  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Cadillac Electrifies an Icon with the Cadillac Escalade IQ

      450 miles of range from an all-electric full-size SUV

    2025-cadillac-escalade-iq-sport-002.jpgToday, Cadillac unveiled the newest member of their electrified lineup, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ. With The Escalade IQ, Cadillac introduces the first full-size electric SUV to the market. Like the Silverado EV that rides on the same Ultium platform, the Escalade IQ will offer up to 450 miles of range.

    The Escalade IQ is powered by a dual-motor system capable of producing up to 750 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, delivering a 0-60 time of less than 5 seconds when in the driver-selectable Velocity Max setting. The preliminary towing capability estimate is targeted at 8,000 lbs. Electricity is provided by a 24-module Ultium battery with 200 kWh of available energy. The system architecture is compatible with 800-volt charging, the fastest currently available, and can take on 100 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes. Vehicle-to-Home charging will be available via a software update in the future when combined with Ultium Home products, while Vehicle-to-Load enables the E-IQ to power larger external devices.

    One-Pedal Driving, Variable Regen on Demand, and an innovative heat pump thermal system help extend range and increase passenger comfort.

    Four-wheel steer reduces the turning radius to 39.4 ft, a 6.5 ft reduction versus not using four-wheel steer. Cadillac arrival mode is a four-wheel steer feature that allows the Escalade IQ to move diagonally, making it easier to pull in and out of tight spaces while making a statement. Adaptive Air Ride plus Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 promises a comfortable and composed driving experience without sacrificing handling. The Adaptive Air Ride is capable of raising the E-IQ by one inch and lowering it by two. Low Ride mode allows the Escalade to be driven with the vehicle fully lowered at low speeds.

    2025-cadillac-escalade-iq-sport-014.jpgInside, passengers are treated to a premium cabin featuring a nearly full-width, 55-inch display across the dash, with some space at each end reserved for two of the forty speakers of the available AKG Studio Reference sound system on the available Executive Second Row package.  Luxury 2 and Sport 2 systems feature a thirty-six speaker AKG system, while Luxury 1 and Sport 1 trims have nineteen.

    Cadillac is offering four interior themes with 126 ambient lighting options. Interior trims feature delicate detailing with laser-etched woodwork, and with the available illuminated trim package, the patterns light up at night, offering a unique look and glow.

    The Executive Second Row package includes stowable tray tables, dual wireless phone charging pads, 12.6-inch personal display screens, USB-C and HDMI ports, massaging seats, and headrest speakers.

    An available package adds power open-and-close doors to all four doors, and if enabled, the driver's door will automatically open as the driver approaches with the keyfob. In addition to the standard rear cargo area, a 12 cubic ft. eTrunk is located at the front of the vehicle.

    2025-cadillac-escalade-iq-sport-010.jpgAs Cadillac introduced SuperCruise to the market several years ago as an option in high end trims, but in the E-IQ, it now comes standard.  Additional active safety features include blind zone steering assist, intersection automatic emergency braking, which enables detection of cross traffic, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced automatic parking assist, and front pedestrian and bicyclist braking that works at speeds from 5 mph - 50 mph.

    Pricing is expected to start around $130,000 when it goes on sale in the Fall of 2024.

    2025 CADILLAC ESCALADE IQ PRELIMINARY SPECIFICATIONS

    EFFICIENCY

    Cadillac-estimated range1

    450 miles (724+ km)

    1On a full charge based on development testing and/or analytical projection consistent with SAE J1634 revision 2017 – MCT. Range subject to change prior to production. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including ambient temperature, terrain, battery age and condition, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

    BATTERY SYSTEM:

    Type:

    Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules

    Battery Chemistry:

    Lithium-ion NCMA cathode, blended graphite anode

    Battery Rated Energy:

    200 kWh

    ELECTRIC DRIVE:

    System:

    2 drive units with 1 motor each

    Motor:

    Permanent magnet, bar wound

    Power1:

    680 hp / 505 kW – Normal Mode
    750 hp / 560 kW – Velocity Max

    Torque1: (lb-ft / Nm):

    615 lb-ft / 834 Nm – Normal Mode
    785 lb-ft / 1064 Nm – Velocity Max

    Final Drive Ratio (:1):

    13.26:1 – front
    11.63:1 – rear

    1Based on GM testing

    CHARGING TIMES1

     

    240V (7.7 kW Including Dual-Level Charge Cord):

    Approximately 14.8 miles of range per hour of charge

    240V2 (19.2 kW AC):

    Approximately 37 miles of range per hour of charge time

    DC Fast Charge (Public):

    Up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes of charge time

     

    1Actual charge times will vary based on battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and outside temperature. See the vehicle's Owner’s Manual for additional limitations.
    2Home charging requires professionally installed 100A dedicated charge station, sold separately.

    CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

    Front and Rear Suspension:

    Short-Long Arm (SLA) suspension with air springs and MagneRide dampers. Balanced ride and handling with premium isolation.

    Steering Type:

    Front: Rack & Pinion Electric Power Steering;
    Rear: Continuously variable actuator up to 10 degrees.

    Turning Circle, Curb-to-Curb (ft. / m):

    39.4 / 12

    Brake Type:

    4-wheel disc with DuraLife™ Rotors

    Brake Rotor Size OD:
    (in. / mm):

    13.98 / 355 (front)
    14.05 / 356.8 (rear)

    Wheels:

    24-inch alloy

    Tires:

    LT275/50R24 

    1Lower-profile tires wear faster. Tire and wheel damage may occur on rough or damaged roads or from surfaces, curbs, debris or obstacles. This damage is not covered by the GM New Vehicle Limited Warranty. For more details, go to my.cadillac.com/learnabout/tires or see your dealer.

    EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

    Wheelbase (in. / mm):

    136.2 / 3460

    Overall Length (in. / mm):

    224.3 / 5697

    Overall Width (in. / mm):

    94.1 / 2389 (with mirrors)
    85.3 / 2167 (mirrors folded)

    Overall Height (in. / mm):

    76.1 / 1934

    Track Width (in. / mm):

    Front: 68.7 / 1745
    Rear: 68.7 / 1745

    Ground Clearance (in. / mm):

    6.9 / 175

    INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

    Headroom (in. / mm):

    1st row: 43.5 / 1106
    2nd row: 39.9 / 1015
    3rd row: 37.2 / 944

    Legroom (in. / mm):

    1st row: 45.2 / 1148
    2nd row: 41.3 / 1051
    3rd row: 30.1 / 765

    Shoulder Room (in. / mm):

    1st row: 65.4 / 1662
    2nd row: 63.6 / 1615
    3rd row: 56.5 / 1435

    Hip Room (in. / mm):

    1st row: 61.1 / 1551
    2nd row: 60.3 / 1532
    3rd row: 49.4 / 1256

    CAPACITIES   

    EPA Passenger Volume
    (cu. ft. / L):

    1st row: 1841
    2nd row: 1651
    3rd row: 1092

    Cargo Volume1
    (cu. ft. / L):

    119.2 / 3374 (second and third rows folded)
    69.1 / 1958 (third row folded)
    23.7 / 670 (behind third row)

    eTrunk Volume1
    (cu. ft. / L):

    12.2 / 345.4

    Max Trailering Capacity2 
    (lb. / kg):

    8000 / 3628

    1Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution
    2Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the Trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. The weight of passengers, cargo, and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can tow.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    ccap41

    I think this thing looks pretty great on the outside. Of course they botched ANOTHER C-pillar but it isn't the end of the world here. the interior looks great BUT, and there's always a 'but', the all-screen setup is atrocious. 

    smk4565

    The inside looks good, the exterior rear looks like a mess.  But if you don't like screens, screens, screens you may not like that interior.  I am not a big fan of screens galore, I hope that trend sort of ends, especially on luxury cars, and they all do screen overkill.  

    I wonder if there will be a smaller battery, I think most people really don't need 450 mile range, so you are just paying for battery you don't need.   

    I also wonder what the profitability of these 200 kWh battery vehicles is.  Full size trucks traditionally have been cash cows since they can charge big money for a V8, and really the cost to manufacture a V8 powertrain vs a 4-cylinder powertrain probably isn't that big, maybe a thousand dollars.  An Escalade or Silverado battery vs an Equinox or Bolt could be like $15,000 more cost to GM, which does eat away at that margin.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    I think this thing looks pretty great on the outside. Of course they botched ANOTHER C-pillar but it isn't the end of the world here. the interior looks great BUT, and there's always a 'but', the all-screen setup is atrocious. 

    I don't mind the C-Pillar as much as I mind the tail lights, but I think the rest of it looks fantastic.

    I'll reserve judgement on the screen until I can try one. The Benz EQS AMG screen was incredibly distracting, especially when the Navi map was loaded. It was the center screen in the MB that really bugged me. The Mach-E and Lightning were less distracting in spite of having similar sized screens in a similar location, but damn if I didn't need night-mode in the daytime with that bright white background.

    I'm interested in the light up trim graphics.

    David

    Love the looks especially in Black Cherry, interior is a home run hit for me. Failure is the rear end and the taillights. WTF Cadillac, you should have kept the current Escalade taillights.

    Snag_b28f6b0.pngSnag_b2903df.pngSnag_b290fa7.png

