance-oriented driving dynamics with power flowing through all four wheels, along with a 3,500-pound trailering capacity7.

    The LYRIQ RWD model offers an EPA-estimated range of 312 miles with a full charge1. That range is optimized with the Ultium Platform’s energy recovery system, which can capture and repurpose waste energy from the battery. In addition to optimizing range, the system can also help reduce battery energy needed for heating, increase charging speed and even contribute to the vehicle’s performance driving dynamics.  

    When it comes to charging, LYRIQ offers at-home Level 2 (AC) charge rates of up to 19.2 kW, which can add up to 52 miles of range per hour of charge8. It also features DC fast charging rates of up to 190 kW, enabling an estimated 76 miles of range in about 10 minutes6 of charging time.

    Artfully Integrated Technology
    Cadillac’s user experience9 system and 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display, artfully integrate the driver information center, navigation and infotainment systems to communicate information to customers in an organic, intuitive way.

    Additional technologies are designed to immerse the driver and passengers and enhance their journey. Highlights include:

    • AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system, including headrest speakers, is a Cadillac-exclusive feature that employs advanced technologies, including Adaptive Volume and Surround Technology, to create an immersive listening experience
    • Google Built-In10 compatibility offers a helpful and personalized way to enhance the in-vehicle experience, with Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play delivering access to hands-free help, live traffic updates, favorite apps and more
    • Next-generation Active Noise Cancellation helps cancel out undesirable sounds coming from the roadway. This technology, when combined with LYRIQ’s Electric Vehicle Sound Enhancement, which balances and blends the propulsion system’s sounds, creates a luxurious and quiet cabin.

    The Cadillac LYRIQ is produced at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee assembly facility11, which received a $2 billion investment to support electric vehicle production. An additional $2.3 billion is being invested in an all-new battery cell manufacturing plant at Spring Hill, by Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution.

     

    surreal1272

    I am very surprised but eh small bump to the AWD model. I was expecting at least a $5K jump but this is a very smart move by GM/Cadillac since AWD will be very popular in this segment. Still want to see one up close before deciding on the rear section of the car. My big concern is the potential blind spot back there. Otherwise, a solid start in the EV realm for Caddy.

    ccap41

    I think these look really good but I'm still not sure about that rear/side 1/4. I bet it looks a lot better in person. 

    The AWD is a no-brainer for the price AND performance you get, unless it happens to cut the range by 25%, which I don't see happening. 

    Seems expensive but that's just because I don't have 70k to drop on a vehicle but it seems like it's competitively priced and specs-wise, should do very well. 

    Cadillac's problem is they'll probably have some dumb@ss commercials for it. GM marketing tends to be of the worst, IMO. 

    Are their specs on the size of this? What's a comparably sized ICE vehicle that I can compare this to size-wise? 

    Robert Hall
    9 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I think these look really good but I'm still not sure about that rear/side 1/4. I bet it looks a lot better in person. 

    The AWD is a no-brainer for the price AND performance you get, unless it happens to cut the range by 25%, which I don't see happening. 

    Seems expensive but that's just because I don't have 70k to drop on a vehicle but it seems like it's competitively priced and specs-wise, should do very well. 

    Cadillac's problem is they'll probably have some dumb@ss commercials for it. GM marketing tends to be of the worst, IMO. 

    Are their specs on the size of this? What's a comparably sized ICE vehicle that I can compare this to size-wise? 

    It's longer in wheelbase than the XT6, of similar OL, and about 5 inches lower... Porsche Cayenne is of similar size...but this has a 7 inch longer wheelbase, 3 inches longer overall, and an inch lower..don't know how they compare in interior volume, though.   Wheelbase is about the same as the WL Grand Cherokee L.  

    ccap41
    32 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    It's longer in wheelbase than the XT6, of similar OL, and about 5 inches lower... Porsche Cayenne is of similar size...but this has a 7 inch longer wheelbase, 3 inches longer overall, and an inch lower..don't know how they compare in interior volume, though.   Wheelbase is about the same as the WL Grand Cherokee L.  

