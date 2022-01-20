Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Something EXCITING Is Coming From Cadillac January 21, 2022

      The Latest Excitement from Cadillac is to be unveiled on Friday January 21st, 2022.

    Cadillac Excitement is Here!!!

    Hear Cadillac Roar with the exciting unveiling of what is expected to be the Escalade V edition. A supercharged V8 expansion of the Escalade line.

    You can catch it many different ways on social media to their web site.

    https://www.instagram.com/tv/CY9odxIhsw5/

    This makes one wonder if a Blackwing version could be far behind.

     

    Something exciting is coming from Cadillac

    Cadillac (@cadillac) • Instagram photos and videos 

    Cadillac Luxury Vehicles: Sedans, SUVs, & Electric

    oldshurst442
    2 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Should have done this 10 years ago, but better late than never.

    For an Escalade V?

    What for?

    Escalade doesnt need a V now either...

    It DOES have a 455 horsepower V8 engine in it as is.  

    To handle the twisties?

    An Escalade wasnt marketed that way and it outsold and it continues to outsell everything it its class being what it is.  

    Is it welcomed?

    Why sure it is.  By you and by me.  But not the way you put it as the Escalade and Cadillac needed this a decade ago...

    And about that, I dont think it a V Series Escalade will sell that many units anyhow.  Just because the Escalade has never been in a situation to require high performance and  high handling.   In actual fact, the Escalade was always required to be the opposite of that.   

     

    oldshurst442
    11 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    It’s not remotely about volume- why you keep going here is puzzling.

    What -‘low performance & low handling’?? 😆

    High performance and high handling like a CT5 V Blackwing.

    I dont think an Escalade V Blackwing will set the world on fire like how a Hellcat powered anything caught the world on fire. An Escalade is not thought of in that way.   An Escalade was always about the bling. Not about the horsepower and how well it drifts. 

    It WILL be a GREAT performer as Cadillac engineers have really  set the bar for performance sedans.  And I think Corvette engineers are also involved with Cadillac's V Series cars too.  But I doubt performance geeks will be geeking how fast it is.    Not like how they geek out with anything Hellcat... 

    No, a vehicle like this is not about volume. It will be a special model, that is for sure, and they will sell everyone they build, but an Escalade V Blackwing will do nothing to move more Escalades or Cadillacs out the dealership door as the Escalade is as big of a Kahuna as is.

     

    1 minute ago, balthazar said:

    420, no?

    I thought it was 455.  Like the Camaro's LT1.  It is detuned...  

     

    Robert Hall

    I wonder if it will have the CT5 6.2 supercharged V8 w/ 668hp? Probably with the 10 speed auto.  A 6spd manual version would be cool and unique.

    Cadillac needs to out-Hellcat the Hellcat with 900hp versions of the CT5-V and Escalade-V.. call them the V-BAMF... 

    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

     

    I thought it was 455.  Like the Camaro's LT1.  It is detuned...  

     

    420 according to the Wikipedia. 

    Robert Hall
    3 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    ^^^  Thanx.   I knew it had a detuned LT1 @ 420 with the previous gen, but I wrongfully thought with the new gen that they upgraded its power to match the Camaro's. 

    Apparently the output hasn't changed since 2015.  The 6.2 L86/L87 has been available in all the GM full size trucks and SUVs since then apparently.

    Edited by Robert Hall
    oldshurst442

    Then Cadillac should up the ante then. WTF Cadillac???  :thumbsdown:

    Seriously though, that goes to show you how unimportant horsepower wars are to the Cadillac Escalade.

    A Silverado though, does need a Raptor/TRX competitor. 

    balthazar
    23 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    The 6.2 L86/L87 has been available in all the GM full size trucks and SUVs since then apparently.

    It is restricted to upper trims in the trucks/SUVs, standard in the Escalade.

    Agreed- would have liked to see the 6.2 have gotten an output bump when the '21 came out.

    smk4565
    3 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    For an Escalade V?

    What for?

    Escalade doesnt need a V now either...

    It DOES have a 455 horsepower V8 engine in it as is.  

    To handle the twisties?

    An Escalade wasnt marketed that way and it outsold and it continues to outsell everything it its class being what it is.  

    Is it welcomed?

    Why sure it is.  By you and by me.  But not the way you put it as the Escalade and Cadillac needed this a decade ago...

    And about that, I dont think it a V Series Escalade will sell that many units anyhow.  Just because the Escalade has never been in a situation to require high performance and  high handling.   In actual fact, the Escalade was always required to be the opposite of that.   

     

    420 hp, but regardless.  An Escalade-V will still handle like crap, but people will pay for it because it is the V.  It is easy profit margin for GM, they can put a supercharger on, beef up the brakes and suspension a little and charge an extra $30,000 for it.  And people will pay it because it they'll want bragging rights that they have the V and the other guy just has a regular one.

    All those Hellcat vehicles make no sense, but people are paying $80k for a Charger which is an otherwise terrible car.  This is easy profit margin for GM, that is why they should have done it 10 years ago.

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, Robert Hall said:

    I wonder if it will have the CT5 6.2 supercharged V8 w/ 668hp? Probably with the 10 speed auto.  A 6spd manual version would be cool and unique.

    Cadillac needs to out-Hellcat the Hellcat with 900hp versions of the CT5-V and Escalade-V.. call them the V-BAMF... 

     

    You'd think a supercharged 6.2, but also I would think it would be all wheel drive, so it depends on what GM's all wheel drive system can handle.

