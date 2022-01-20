Something EXCITING Is Coming From Cadillac January 21, 2022

Cadillac Excitement is Here!!!
Hear Cadillac Roar with the exciting unveiling of what is expected to be the Escalade V edition. A supercharged V8 expansion of the Escalade line.
You can catch it many different ways on social media to their web site.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CY9odxIhsw5/
This makes one wonder if a Blackwing version could be far behind.
Something exciting is coming from Cadillac