    So it's longer than an XT6, overall. Thank you. 

    This is definitely larger than I thought. I was expecting more of an X5, GLE, XT5 or maybe Aviator size but this is definitely larger, or at least longer. 

    Robert Hall
    25 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    So it's longer than an XT6, overall. Thank you. 

    This is definitely larger than I thought. I was expecting more of an X5, GLE, XT5 or maybe Aviator size but this is definitely larger, or at least longer. 

    Actually, it’s 2 inches shorter than the XT6, but has a longer wheelbase (approx 9 inches) and short overhangs.  The XT6 has a very short wheelbase for its size.  

    ccap41

    For comparison's sake;

    XT6 starts at $48,595

    Aviator starts at $51,780

    1 minute ago, Robert Hall said:

    Actually, it’s 2 inches shorter than the XT6, but has a longer wheelbase and short overhangs.  The XT6 has a pretty short wheelbase for its size.  

    Yep, that makes more sense to me. It just didn't seem to be larger, let along THAT much larger, than an XT6 to me. 

    Robert Hall
    2 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    For comparison's sake;

    XT6 starts at $48,595

    Aviator starts at $51,780

    Yep, that makes more sense to me. It just didn't seem to be larger, let along THAT much larger, than an XT6 to me. 

    Very different proportions.  The Lyriq has a low roofline and long hood, the XT6 is more blocky and tall.  Kind of like comparing the Velar with the Discovery maybe. 

    David

    @ccap41 @Robert Hall Ya guys got me thinking and so while Cadillac did not have a true side profile pic, I was able to grab the following off the Cadillac and Lincoln web sites to compare the side profile of the three, LYRIQ, XT6 and AVIATOR. Interesting how the Aviator and Lyriq have what looks like a longer hood line in comparison to the XT6 and as Robert pointed out, the XT6 does sit higher than the other two.

    image.png

    ccap41
    2 minutes ago, David said:

    Interesting how the Aviator and Lyriq have what looks like a longer hood line in comparison to the XT6

    Those two are RWD + AWD whereas the XT6 is FWD + AWD. 

    The Lyriq and Aviator look 100X better than the XT6. 

    Robert Hall
    14 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Those two are RWD + AWD whereas the XT6 is FWD + AWD. 

    The Lyriq and Aviator look 100X better than the XT6. 

    Yeah, I figured that was why the XT6 has such a short wheelbase and the others look better.   Wasn't sure if the Lyriq was RWD + AWD or not. 

    David
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    Those two are RWD + AWD whereas the XT6 is FWD + AWD. 

    The Lyriq and Aviator look 100X better than the XT6. 

    Thanks, I forgot that the XT6 is a FWD based auto with AWD added compared to the others being true RWD + AWD

    Drew Dowdell

    With regards to the size, while it is similar exterior dimensions to the ICEs, the interior is likely to feel substantially larger, potentially like a low-roof Tahoe in size.

    Yesterday I drove the Genesis GV60, my review will be coming, but this externally pretty small crossover felt very roomy inside... and @David, you'd probably fit in the back seat.

    IMG_6691.webp

    ccap41

    No chance David would admit to fitting in the back of that. 

    Also, I'm very disappointed in Genesis for producing an ugly coupe SUV. They've been absolutely nailing the styling since becoming Genesis as a "solo" company and then they make this abomination. 

    I don't think the front is completely awful, but not great. It's that it's one of them damn coupe SUVs that just look incredibly wrong. 

    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    With regards to the size, while it is similar exterior dimensions to the ICEs, the interior is likely to feel substantially larger, potentially like a low-roof Tahoe in size.

    Yesterday I drove the Genesis GV60, my review will be coming, but this externally pretty small crossover felt very roomy inside... and @David, you'd probably fit in the back seat.

    IMG_6691.webp

    Very cool, would love to see if I can fit in the back and will look forward to your review. I really like the styling that Genesis has going on right now with their SUV/CUV auto's.

    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    No chance David would admit to fitting in the back of that. 