    The Camaro has like 650 hp at the top end I think, I would expect something around 650, and I wouldn't be surprised if the exact same powertrain is in an Silverado and Sierra as a competitor to the Ram TRX and Raptor R.  

    I don't think they really need out out-hellcat the Hellcat, because let's say you are a die hard Ram fan, you aren't going to buy a Silverado Trail Boss ZR1 just because it has 755 hp and the TRX has 707.   But what GM probably wants is to get people willing to spend $100k on an Escalade, to spend $140k on that Escalade, or people willing to spend $70k on a Silverado to spend $100k on that same Silverado because they put a supercharger on it and a ZR1 badge.  You can probably eek out an additional $20k in profit on top of the $10k in profit they are already making on these big trucks.

    balthazar

    They make a lot more than $10K on trucks.

    It's been pointed out before, but here it is again- there are a handful of aftermarket tuners that have gotten way more than 650 HP out of an Escalade, I've no doubt the running gear can handle it. And with the current generation (or a next one) of the MR suspension, it should handle amazingly good- look at what Cadillac did with the Blackwings- shot to the top in chassis dynamics / performance.

    ccap41
    17 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    For an Escalade V?

    What for?

    Escalade doesnt need a V now either...

    It DOES have a 455 horsepower V8 engine in it as is.  

    To handle the twisties?

    An Escalade wasnt marketed that way and it outsold and it continues to outsell everything it its class being what it is.  

    Is it welcomed?

    Why sure it is.  By you and by me.  But not the way you put it as the Escalade and Cadillac needed this a decade ago...

    And about that, I dont think it a V Series Escalade will sell that many units anyhow.  Just because the Escalade has never been in a situation to require high performance and  high handling.   In actual fact, the Escalade was always required to be the opposite of that.   

     

    He's not wrong. This should have been done a decade ago because it would have been easy cash for Cadillac/GM. They had the expensive bit already paid for and the technology for the suspension stuff. They really only needed to engineer an AWD system capable of this output. 

    There's no doubt in my mind that they would have sold every one they build for the last ten years. 

    11 hours ago, balthazar said:

    it should handle amazingly good

    It'll be amazingly good *for what it is*

    David
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    So Cadillac decided on this application that just "V" is sufficient and doesn't need "V Blackwing" here

    Season 2 Wtf GIF by Parks and Recreation

    They have not ruled it out, they say more to still come, so they could still do a BlackWing edition.

    I honestly could see using the 1,000hp tri motor Ultium in detuned form for an Escalade V and full power for a BlackWing edition with 0-60 in 3 seconds! :metal:

    David

    OK, work is done for the day, I can now that I am out of meetings post more than the link.

    Gotta love the images!!!

     

    2023-Cadillac-Escalade-V-001.jpg2023-Cadillac-Escalade-V-002.jpg2023-Cadillac-Escalade-V-003.jpg2023-Cadillac-Escalade-V-004.jpg2023-Cadillac-Escalade-V-005.jpg

    Loving this blacked out version of the Escalade, best look yet I think. Only thing that would make it better is as @ccap41 stated, they should have kept the Vertical Headlights over the ones that are also on the Chevrolet and GMC.

    smk4565

    That’s all they released????

    Some tweaks to the fascias which I can’t tell the difference between the V and the Sport trim, other than some V badges.

    I didn’t expect much styling change but I would have thought they would reveal the engine and specs.  I don’t see the point of showing a few exterior shots when we all know it is a 6.2 supercharged V8 because GM doesn’t have any other engine to put in it.

    balthazar

    Everything south of the grille/headlights is different. That said, it's not much of a change... but the Escalade doesn't have a wide appearance range between the 5 trims.

    Wouldn't it be a kick in the pants if it got the 4.0TT from the CT6-V - 550 / 640 is a nice jump from 420/460.

    smk4565

    The Blackwing V8 is dead, they won't use a twin turbo V6, so that leaves the Supercharged 6.2 or the Corvette Z06 DOHC V8, which they won't use that.  I can't see them doing a performance hybrid either, easiest thing is to slap a supercharger on the existing engine and call it a day.

    oldshurst442

    Ok...Ill concede and retract my post to @smk4565 and admit that I am wrong about Cadillac not needing a V Series Escalade (a decade ago)

    I see the point of view of making additional money from a platform that needed not a whole lot of engineering to make it work.

    Like @ccap41 said, an AWD system to handle the HP and torque.  

    Independent suspension would have had to come a decade earlier as well though.  The only thing I see as a flaw is that a decade ago, GM was fresh out of bankruptcy and maybe GM didnt necessarily have the cash at hand to do this.

     The SBC V8 was always part of Escalade therefore adding the supercharger should have been standard issue as Corvettes, Camaros and Cadillac sedans have it...

    Magnetic ride suspension has been part of GM since the late 1990s...

    Yeah...all the pieces to the puzzle were right there a decade ago.

    I will still hold on to my opinion though as to say that buyers of the  Escalade never really craved for a V version.  That and bankruptcy were probably the reasons why Cadillac took that long to offer a V version. 

    And hence why Blackwing isnt part of the Escalade lexicon. Because people are not asking for one...

    But then again, Ive given Chevrolet crap for not creating a brutish Camaro before Dodge ever created the Hellcat. I said that a Camaro is a follower rather than a leader and let Dodge define the horsepower wars and take the pony car reigns.  Therefore, Cadillac also, might have missed an opportunity to create something lustful before AMG or M or Hellcat with a V Series Escalade waaaay before anybody else...

     

     

     

