Something EXCITING Is Coming From Cadillac January 21, 2022

Cadillac Excitement is Here!!!

Hear Cadillac Roar with the exciting unveiling of what is expected to be the Escalade V edition. A supercharged V8 expansion of the Escalade line.

Something-exciting-is-coming-from-Cadillac.mp4 You can catch it many different ways on social media to their web site.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CY9odxIhsw5/

This makes one wonder if a Blackwing version could be far behind.

Cadillac-Blackwing-Teaser.mp4