    Also, I'm very disappointed in Genesis for producing an ugly coupe SUV. They've been absolutely nailing the styling since becoming Genesis as a "solo" company and then they make this abomination. 

    I don't think the front is completely awful, but not great. It's that it's one of them damn coupe SUVs that just look incredibly wrong. 

    LOL, I would happily try to fit in one with my standard test. Set the driver seat for myself in total comfort, get out and see if I can fit in the back. Will have to look to see if my local Genesis has this in stock and if so, will take the wife to snap some pictures for me. :P 

    I have to disagree that this is a Ugly Coup SUV, I think it is better looking than what is coming out of Germany especially that butt ugly Porsche I poste a week ago that was hideous. Over all I would agree with you that the back leaves much to be desired and could use some work especially the weird Chrome Z effect on the C or is it a minor D pillar. That is really weird to me.

    1 hour ago, David said:

    We'll I guess the GV60 will have to wait as the local Genesis dealer only has GV70, 80, 90 and G90, G80 in stock.

    Genesis of Everett | Vehicles for sale in Everett, WA 98203

    Even less in stock at the farther one away on the Expensive east side.

    Buy a New Genesis G70, G80 or G90 | Genesis of Kirkland | New Luxury Vehicles

    GV80, G70 and G80

    GV60 went on sale (as “available to order”) yesterday. It’s likely very few if any dealer have them.

    smk4565

    The GV60 is priced like the Lyric but is full size class (or 2) lower and has less range and horsepower.  I think Genesis does a nice job with interiors, but they aren't Mercedes or Audi-level, so the Cadillac seems like the better deal between the 2.  The GV60's size and shape seems aimed at the Model Y, although it is even smaller than the Model Y, and it doesn't have the Tesla mystique.  I don't really see where the GV60 is a good deal long term, maybe year one it does well, but once the market floods with other electric crossovers, the GV60 could get forgotten.

    Genesis also backed themselves into a corner with their naming scheme, they have GV 60, 70, 80, 90.  So what happens when they make a larger electric SUV?  Is that a GV75?  or a GV80-EV? 

    12 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    The GV60 is priced like the Lyric but is full size class (or 2) lower and has less range and horsepower.  I think Genesis does a nice job with interiors, but they aren't Mercedes or Audi-level, so the Cadillac seems like the better deal between the 2.  The GV60's size and shape seems aimed at the Model Y, although it is even smaller than the Model Y, and it doesn't have the Tesla mystique.  I don't really see where the GV60 is a good deal long term, maybe year one it does well, but once the market floods with other electric crossovers, the GV60 could get forgotten.

    Genesis also backed themselves into a corner with their naming scheme, they have GV 60, 70, 80, 90.  So what happens when they make a larger electric SUV?  Is that a GV75?  or a GV80-EV? 

    Actually I will have to disagree with you about their naming scheme backing them into a corner. They are very clear that the electric versions will replace the gas versions eventually and have clearly state you can get an Electrified GV or a regular (ice) GV.

    image.png

    GENESIS GV60 Electric SUV | GENESIS Worldwide

    GENESIS ELECTRIFIED GV70 - Electric SUV | GENESIS Worldwide

    smk4565
    7 hours ago, David said:

    Actually I will have to disagree with you about their naming scheme backing them into a corner. They are very clear that the electric versions will replace the gas versions eventually and have clearly state you can get an Electrified GV or a regular (ice) GV.

    image.png

    GENESIS GV60 Electric SUV | GENESIS Worldwide

    GENESIS ELECTRIFIED GV70 - Electric SUV | GENESIS Worldwide

    Well I guess they could just call them G80 Electric, GV80 Electric, etc.

    David
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Well I guess they could just call them G80 Electric, GV80 Electric, etc.

    I think this could very well work to their advantage as they phase out the ICE versions to only have electric and still a GV80 is a GV80 regardless of the powertrain. Will be interesting to see how this plays out against say the Germans that are going with new names versus the Americans that are adding an E, ChevrolEt, Mach-E, etc.

